Here’s how you can easily change the font style on WhatsApp. Making WhatsApp conversations interesting is easy these days, with a wide variety of emojis and stickers – both static and animated. The typeface or font style is also something that helps with this and can give a certain tone to what you write, whether it’s romantic, serious, funny or whatever you want. So, if you want to take advantage of the latter and write messages with different fonts and letters, here’s how to change the font style in WhatsApp.

The font style in WhatsApp is something that can be changed easily and quickly in WhatsApp because this application allows customisation and modification of some internal sections, such as chats and even the interface in general, as it is compatible with various third-party themes.

With Fonts, A Keyboard App With Dozens Of Font Types

The first trick to change the style and typeface in WhatsApp is through Fonts, a fairly practical and simple application that is available on both →Android and →iPhone. This is a keyboard app that comes with different types of fonts that can also be applied in numerous social networking and instant messaging apps such as Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and many others.

After downloading and installing it on your mobile phone, you need to follow the steps below:

Open the Fonts app. Then accept the terms of use and privacy policy of the app. Next, it asks you to indicate when your birthday is; fill in the field and move on. Now, in the keyboard settings section, click on the blue “Enable Fonts Keyboard” button, which can also be in English, in which case it will say “Enable Fonts Keyboard”. Then several options and apps appear, which must be activated for the Fonts Keyboard to work in it and, therefore, in WhatsApp. Finally, you have to exit the app, then go back in and click on “Switch to Fonts”, or “Switch to Fonts”, to choose it over GBoard (Google’s keyboard) or any other keyboard that is in use and working at the time. In this case, there is a later section that allows you to try out the new keyboard, with all the fonts available on it.

Similarly, you can access WhatsApp or any other application to try all the font styles available in Fonts; there are more than 40 fonts to choose from.

These were the steps to follow on Android. On iOS (iPhone) they are a bit different. First, you have to open the app and look for the settings section within it. Then you have to activate the Fonts keyboard, and then allow it as much access as possible for it to work properly. The last thing to do is to go into WhatsApp and press the “world ball” icon on the keyboard, and then choose “Fonts”.

It is worth noting that other font keyboard apps for Android and iPhone can also be used to switch between numerous font styles in WhatsApp and other mobile applications.

With Symbols And Characters

WhatsApp allows the font and font style to be changed using symbols and characters. There are four styles available without the use of keyboards or applications, and they are as follows:

Bold: type any text between asterisks (*). For example: *androidcure*.

Italic: place underscores () before and after each text. For example: _androidcure

Strikethrough: place a tilde or “approximately” sign (~) at the beginning and end of each text. For example: ~androidcure~.

Monospaced: write three inverted commas (“‘) before and after the text. For example: “‘androidcure.

That's all about how to change the font style in WhatsApp.