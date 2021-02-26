7 Most Common Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Problems & Their Solutions

Is your Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite phone giving you problems? You are not the only one. If you take a look at the forums you will find that users report different types of problems for this Xiaomi proposal with 5G. In this guide, we’ll help you fix the most common Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite problems and issues. We’ll help you easily troubleshoot most issues.

Some can be easily solved by adjusting some settings of the device, and in other cases, it will be necessary to resort to technical support to assess the integrity of the mobile. But don’t worry, we are going to give a review of the most common problems of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite along with some possible solutions.

1. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Microphone Problems

Have your friends complained that they can’t hear you on calls? Does your voice come out choppy when you call from the Mi 10T Lite? Or is it that in your WhatsApp audios you can’t hear anything? The microphone problem on this device seems to be giving headaches to more than one user.

If you have already checked that no dirt is interfering with the proper functioning of the microphone, then you will have to check if it is a hardware problem. To do this, you just need to resort to the famous CIT menu:

Settings >> About phone >> All specifications.

Click several times on the Kernel version until the FQC Test opens and choose the corresponding test.

You will see that the application will give you a series of instructions to perform the test and check if the microphone is working properly or if you have a hardware problem.

If the test shows that there is no problem, then you will need to take a look at the applications and features you have enabled to see if any of them are causing conflicts. A very easy way to test this is to enter Safe Mode.

If being in Safe Mode you have no problems with the microphone, then revert the changes you have made or uninstall any app you find suspicious. And of course, if you want you can return the mobile to factory settings, without forgetting to keep your data safe.

Also see:

2. The Speaker Of The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Sounds Low

The speakers of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite are one of the strong points of its dual stereo speaker proposal. However, they seem to cause some kind of conflicts or problems to some users.

If this is the problem that your Xiaomi mobile has, you can try the test suggested by the CIT menu, following the steps we mentioned in the previous item and choosing the “Speaker” option. That way, you will be able to check if it is a hardware problem.

Another option you can try is to use a third-party application to amplify the speaker volume. For example, you can take a look at GOODEV Volume Amplifier. Carefully read all the app’s instructions before using it and test it on your mobile.

You will see that the dynamics is simple, you just have to activate the Boost option to go regulating it according to the volume parameters. And of course, if you check that it is a hardware problem, and you have the possibility, consult the technical service to solve it before the problem worsens.

3. The Xiaomi Battery Discharges Very Fast

With a 4,820 mAh battery, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite’s battery life shouldn’t be a problem. However, some users noticed that the battery drains too fast.

One of the biggest problems with the battery of Xiaomi phones was the MIUI 12 update. But this was corrected with the updates, so it should no longer generate inconveniences in the autonomy of your mobile. So what is the problem and how to fix it?

A quick way to fix this is to take a look at the Battery Usage Statistics. There you will be able to see in what period of time the battery is consumed faster, which applications or processes are spending more battery than normal, among other details.

From there, you can make all the changes you need, whether it’s uninstalling apps, activating energy savings, changing your mobile habits, etc.

And if you do not know where to start with these changes, select “Optimize”. You will see that it gives you a series of suggestions, as you see in the third image, such as closing apps, disable connections you do not use, prevent apps from running in the background, among others.

4. Camera Problems On The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Does the camera of your cell phone throw an error or close by itself? This is a common problem that appears on different Xiaomi models.

In some cases, it can be easily solved by resetting the application settings. To do so, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Apps > Manage Apps > Camera.

Choose “Clear Data” and use the two options: Clear all data and Clear cache.

All that’s left is to restart the mobile, and that’s it. If the problem persists, then it is likely that the camera software is causing problems, either because of an update or a conflict that arises with other applications. In that case, try a factory reset, not forgetting to create a copy of your data before starting the process.

And if you don’t want to go through that task, and wait to see if a next update fixes the app bug, then try a third-party camera app, for example, GCam.

5. WhatsApp Notifications Do Not Sound On Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

This is a problem that appears from time to time in Android phones and is solved from the settings. For some reason, the notification settings are not configured correctly for WhatsApp preventing them from playing sound.

So to fix this problem you will need to take a tour of the settings. First, start with the app settings from the Xiaomi settings:

Go to Settings > Apps > Manage apps > WhatsApp.

Find the “Notifications” section and make sure that sound is enabled for both group and contact message notifications.

Once you’re done with this check, move on to the WhatsApp app settings. So open the app and go to Settings > Notifications and check that “Notification tone” is enabled for all types of notifications.

6. The Screen Turns Itself On My Xiaomi Phone

This is not a big problem, but you can cause some inconvenience. The first thing you need to check, if you have this problem on your Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, is the settings related to the lock screen that may cause it to turn on by itself.

One of them is the one that allows the screen to turn on when you pick up the device. To disable this option go to Settings >> Lock screen >> Lift to activate.

Disabling this option will be enough to prevent the screen from turning on by itself when it detects movement. But to make sure that it will not turn on accidentally, for example, when you have the phone in your wallet, enable the following option: Pocket mode.

This option is found in the same Lock Screen settings and aims to prevent the screen from turning on with accidental touches. And if you’re still having the same problem, try disabling notifications for the Lock Screen.

If none of the settings prevent the screen from turning on, then try applying commands with ADB, following the steps we explained in a previous article.

7. My Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Disconnects From Wifi All The Time

Is your Mi 10T Lite constantly disconnecting from WiFi? You can try to remove all connections and start the configuration from scratch, but you may not see any improvement.

So before you go through that process try two settings adjustments in the settings that may be affecting your Wifi connection. First, go to Settings > Wifi and look for the “Wifi Assistant” option.

There you will find two options.

The first option is a smart feature that allows the mobile to be constantly looking for the best WiFi connection. So if your home connection is unstable or weak, the mobile will disconnect for a few seconds to connect to other WiFi networks.

A process that can be repeated many, many times until you get a quality connection. And while this is a practical dynamic, it can mean that the mobile connects and disconnects all the time. So if you want to avoid this process, disable the “Select the best networks automatically” option.

The second option also promises an intelligent dynamic allowing us to choose how we want to use the network resources. And if you want all the apps on your phone to have a connection available, then choose “Normal Mode”.

We hope that this guide would help you fix most of the problems and issues that could happen on Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. If you still couldn’t find any solution, make sure to drop your comment below. We’ll see what best we can be done!