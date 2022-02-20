FIXED: I Don’t Get Notifications On My Smartwatch

There are several ways to fix notifications problems on your smartwatch: through your smartphone, inside your smartwatch settings, or through a separate app. In this article we analyze each of them in detail and discuss all the nuances that may arise for each user, and fix the problem that restricting notifications on your smartphone.

Smart watches have long been an everyday gadget for many users. And their main function is not activity monitoring or other functions to monitor your vitals. Notifications are what most wearable devices are bought for. It’s convenient. No more taking your phone out of your pocket every time someone texts you several messages a second.

You look, you look, you put it away. And it’s understandable that when something goes wrong with the main smartwatch chip, we immediately call for help. In today’s article we will tell you what to do if you don’t get notifications on your watch and discuss different ways to solve the problem.

How to fix if you don’t receive notifications on your Galaxy Watch

No matter what anyone says, the Galaxy Watch is currently a kind of Apple Watch in the Android world. Yes, many of their features are only available through Samsung’s proprietary Health Monitor app, but that doesn’t stop users. I often see these watches syncing with OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei and other popular smartphones. People are willing to give up a lot of features, just for the cool design of the watch and notifications.

If you suddenly stop getting notifications on your Galaxy Watch, follow a simple instruction.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone. Next, go to the Home tab, then Notifications. Turn on the toggle switch next to Enabled. Then turn off the Wearable Display option so that notifications arrive even on locked watches. Finally, turn on the toggle switch next to Enable for new apps.

If that doesn’t work, try turning on notifications for individual apps. To do this:

Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone. Next, go to the Home tab, then Notifications. Find the Recently Sent Notifications section and tap on View All. Then tap on the category in the top left corner and select All.

Notifications don’t pop up on your Huawei watch

Huawei smartwatches are designed to duplicate all notifications coming to you on your smartphone, so I recommend checking out how to enable notifications on Android and iPhone first.

If notifications still aren’t coming, check to see if your notification settings are turned on in the branded app. To do this:

Go to the Huawei Health app. Then to the Devices tab. Make sure your watch is connected.

Notifications not coming in on Mi Band

It’s no secret that most budget smartwatches use the stuffing from fitness bracelets and differ from the latter only in the size of the case. So I suggest breaking things down using the world-famous Mi Band as an example.

First, you need to provide access to notifications for the Mi Fit app (or any other). This is covered in detail here.

Next, you need to enable notifications in the Mi Fit app. To do this, you need to:

Go to the branded Mi Fit app. Then go to the Profile tab and select your fitness bracelet or watch. Then tap on Notifications and reminders, then Notifications. This is where you need to turn on all the toggle switches. Then tap Manage apps and select the ones you want to receive notifications from.

The settings in the other apps may differ, but only slightly. I’m sure that each of you will have no problem with them, the programs are the same.

How to get notifications on your smart watch

In addition to the fine-tuning within each app, there are also some other tiphacks that will help you enable notifications on your smartwatch:

Check whether Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are enabled on both devices. Check if the smartwatch has internet access. Reboot both the phone and the smartwatch. It’s important to turn off the watch first and then the phone. Turn on the phone first, then the watch. Update the software on your smartwatch. The update settings are usually in the connected devices tab.

How to reset your smartwatch

If none of these worked, try resetting your smartwatch. Keep in mind that all the information you’ve downloaded to it will be irretrievably gone.

To reset your watch to its factory settings, you’ll need to:

Unlink the watch from your smartphone. Next, on your watch, go to Settings, Basic. Scroll down to Disconnect and Reset. Confirm the action.

Again, settings may vary by model, but the menu items are often extremely similar on all devices.

If you have any problems, be sure to write to our Telegram-chat or in the comments below. Together with our team of readers we will definitely solve the problem.