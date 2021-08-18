Learning how to change your Facebook password can be very useful if you have forgotten it or for security reasons.

Sometimes because you have forgotten your original password and sometimes simply for security reasons. The fact is that knowing how to change your Facebook password is vital. Without a secure password, you won’t be able to log in to your profile with peace of mind. If you’ve decided it’s time to set a new password, here are the steps to follow:

First, log in to your Facebook account Click on the upside-down arrow at the top right of your profile Go to Security & Login Under Edit, choose Change Password Enter your current password and your new password Click Save changes

Once you have learned how to change your Facebook password and followed all the steps, your old password will be invalidated. From now on, you will only be able to use the new password you have set to log in to your profile.

This is something to keep in mind especially if you log in to the social network from different devices, as you will have to enter the new password on all of them.

If you are one of those who regularly log in to the social network from your smartphone, you will probably find it more convenient to learn how to change your Facebook password from your mobile than from your computer.

The Facebook app also has the option to change your password whenever you need to. To do this, follow these steps:

In the Facebook app, tap the icon with three lines in the top right-hand corner. Scroll down to Settings and Privacy Choose Settings Click on Security & Login Select the Change Password option Enter your current password and then your new password Click Save Changes

Remember that it is advisable to change your Facebook (and any other service) password periodically. This way, you will avoid having problems in case someone manages to access your account without your permission.

It is also advisable not to use the same password for all the services you have online because in case someone finds out the password, the problem will be much bigger.

And we also recommend that you don’t use a password that is easy to guess, such as your name or birthday, so that accessing your account is more difficult.

Of course, having to enter your old password to change it, you may be wondering how to change your Facebook password if you can’t remember your old one. After all, if you’ve forgotten it, you won’t be able to log in to your account.

To do this, on the home page you will need to click on Forgot your password? and enter the email address, phone number or username you have associated with your account. You will then be directed to the next steps.

Normally, the process consists of a link being sent by email or SMS which you can use to recover your password. It is a process that will usually take no more than a few minutes. So, although it is obviously best not to lose your password, if you have forgotten it, you don’t need to worry too much.