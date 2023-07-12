The Updated Rules of the Wazamba Bonus Deal for New Players Change the Market in 2023

Wazamba is one of the most respected iGaming platforms out there, and this site has been well-known for its generous welcome offer. The recent update has changed some of the rules associated with the Wazamba bonus deal for new users, and the changes have been received overwhelmingly positively. It is important both for aspiring players and experienced gamblers to learn about the new updates, as it might spawn a trend for all the other iGaming websites.

Easier to redeem

The first and the most obvious update to the Wazamba bonus deal is regarding its rollover requirements for the bonus funds. As any other iGaming website, Wazamba has a rule that prevents the players from immediately withdrawing the bonus funds: otherwise, it would lead to abuse of the promotion. The rule suggests that the players have to place real money bets that would in total be equal to the sum of the bonus funds multiplied by a certain coefficient.

This multiplier is different for every casino, but on average, it is from x50 to x60 on modern iGaming platforms. This means the users have to roll their bonus funds fifty times in order to withdraw them. In other words, for a 100 EUR bonus, they would need to make bets for a total of 5,000 EUR. Needless to say, it is rather difficult to achieve, and not all the new players are able to do so. Many casinos have taken advantage of this rule by offering huge welcome packages with almost impossible to complete wagering requirements.

The new rules of the Wazamba bonus for new players do the exact opposite of that. The promotion can only grant 500 EUR as bonus funds, but the wagering requirements are correspondingly low. The multiplier is only x35, which is significantly lower than the one of most other online casinos. For the players, it means that it is a lot easier to actually redeem the bonus funds from Wazamba compared to other iGaming platforms.

A flexible promotion

Another massive benefit of the new Wazamba bonus rules will be especially important for low-budget players. The minimum deposit requirement for the welcome deal and the majority of other promotions is now only 10 EUR, while most other iGaming platforms have this requirement on the level of 20 EUR. For some players, it might not seem as an important change, but for low-budget users, the difference is huge.

The maximum bet is also set to a convenient level. This is a rule that many beginners overlook, but it is as important as all the other terms, as it has a significant effect on the bonus wagering process. Essentially, this is a maximum limit to the size of bets a player can make while meeting the rollover requirement.

At Wazamba, this limit is set to the level of 5 EUR, which enables the users to conveniently meet their rollover requirements. It is vital to keep this rule in mind while opting in for the welcome package, as all the wagers that are higher than that would not be counted towards the essential term.

Revisiting the casino

The last update that some players might find interesting is considering the set of free spins that comes with the welcome package. Usually, iGaming websites that offer free spin promotions give them out right away, and even Wazamba does that. For a one-time promotion that grants 300 free spins, the player would normally receive the entire amount after activating the deal.

Interestingly, Wazamba decided to change this approach with the welcome package. The spins there are given out every day in packs of 20. Even though it might be rather inconvenient, it encourages the players to revisit the casino and prevents them from losing the free spin funds at once.