Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Or Apple Watch Series 6: Which should I buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is better than the Apple Watch Series 6, but not everywhere It can measure almost all your basic body measurements, it lasts a long time, but it doesn’t look very pretty. They also have a new, slightly crude OS, unlike the Apple Watch. Therefore, we have this comparison of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 6 to clarify which one is better and you should buy.

Sometimes, smartwatch buyers simply have no choice. Despite the huge variety of devices on the market, their choices are limited by the features of the operating system. This fully applies to iOS users. They simply have to use the Apple Watch, as no other watch compares to it in terms of functionality and compatibility with the iPhone. Samsung phone owners, on the other hand, don’t have as much choice either. Especially since the release of the Galaxy Watch 4. We decided, however, to compare who’s luckier and, in general, which watch is better to choose, because in some cases the “overlap” is possible.

Comparing Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 6

It’s not even the operating systems that make the comparison interesting in the first place. What is more important is what these gadgets have achieved from a technological point of view, as they are the technology leaders in their field. Both models offer excellent app support, smooth operation, attractive design and a wide range of health and fitness features.

What the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is like

If you’re familiar with the previous models, the Galaxy Watch 4 probably won’t be much different from them. They look a lot like their predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which I reviewed not too long ago. Even the case size hasn’t changed. They are still offered in two sizes – 40mm or 44mm. Admittedly, this time the model is made only of aluminium but has the same control method with a touch-sensitive “rotating” bezel.

If you’re interested in the stainless steel variant, you’ll have to opt for the more expensive Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which has a physical rotating bezel instead of a touch bezel. The case sizes of the Watch 4 Classic are 42mm and 46mm. Keep in mind that the stainless steel models are considerably heavier than the aluminium ones.

How the Galaxy Watch 4 differs from the Watch 4 Classic

It’s worth noting that the only difference between the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic is the physical design. You’ll have all the same internal specs and features, including 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. This is more than the previous generation, but still a far cry from what the Apple Watch offers with its 32GB.

In addition to the new Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 4 series features an Exynos SoC processor, which promises a 20% increase in CPU performance over previous models for smoother performance and increased efficiency.

Samsung has been successful in adding key health and fitness features to its watches for years. The Galaxy Watch 4 series continues this trend. Only instead of cramming them with more sensors, the watch has been equipped with one universal one. It’s called BioActive 3-in-1. This technology combines key sensors into a single chip that will take various measurements. The chip consists of parts that enable heart rate, ECG and bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA).

BIA is something completely new in the industry and allows you to record your overall health much more effectively by recording several key indicators such as skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate and body fat percentage. And all this with a single wristwatch that also tells the time.

A watch with sleep tracking

While sleep tracking has been a standard feature for the Galaxy Watch series for some time now, this time around some additional improvements have been made here as well. As well as advanced sleep tracking, the compatible smartwatch can also detect snoring sounds while you sleep. This will allow you to have a clear view of your sleep patterns so that you can work on improving them if necessary. By taking action, you will get a better night’s sleep as a consequence.

This all sounds like great news for Android users, but there are some important “buts” to keep in mind. Firstly, you need to install the Samsung Health Monitor app on your smartphone in order to use all the new features. Given that the app can only be downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Store, which is only available on Galaxy phones, this could be a problem for users of other Android smartphones. Using the Galaxy Watch 4 to its full potential with an iPhone won’t work either, for the same reason.

What’s good about the Apple Watch

There is something very constant about the Apple Watch – the design. It stays the same with each new release of the watch. There have been some minor changes in the transition from the Series 3 to the Series 4, but it’s hard to call them drastic. But now they are available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes (up from 38 and 42 on Series 3 and earlier models). A major plus is the ability to use any strap with any watch. You could change watches 3 or 4 times without losing the value of your strap collection.

The current Apple Watch Series 6 is 20% faster than its Series 5 predecessor. It doesn’t, however, last longer. It’s said to run for 18 hours, but that’s an understatement. I’ve managed to charge this watch every other day with the “always on screen” feature on.

One of the main reasons the Apple Watch Series 6 is a worthy competitor to the new Galaxy Watch 4 is the health-focused features. They offer blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking and built-in sleep monitoring. They also have an altimeter that is always on, allowing you to determine your altitude. Many people complain about its performance, but I had no complaints about it.

What the Apple Watch is like

The Apple Watch wouldn’t be itself without the many important features of this type of device. You can choose a model that works only via phone or Wi-Fi, or you can buy a model with LTE. Admittedly, they are not officially sold in Russia and are not supported by operators due to the peculiarities of the regulation of the communications industry.

Other benefits of the Apple smartwatch include NFC for Apple Pay and the Siri voice assistant. And also, thanks to serious control by Apple, a huge number of quality apps are released for the watch, which has been available for several years to install without a phone.

It’s a controversial topic, especially since the Galaxy Watch 4 is a brand new version that needs to be tested and analysed properly. Nevertheless, it’s safe to say that the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is in an ideal position to compete with the Apple Watch. Of course, they each have their shortcomings, but Android users (preferably with Samsung phones) will be happy with what the Galaxy Watch 4 has to offer them.

That being said, iPhone users really don’t have much of a choice between the Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 6. At the moment there is no iOS compatibility for the Galaxy Watch 4 models. It’s hard to say when that will change, but iPhone owners also have a decent alternative.