Tips for Selecting the Best Mobile Casino Apps in Australia

Casino apps are gaining popularity in recent times, and it is easy to see why. The most common reason why most users prefer it is a convenience. However, this is not all it offers. This guide will interest you if you’re considering choosing a pokies app in Australia. It will highlight the pros and cons of casino apps and compare them with instant play. Also, we need to appreciate the Betpokies team’s research and support, especially John Gold.

Why Casino Apps are Better

There are so many perks attached to using casino apps. For one, you can play your favorite pokies on the go. You don’t need to play until you go home after work. Also, some prefer casino apps because they are simply convenient.

No need to visit a physical casino just to play games. For some people, this saves them time and money. It may also be difficult to find a physical casino with all your favorite pokies because of space constraints. However, you can find thousands of titles on casino apps. This means you’ll not run out of options to try.

To summarize, the benefits of casino apps include the following:

Large game selection

Convenience

Quick access

Juicy bonuses

Optimized for mobile

Push notifications for bonuses

Cons of Casino Apps

Like every other app, casino apps are not free from disadvantages. For one, they take up space. While the initial download may not be substantial, it could build up and consume more space. This is more common in devices like iPhones and some androids too.

The main cons of casino apps include the following:

Consumes space

Requires a strong internet connection

It is not discrete

The graphics may not be the same as the instant play option.

Comparison Between Casino Apps and Instant Play

Before technology advanced, apps were popular. They provided convenience for players who didn’t want to visit physical casinos. However, web developers came up with more advanced websites that can handle casino games without downloading the app.

This technology, known as HTML5, allows users to play casino games on their web browsers without downloading the app. However, this browser needs to be updated to run HTML5 games without a hassle.

Since it works on iOS and Android devices, software providers didn’t see the need to continue making apps. Instant play works the same as casino apps. The only difference is that you do not need to download anything. Simply visit the casino site and start playing.

However, like casino apps, you still need a strong internet connection. Instant-play casinos contain the same features the website offers, so you won’t miss anything.

Tips for Installing Casino Apps on Android and iOS

Players who prefer an app for reasons best known to them can download it easily. However, it is important to download casino apps from licensed casinos. The Australian government provides a resource to check licensed casinos. Before downloading the app, you can use it to confirm the casino’s authenticity.

To download it, follow these steps.

Visit the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Search for the casino app of your choosing.

Select it and click on download.

Complete the installation by logging into the app.

Deposit funds and begin your game.

However, if the app is unavailable in the Google Play store because of government regulations, there is a way to fix it. You can find the APK version of the casino app and install it manually.

Also, the device system is set to prevent unknown installations. This means you must change your settings to allow unknown apps to install. To use APK, simply download the file and install it.

Choosing the Best Casino Apps

Like every other app, the best option is one that meets your requirements and needs. So what are you looking for in a casino app? Is it speed, design, or user-friendliness? Let’s discuss some factors you should consider before choosing.

Customer Service. You need to find a casino app that offers round-the-clock support through efficient customer service. The app should have live chat support and a contact email if you prefer that option.

Safety and Security. You need a safe app that guarantees your privacy and safety. The app should place security measures such as two-factor authentication and encryption technology to prevent third-party interference of safest online casinos.

Banking Options. A good casino app should provide various options for banking to make the process easier. This means a healthy combination of e-wallets, bank transfers, and prepaid options.

User-friendliness. The best app should be user-friendly. This means you should not have trouble finding any function. Also, it should be optimized to fit each phone's screen.

Conclusion

Casino mobile apps are convenient and give you a similar experience to instant play. However, it has some drawbacks. You can download the app or use the instant play version directly from your browser. The best option for you, however, depends on what you’re looking for.

It is also essential to remember that gambling is a risky activity, and you can lose your money. If you have any trouble, call the gambling helpline on 1800 858 85.