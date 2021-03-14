Download And Install GCam On Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Do you want to improve the possibilities offered by the camera of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite? While the MIUI camera app allows you to make a number of settings, there is another option that can give a more interesting plus to your photos with premium device features. In order to get the most out of the camera, we help you download and install GCam Apk on your Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.

Yes, Google’s GCam. This Google Camera app has become a must-have resource for mobiles beyond the Pixel. And thanks to the work of developers, it is also possible to install some versions adapted for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.

We show you which versions of GCam you can take into account and how to install the APK on your Xiaomi mobile.

GOOGLE CAMERA (GCam APK) FOR XIAOMI MI 10 LITE: HERE’S HOW TO INSTALL IT

There are several versions of GCam adapted to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, but not all of them are fully functional. So let’s highlight two options, that you can consider installing on your Xiaomi, that we found on Celso Azevedo’s page:

Download Arnova8G2 version here.

This developer has managed to port GCam 8.0 to a version compatible with Xiaomi 10 Lite.

Download Urnyx05’s version here.

This option offered by the developer you will find it as GCam 7.3.018

How do you install any of these GCam versions? You will see that when you want to download the APK on your mobile, the web browser launches an alert, as you see in the image, so you will have to give your confirmation to continue with the download process.

Once the APK is downloaded, it will ask you if you want to install the application, so choose “Install”. And once the process is finished, you will have the app already available on your mobile device. Of course, you will need to give permissions to take photos and record videos, among others.

HOW TO APPLY XML PROFILES ON THE XIAOMI MI 10 LITE’S GCAM TO IMPROVE PHOTOS

A plus provided by developers to users who want to improve their mobiles with a version of GCam is the possibility of having custom settings.

How do you find these settings? You can turn to forums like Xda Developers or pages like Celso Azevedo’s that list the XML files for the different GCam versions shared by developers.

For example, for the Urnyx05 GCam version we mentioned earlier, you will find in this link the XML file you need to download to apply the profile. Just search for “Xiaomi MI 10 Lite” in the list of devices and download the.xml file. Then follow these steps:

Open Xiaomi file manager and go to the root directory to create a “GCam” folder.

Inside that folder, create another folder called “Configs”.

Find the XML file to move it inside the Configs folder.

If you have followed all the steps, the path will look like this:

That’s all the configuration process, and now it only remains to choose the profile from the GCam. So open the application and double-click on any empty part to bring up the option that allows you to select the XML profile.

And as the last detail, don’t forget to take a look at all the options and settings offered by the version of GCam you have downloaded, so you can familiarize yourself with all the available features and take full advantage of it.

That’s all about GCam application that you can install on your Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, and take great photographs on this smartphone. If you