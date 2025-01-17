Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro: 10 Best Tips and Tricks

Here’s a list of top 10 tips and tricks for maximizing the performance and features of your Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro, master your phone easily!

Recently launched, the Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro has quickly gained popularity due to its impressive performance, high-quality display, and value-for-money pricing. For those who have this phone, there are several features and tricks that can enhance the user experience.

In this article, we’ll explore 10 of the best tips and tricks to help you make the most of your Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro. Whether it’s customizing the interface or improving battery life, these tips will ensure you are using the phone efficiently.

1. Enable Dark Mode for Better Battery Life

Dark mode is a popular feature that not only makes the interface easier on the eyes but can also improve battery life. The Poco X7 Pro features an AMOLED screen, which means that using dark mode can significantly reduce power consumption.

To enable dark mode, simply go to Settings > Display > Dark Mode, and toggle it on.

This will switch your system interface and supported apps to a darker color scheme, conserving energy by turning off pixels in dark areas.

2. Customize the Notification Shade

Xiaomi devices, including the Poco X7 Pro, allow users to customize the notification shade for quicker access to important settings.

You can rearrange quick toggles such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and flashlight to suit your needs. To do this, swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the notification shade.

Then, tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner to customize which icons appear. This small change can make your daily interactions with the phone smoother.

3. Take Advantage of the Poco Launcher Features

The Poco Launcher is designed to give you a more refined, user-friendly experience. One of its standout features is the ability to hide apps from the app drawer.

To hide apps, simply open the app drawer, tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner, and select “Hide apps.”

This feature helps you keep your home screen neat and tidy by hiding unnecessary apps or apps you don’t want others to see.

4. Use Game Turbo for a Better Gaming Experience

The Poco X7 Pro is a powerhouse when it comes to gaming. To optimize performance, use the Game Turbo feature.

This tool allows you to enhance gaming performance by clearing background apps and adjusting settings to prioritize the game.

To enable Game Turbo, open the Settings menu, select “Additional settings,” then tap on “Game Turbo.”

You can also add individual games to this feature, ensuring the best possible performance every time you game.

5. Set Up App Lock for Privacy

One of the best ways to ensure privacy on your Poco X7 Pro is to use the built-in app lock feature. This feature allows you to lock specific apps with a fingerprint or password, keeping your sensitive information secure.

To set it up, go to Settings > Apps > App Lock.

From there, you can choose which apps to lock and set your preferred security method.

Quickly Switch Between Apps Using Split-Screen Mode

The Poco X7 Pro allows you to use two apps simultaneously with its split-screen mode.

This is particularly useful when multitasking, such as watching a video while texting or browsing the web while chatting with a friend.

To activate split-screen mode, open the recent apps screen, then tap on the icon of the app you want to use in split-screen mode.

Choose “Split-screen” and select another app to open alongside it.

7. Enable Smart Control for One-Handed Use

If you find the Poco X7 Pro’s screen size too large for one-handed use, the phone offers a Smart Control feature to make it easier to use.

This feature reduces the screen size, so it is more accessible with one hand.

To enable Smart Control, go to Settings > Additional Settings > Button shortcuts.

You can then assign a gesture or button press to activate one-handed mode.

8. Use the Camera’s Night Mode for Better Low-Light Photos

The Poco X7 Pro’s camera system includes a night mode, which significantly improves low-light photography.

When shooting in dim environments, enable Night Mode for brighter, clearer photos. To use this feature, open the camera app, tap the “Night” icon, and start taking pictures.

The phone will automatically adjust settings to ensure the best possible quality in low-light conditions.

Optimize Battery Life with Battery Saver Mode

The Poco X7 Pro is packed with a large battery, but if you’re running low, you can use Battery Saver mode to prolong the battery life.

This feature limits background processes and reduces visual effects to save power.

To activate Battery Saver, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Saver, and toggle it on.

You can also enable it automatically when the battery reaches a certain percentage.

10. Customize the Always-on Display

The Poco X7 Pro features an Always-on Display (AOD), which shows key information like the time, date, and notifications even when the screen is off.

You can customize the AOD by changing its style or adding shortcuts.

To customize it, go to Settings > Display > Always-on Display.

From here, you can choose the design, clock style, and even enable notifications for certain apps.

Final Thoughts!

The Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro is a versatile smartphone that offers a range of features to enhance your experience. By using these 10 tips and tricks, you can make the most of your device, whether you’re looking to improve battery life, enhance privacy, or optimize performance for gaming.

Whether you’re an old Xiaomi user or a newcomer to the brand, these tips will help you get the best out of your Poco X7 Pro.