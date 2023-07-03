In The Spotlight: Today’s Best Live Dealer Slots

Live dealer online slot machines are still in their infancy, which is why there are still only just a handful of these games available.

A live dealer slot is the same as a regular online slot, but instead of the game being played in the first-person mode where only you play and have total control over when to hit the spin button, in live dealer slots, a spin will take place each time the countdown timer reaches zero.

Also, the action is played out in a live dealer casino setting with live real-life dealers (aka live dealers) presenting the action to you as it unfolds.

Which company has produced the best live dealer slots?

As mentioned, just a couple of companies out there have produced live dealer slots. Evolution Gaming is one of these companies, and at the time of writing, they have just two live dealer slots to choose from. They include:

Live Crazy Coin Flip

Live Extra Chilli Epic Spins [Megaways]

These two live dealer online slot machines from Evolution Gaming are only ever accessible in the real money mode. In other words, you can’t practice playing these games for free like you can with most regular online slots (non-live dealer slots).

However, they’re not expensive to play, and the affordable bet ranges should be within most people’s budgets. For example, in the Live Crazy Coin flip live dealer slot machine, it’s possible to spend anywhere from $/€/£0.10 to $/€/£100.00 per spin (or equivalent currency value).

In the Extra Chilli Epic Spins live dealer slot, you can spend anywhere from $/€/£0.50 to $/€/£25.00 per spin.

Can I play live dealer slots on mobile?

Yes. You can play these two live dealer slots from any decent working smartphone or tablet device at the official 32red phone casino, provided it has plenty of battery life and a stable Wi-Fi connection.

You have the option to play instantly in your smartphone/tablet’s web browser, or you can download the free mobile casino application and install it onto your preferred device in less than a minute. Players can also enjoy playing these two live dealer slots from a desktop or laptop computer.

How to play live dealer slots

When you launch the Extra Chilli Epic Spins Megaways or Crazy Coin Flip live dealer slots, the reels may already be spinning away in the background. To join in the next round, which will most likely be just a second or two later, you must quickly set your stake and hit the spin/play button to qualify for the next round.

As mentioned, there could be hundreds of people all playing the slot at the same time. Live dealer slots are open 24 hours per day, and the dealers will change at regular intervals.

These two games have a chat feature, enabling you to chat in real-time with the live dealers and anyone else playing the same game.

You can also use several other features, settings, and customisable controls, such as changing camera view, volume/sound effects control, graphics quality, game history, how to play, and full screen.

When the main bonus feature triggers, any active players who spent money on that spin will automatically qualify for entry into the bonus, and any winnings that are won from the bonus are usually multiplied by the player’s total stake.

Final note

When playing live dealer online slot machines, always try to stay within your budget by not gambling out of necessity or chasing your losses. Never spend money you can’t afford to lose, and don’t treat playing at online casinos as a way to earn a living.