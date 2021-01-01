How to speed up Huawei P30 Pro New Edition performance

Is your Huawei P30 Pro New Edition running slow? Do you have lag? Or maybe some slowdown when opening applications? Although it is less and less common, the truth is that the passage of time can take its toll on our smartphones, either by having dozens of applications or an accumulation of unnecessary files, for example. Fortunately, there are methods that can help us speed up system performance in a few minutes without resorting to root. This time we have made a compilation with several best tricks to improve the performance of the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition.

1. Speed ​​up EMUI Animations With This Trick

Accelerating the transitions and animations that run on the system when interacting with certain elements is possible thanks to what is known as ‘Developer settings’. To activate these settings we will have to go first to the About the phone section within the Android settings. Then, we will press a total of seven times on the Compilation number until a message appears that notifies us of the activation of the aforementioned settings.

Once active, we will go back to the main settings screen to go to the System and updates section. Within this menu, we will find a new section called Developer Settings (or Development Settings, depending on the version of EMUI), which we will have to access. Now we will only have to locate the following settings:

Animation-window scale

Animator duration scale

Animation transition scale

To speed up the animations of the phone, the ideal is to set the figure at 0.5x. We can also choose to disable animations completely, although it is not recommended.

2. Is Storage Full? Time to Clean Up

It is a fact, current flash memories reduce their performance significantly when free space is very low. Luckily, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition has a tool that allows us to clean the memory to get rid of all unnecessary elements.

If we access the EMUI space cleaner, the system will show us a detailed record of all the files and applications that take up memory on the phone.

To access this tool we will have to go to the Storage section within the system settings. The application will then show us the current state of the device’s storage. From this same application, we can start the cleaning process by clicking on the Clean button that will be shown at the bottom. Next, the wizard will show us several options that will allow us to eliminate duplicate photos, large files, and a long etcetera.

3. Clearing the App Cache Can Help

Although the main objective of the cache is to speed up the loading processes of applications and games, it may be the case that it is generating a conflict with the system. Cleaning the cache is usually an effective solution, but only in cases where one or more applications are causing some kind of problem in a specific way.

To do this, just access the Applications section within Settings. Then, we will click on all those applications whose cache we want to delete. Within each of these applications, we will click on Storage and finally on Empty cache.

In the event that the problems persist, we can try to delete the application data from the same menu that we just mentioned.

4. Turn Off Automatic Updates From Google Play

The Google App Store represents the bulk of Google processes running on the system. The reason for this is simple: the store automatically scans the installed versions of the applications to constantly check for updates. Luckily, we can prevent updates from being installed automatically through the Google Play settings.

We can access these settings by sliding the side panel of Google Play to the right. Once inside, we will click on Update applications automatically and finally on Do not update applications automatically, as you can see in the upper screenshot.

5. Lower the Resolution of the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition

By default, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition runs applications in the native resolution of your screen, that is, Full HD +. To give the phone’s performance a boost, we can reduce the screen resolution to HD + through the EMUI settings, specifically from the Screen section.

In this section, we will click on Screen resolution and finally on Low. In this way, all applications will run in 720p, with the consequent saving of resources and battery that this entails.

6. And if None of the Above Works…

The last option that we can resort to is based precisely on resetting the phone completely, not without first making a backup copy of the data that we do not want to lose. Once we have saved the files that we want to keep, we will turn off the phone completely and turn it on again by applying the following key combination:

Power button + Volume up

With the phone on, the system will show us a screen similar to the one in the following image:

Now we just have to select the option Delete data to permanently delete all data from the phone to return the system to its factory state. When the process is finished, it is normal for Google to ask us to enter the email and password with which we registered the phone for the first time.