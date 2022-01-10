5 Most Common Fitness Bracelet Problems And Solutions

Lack of notifications, incorrect display of steps – these problems are quite common for fitness bracelet users. In this article, we’ve taken apart the most common problems that you could face on your fitness bracelet/watch and how to solve them, so you get the correct information all the time.

Fitness bracelets have become hugely popular in recent times. There is hardly a single person who has never heard of a Mi Band or Honor Band. For a fraction of the price, these gadgets offer a host of cool features, from a basic watch to calorie counting to oxygen monitoring. Nevertheless, users regularly encounter various difficulties in using them. Today, I’m going to take a look at the most popular problems with these gadgets and suggest solutions.

1. Why the fitness bracelet does not connect to the phone

There can be many reasons why a fitness bracelet cannot connect to your smartphone. Here are the most popular ones:

Bluetooth is switched off or not working on your smartphone.

The fitness bracelet’s battery charge is low.

A software failure in the branded app.

Malfunction of the fitness tracker.

Start with the trivial: check whether Bluetooth is enabled on your smartphone and try connecting other gadgets to your smartphone. For example, wireless headphones. That way you can quickly check whether Bluetooth works on your phone.

Given that most wristbands are usually bought from AliExpress, it’s possible that the wristband is just running out of power. Before you start connecting, I recommend recharging the device a bit to ensure the connection process goes smoothly.

Plus, it’s important to know that a fitness bracelet almost always connects via a proprietary app. Check it for updates and read the instructions for your model carefully. If the seller didn’t include one, look it up online. You may find the answer there.

2. Fitness bracelet does not charge

The most common reason for a tracker not charging is incomplete contacts on the device. Make sure there are no obstructions between the bracelet and the charging contacts.

Despite the fact that most fitness bracelets are waterproof, it is important to charge them dry. Do not put the tracker on charge after contact with water. The contacts may oxidise and deteriorate. This is often the reason for this.

Manufacturers often say that their fitness bracelets are shockproof. But even the most protected gadget can break due to mechanical damage. Remember if you have dropped the tracker from a great height or if it has been subjected to other damaging effects.

It is possible that the charging cube or wire has broken. You can get the cube from your phone, but the wire is more complicated. If you are using popular models of bracelets, try asking your mates or a specialist shop to check that the cord is working.

If a special light on the gadget itself lights up, but the bracelet is not charging or is charging slowly, check the charging cube and the cord itself. Only use original accessories.

3. The fitness bracelet is not counting steps. What to do

First, try to go to the special application and check the settings of the steps. Universal instructions are difficult to give, as all bracelets are different, but in general, it will look something like this:

Open the app on your smartphone. Go to Profile. Next, go to Activity (Sport). Then open the Pedometer section (Coming). Look at all the settings carefully.

Also, check your battery charge. When it is almost at zero, the pedometer function in the bracelet may not work properly or may not work at all. Plus, the tracker may malfunction in high temperatures and humidity, which must be taken into account.

If everything is set up correctly, but the bracelet does not count steps, it is possible that

the application has malfunctioned. Try tethering the device again. Another option is to discharge the bracelet completely and check how the gadget behaves after charging.

It is possible that the accelerometer or other components of the bracelet have broken. There is no way to replace it, so the only thing left for you to do is to buy a new tracker.

4. Why the fitness bracelet does not receive notifications

Wearable devices are often bought not for health features, but for notifications. It’s understandable: it’s very convenient to view messages without taking your phone out of your pocket. But it is often the case that notifications on a fitness bracelet simply do not come.

The first thing I recommend is to check the app’s settings. This trick will help you find out why your wristband isn’t displaying calls and notifications from VK, Telegram or other apps:

Go to the fitness bracelet’s branded app. Make sure the tracker is connected to your smartphone. Then go to the Notifications section. Then open the section with the notifications you need. Check if the toggle switch next to each one is on.

Didn’t work? It’s quite possible that the reason lies in the charging. Your gadget’s battery may have run out of power. If this is the case, you need to put the tracker on charge and see how it behaves in this case.

Please note that not all wristbands support the notification function. I’ve come across several such gadgets that only work with a limited number of apps: WhatsApp, Viber, Messages.

5. Why the fitness bracelet does not show the weather

Don’t underestimate the Weather app in fitness trackers. Personally, I stopped turning to my smartphone for this a long time ago. As soon as I’m about to go out, I always look at the weather on my wristband.

If the weather isn’t showing up on your fitness bracelet, the first thing you need to do is check the connection to your smartphone. If this does not work, I suggest the following method:

Open the bracelet app on your smartphone. Tap on your tracker on the home screen of the app. Go to Weather settings (Weather). Turn off the weather notification. Close the app completely and turn it back on.

These simple instructions will save you the trouble of identifying the weather once and for all. Note that every app is not perfect and has its own pitfalls. It is very likely that there was just a glitch in the software.

Are there many fitness tracker enthusiasts among our readers? What problems have you personally encountered?