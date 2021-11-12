What Happens If I Remove Gmail App From My Mobile?

Here’s what happens if you uninstall the Gmail app from your mobile device. Gmail is one of the most popular email services in the world. If you currently have Gmail on your mobile and you are thinking of removing it, but you don’t know what the consequences might be, we explain what happens if I uninstall Gmail from my mobile.

Gmail is currently the most widely used free email service in the world. In 2018 it had already surpassed 1.5 billion users globally and ousted Hotmail from the top spot.

The Google-owned platform, which was launched in 2004, has grown in a number of users over the years. Among the reasons for its success are its simple interface and its functions and tools for managing and organising emails.

If you have an Android or iOS mobile phone and have the Gmail app installed on your phone, you will know how it works. But maybe at some point, due to lack of use or for any other reason, you might consider removing it from your phone, but what happens if I uninstall Gmail from my phone? We’ll tell you so that you don’t have any doubts when it comes to removing the app.

If you uninstall Gmail from your phone, the only thing that will disappear will be the application, but your email account will remain active and you will be able to use it from any browser. The app disappears from your smartphone, but the account will not disappear because you would have to delete it permanently from the platform. This is what happens if I uninstall Gmail from my mobile.

How To Delete A Gmail Account On Your Phone

We’ve already answered what happens if I uninstall Gmail from my mobile. But if you need to know how to delete a Gmail account on your mobile, here are all the steps you need to follow.

If you have an Android device and you want to delete a Gmail account, here’s what to do. Open “Settings” on your phone by pressing the gear icon and then select “Google”.

Then select “Manage your Google Account” for the email address you want to delete if you have more than one. Next, click on “Data and Privacy” and then go to “Data from apps and services you use”. Then choose “Remove a Google service”. You will be asked to sign in to your Gmail account with your password. Then go to ‘Gmail’ and click on the bin icon.

If you have an iOS device, go to the Gmail app and then click on your profile picture to go to “Manage your Google Account”. From there go to “Data and privacy” and “data from apps and services you use”. Then choose “Remove a Google service”. Sign in and click on the bin icon next to ‘Gmail’.

How To Remove A Gmail Account Without Deleting It

If you need to know how to remove a Gmail account without deleting it permanently, you’ll need to remove the Gmail account from a device.

If you have an Android phone, you will not be able to remove a Gmail account unless you have two saved. On Android, you must always have an active Gmail account for the phone to work.

To remove a Gmail account without deleting it, open the Gmail app on your phone and then tap the circular icon of your profile picture at the top of the app.

Then choose ‘Manage accounts on this device’. Then tap on “Google”. You will see the Gmail accounts you have. Tap on it and then tap on the “More” button at the bottom. Finally, select ‘Remove account’. A message will appear for you to confirm the action where you must click again on “Remove account”.