10 Best Translate English To Hindi Free Android Apps [2026]

Looking for the best English to Hindi translation app?

Check out the top 10 free Android apps for 2026, featuring AI-powered voice, offline mode, and PDF translation tools to bridge the language gap.

Finding a reliable way to talk across languages is just easier in 2026. Whether you are a student, a traveler in Delhi, or a pro closing a deal, the right Android app turns a confusing mess into a clear chat.

Here are the ten best free English-to-Hindi translation apps to grab this year.

1. Google Translate

Google Translate is still the one most people pick first. The app now uses Gemini AI to follow long English speeches and turn them into Hindi text as they happen.

This is a huge help for lectures or long videos. Its camera mode, too, has stayed fast, letting you point your phone at a sign and see the Hindi words pop up right on top of the image.

This visual trick means you are never truly lost, even if you can’t read a single letter on the street.

That visual power is great, but the way we actually talk to our phones is where things get really cool.

Best For: All-in-one daily use and offline travel.

Download: Google Play Store

2. Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator is built for talks, especially in groups or at work. It has a neat “room” feature where you can invite friends with a quick code.

As you speak English, the app sends your words in Hindi to everyone else’s phone at once. It also has a split-screen view for two people sitting across from each other, so the phone acts like a shared digital bridge.

These perks make it a top pick for anyone who needs to help a whole group understand.

Moving from groups to your own phone, some people just want a tool that stays inside their chat apps.

Best For: Group chats and work meetings.

Download: Google Play Store

3. Hi Translate

Hi Translate is made for social media fans who live on WhatsApp or Instagram. Its best trick is a “floating ball” you can drag over any text on your screen to see a Hindi version fast. You don’t even have to leave your chat to use it.

The new version, plus, helps you check your own Hindi replies so you don’t sound like a bot. Speed is the big win here for anyone who texts all day.

Being fast is fine for a text, but sometimes you need a tool for big, formal files.

Best For: Fast chat help and social media.

Download: Google Play Store

4. DeepL Translate

DeepL is known for sounding the most “real,” and its Hindi skills are better than ever. While other apps might be too literal, DeepL looks at the whole vibe to make sure you sound right. It handles long, tough sentences without making a mess, so writers and editors love it.

You can even set rules for how certain words should always look. This kind of care is best for big writing jobs rather than quick voice notes.

If DeepL is the pro at writing, the next one is the king of talking.

Best For: High-accuracy writing and formal notes.

Download: Google Play Store

5. SayHi Translate

SayHi Translate cuts out all the extra buttons to focus just on voice. The screen is simple: two mic buttons, one for English and one for Hindi.

The app is tuned for Indian accents, so it won’t get confused by local slang or fast talkers. You can also slow down the voice if the Hindi playback feels a bit too quick.

This easy style makes it the best choice for anyone who hates cluttered menus.

An easy voice app is great for a quick “hello,” but real learners need a deep dictionary.

Best For: Pure voice-to-voice chats.

Download: Google Play Store

6. HinKhoj English-Hindi Dictionary

HinKhoj is a classic in India that works like a mix of a translator and a tutor. It gives you full meanings and examples for every word, so you learn why a word is used.

The 2026 update even has games and daily videos to make learning feel fun. It also works great offline, which is a lifesaver when your data is acting up. Learning happens right as you translate, turning every search into a quick lesson.

Diving deep into words is a must for students, but travelers need to see how phrases work in the real world.

Best For: Students and language learners.

Download: Google Play Store

7. Reverso Context

Reverso is different because it shows you how a phrase is used in real movies or books. Instead of just one boring answer, it lists a bunch of sentences where your English phrase shows up with its Hindi match.

This helps you catch the “mood” of a word, so you don’t use a stiff word when a casual one fits better. It even suggests better ways to say things so you sound like a local.

Context is the boss for slang, but for those who want a sleek look, AI is the way to go.

Best For: Real-world examples and slang.

Download: Google Play Store

8. Naver Papago

Papago has become a top-tier Hindi tool thanks to its very clean and modern look. Its best part is “Papago Mini,” a tiny bubble that lets you translate any site without closing your browser. The app also has a “Study Cam” that picks out words in a photo to save for later.

Its voice mode is sharp, too, and the whole app just feels smart and easy. That smooth feel makes it a hit with the tech-savvy crowd.

Papago feels high-tech, but some people want an app that can handle huge piles of paper.

Best For: A clean look and multitasking.

Download: Google Play Store

9. TranslateUp

TranslateUp is the “workhorse” of the group because it handles text, voice, and files with no sweat. It’s a favorite for its ability to turn a whole English PDF into Hindi while keeping the page looking exactly the same.

This is a huge time-saver for students with big books or pros with long manuals. It has a “Smart Dictionary” that pops up when you tap a word, so you get quick help. That makes it the best pick for anyone dealing with heavy files.

Heavy lifting is great, but sometimes you just need a small app that won’t kill your battery.

Best For: Turning PDFs and Docs into Hindi.

Download: Google Play Store

10. Hindi-English Translator (Klays)

For those with older phones or not much space, this app by Klays is the “just works” choice. It skips the flashy AI and fancy art for a fast, clean screen that gets the job done.

You just type or paste your text and get the Hindi back fast. The app is very light, so it won’t slow down your phone or eat up all your data. Ease and speed are why this one stays popular after all these years.

Best For: Everyday hindi to english or vice versa translations.

Download: Google Play Store

Quick Comparison: Best English-to-Hindi Translation Apps In 2026

To help you cut through the noise, I’ve put together a quick look at how these apps stack up. Whether you need something for a work meeting or just a light app for an old phone, this table breaks down the big wins for each one.

It’s the easiest way to see which tool fits your specific vibe before you hit download.

App Best For… Top Feature Google Translate Most People Live camera & offline mode Microsoft Translator Meetings Group chat “rooms” Hi Translate Social Media Floating bubble for WhatsApp DeepL Translate Formal Writing High-accuracy AI tone SayHi Translate Speaking Simple voice-to-voice mics HinKhoj Learning Built-in lessons & games Reverso Context Idioms Real-world example sentences Naver Papago Multitasking Sleek “Mini” window mode TranslateUp Documents Translates full PDF files Klays Translator Old Phones Fast, light, and very simple

Picking the right app really depends on your own day-to-day needs. If you’re traveling, you might want the visual power of Google, but if you’re just texting friends, a floating bubble like Hi Translate is a total game-changer.

Most of these apps are free, so it’s worth trying a few to see which one clicks with you. Since technology moves fast, keeping a couple of these on your phone ensures you’re ready for any talk, email, or sign that comes your way.