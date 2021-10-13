Accounts that provide automatic information can be very useful or very harmful. Find out how to identify bots on Twitter with these tools.

Social network users need to have an ever-increasing level of knowledge to avoid being exposed to scams and disinformation campaigns, so it is necessary to know how to identify bots on Twitter. A bot is an account designed to publish content automatically or semi-automatically for different purposes; accounts created for trolling or to spread false information are the most common.

This does not imply that all bots are harmful and a threat to coexistence on social networks, so it is advisable for users to know what a bot is really for and how to detect them to discern whether they are really useful or are an element to avoid in their activity on networks such as Twitter.

Users who want to find out how to detect a good bot on Twitter are in luck, as the social network itself is going to label them so that they are easier to spot. As we can see in this image, the bots that Twitter considers to be of a public utility will have a label indicating that they are automatic accounts and who the developer responsible for them is.

Good bots are those that provide public service information, whether it’s an update on COVID-19 vaccination rates or seismic activity in a particular location. This new Twitter feature, which has been in place since May 2021, makes it easier for users to be aware of who is behind the information they are receiving automatically, which is a step forward in terms of transparency.

Botometer

Since this new Twitter feature is still in the process of being implemented and there is a possibility that many developers may not want to make it public that they are behind a bot, we also have the possibility of using the Botometer tool. This Twitter API reviews the activity of the account that we have doubts about whether it is a bot or not and will give us an estimate of its behaviour with a score between 1 and 5.

The higher the number an account gets, the more likely it is to be a bot, so it is up to us to decide whether to follow it or whether it is better to ignore it. As it is an external API, we will have to give permission for it to access our Twitter account, although in this case, having been developed by an educational institution such as the University of Indiana, it is much more reliable than many other more popular APIs.

Botometer is a great tool that makes it easy to search for bots on Twitter, but it is not the only one. In reality, bots are characterised by a high frequency of publication, anonymity and their exclusive dedication to amplifying a specific type of massage. From these three factors, it will be easier to deduce whether or not it is an automated account unless Twitter has labelled it within this new measure that it will continue to implement until the end of the year.

In addition to the Indiana University API, there are projects such as Bot Sentinel that are dedicated to tracking how many users of the main hashtags that appear on the list of trending topics are likely to be a bot. If we click on ‘Analyze Account’ we can enter the user and it will provide us with an analysis of their activity and whether it is automatic or not.

The main advantage of Bot Sentinel is that you don’t need to grant permission for it to access your Twitter account.