Men’s Luxury: 9 Most Recommended Breitling Watches

In terms of beauty and sophistication, Breitling timepieces are indeed an incomparable collection. The company was founded in 1958 and still grows increasingly with its eye-captivating models. Hundreds of watch enthusiasts worldwide are pleased with Breitling watches’ stunning features and functionalities. If you wish to fill your wardrobe with men’s luxury, consider these most recommended Breitling timepieces.

Chronomat: Colt Automatic 41 Grey Dial

When it comes to advanced functions and captivating aesthetics, this Breitling Chronomat watch is leading the list. The timepiece is initially designed to put extra glamour into your fashion. The watch’s 41mm case houses a tempest grey dial with fine white indexes. In addition, the case has a unidirectional rotating bezel with sapphire crystal glass, which is also scratch-resistant.

Aside from its visually appealing case, you will also be delighted with its elegant bracelet made of stainless steel professional III material. It also comes with a Breitling 17 caliber movement, 25 jewels, and a power reserve of 38 hours. With a water resistance of 200 meters, this timepiece is undoubtedly a must-have.

Superocean Heritage: II Automatic Chronometer 44 mm Blue Dial

This Swiss-made Superocean Heritage luxury timepiece is known for its classy appeal that all watch enthusiasts will surely love. It highlights the luxurious beauty of the blue dial that houses the luminous silver-tone hands.

A stainless steel mesh bracelet complements its stainless steel case. One of its most advanced features is its 70 hours power reserve, making the model an excellent choice for various purposes.

Superocean Heritage: 46 Chronograph Stainless Steel / Blue/ Milanese

The strap on this model is made of strong black rubber. This is well-known for its lovely appearance, with an attractive black dial marked with index markings. Its dial glass is made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and the entire case is made of durable stainless steel.

Galactic: Blue Steel 41mm

This opulent timepiece is housed in a polished 4mm stainless steel case. It comes with a professional III wristband as well as a lovely rotary bezel with minute indexes. Its blue dial and luminous silver-tone hands will surely delight your eyes. Moreover, this Galactic model will be the perfect pair for your sports-related activities due to its 300-meter water resistance.

Navitimer: 1 Automatic Chronometer Black Dial Crocodile Leather Strap

The best thing about this Navitimer model is the black strap that is purely made of crocodile leather material. You will also love its black dial that features luminous silver-tone hands, highlighting its masculine aesthetics. This timepiece is automatic and also features Breitling Calibre 17 movement, 25 jewels, and a power reserve of 38 hours.

Navitimer: 8 Automatic 41 Black Dial

If your fashion statement is black, this Navitimer watch is the perfect option for you. The whole face and strap are both in black colors. To make it more captivating, the dial houses the Arabic Numerals indexes and luminous silver-tone hands. As a result, this wristwatch distinguishes itself from all other watches by delivering a perfect blend of artistry and grace.

Aviator 8: Automatic 41 Stainless Steel Blue Dial

No one can deny the beauty and simplicity of this Aviator timepiece. The leather strap and its blue dial create a unique glamour on your manly wrist. Its 41mm round case is made of steel with a solid case back.

Premier: B01 Chronograph 42 Automatic Black Dial

Breitling Premier is proud to launch this latest brand’s timepiece that features a unique black-colored dial. From the first glance, your eyes will surely be captivated with its attractive hands and indexes. It also comes with a simple yet appealing round 42mm stainless steel case, a transparent case back, and a sapphire crystal.

The band is made of crocodile leather material, making the watch comfy when worn. This is an automatic type of Premier timepiece with a Breitling in-house caliber B01 movement, 41 jewels, and a power reserve of 70 hours.

Avenger: Blackbird 44 Automatic

This perfect wristwatch makes a bold design statement, which highlights the brand’s innovative spirit. The dial has a flawless combination of style and elegance, and the iconic black color makes this model suitable for any occasion.

Its 44mm case is purely made of titanium material. To complete its whole masculine aesthetics, this Avenger watch features a comfortable wristband made of canvas. Moreover, it featured 200-meter water resistance to keep it durable.

Takeaway

With visually appealing features and advanced technologies, you cannot doubt why Breitling collections made it to the top. From its Chronomat series to Avenger watches, your eyes will be pleased with its distinct beauty and elegance. Not to mention its excellent water-resistant features that can surely put you in awe.