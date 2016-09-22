Since the Galaxy Y launched in market by Samsung, it is always been very popular, and been searched widely over the internet. The combination of device cost, and configuration made it a good deal for phone users, and developers as well. Galaxy Y is one most sold handset from Samsung, and also got huge attention from developers. There are countless Roms, and mods for this handset, and many other opportunities to improve its performance, and usability.

But sometimes installing third-party Roms, mods, and other apps lead to bricked phone. Most probably it happens after installing a new Rom. In that case, to revive it back to working state, installing a stock firmware would be the best one can do. It happened to my Galaxy Y many times, and most of time I had to use the stock firmware. If you’ve bricked your Samsung Galaxy Y then this guide is best suitable to you. In this post, we’ll help you to unbrick Samsung Galaxy Y using the stock firmware.

Lets repair the bricked Samsung Galaxy Y GT-S5360 using stock firmware. First, read all the pre-requisites listed below very carefully, and prepare the device accordingly.

Pre-requisites

These are official stock firmwares, developed, and distributed by Samsung only for Galaxy Y GT-S5360 device, and meant nothing for any other device. Don’t try’em on any other device, it could lead to very serious damage to the device.

As it is official firmware, so it would replace custom Rom, and custom modes to stock version, and it also removes the root access from the device. It simply turn to original state.

To perform this installation, you need a windows based PC with internet connectivity, and USB cable to connect your device to it. Windows XP, 7 or 8, any of these is should be okay.

Install proper USB driver of you Samsung Galaxy Y device on PC, so it could connected to PC correctly. To download the latest USB drivers for Galaxy Y, visit here.

Remember, the installing this Rom would remove everything from the internal memory of phone. That means, anything stored under the phone’s memory would be wiped out.

Downloads

→Based on your county region, download the stock firmware for your Galaxy Y onto your PC.

European Firmware – S5360_XXMI1_OXXMD1_XXMC2_wipe_by_SplitFUS2

Indian Firmware – S5360_DDMD1_ODDMD1_DDMD1_wipe_by_SplitFUS2

German Firmware – S5360_XXMK1_DBTML1_XXMK1_wipe_by_SplitFUS2

Iraqi Arabic Firmware – S5360_JPMI1_OJPMI1_XXMG1_wipe_by_SplitFUS2

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam –S5360_DXMJ1_OLBMJ1_DXMI1_wipe_by_SplitFUS2

5360B Brazilian Firmware – S5360B_UTME2_ZTOMJ1_UTME1_wipe_by_SplitFUS2

5360T Australian Firmware (Telstra) – S5360T_AJKK3_TELKK3_AJKK3_wipe_by_SplitFUS2

→ After downloading the desire firmware zip file, extract it to safe place on your PC, and remember the location of it.

→Download the Odin Program from here (Odin 3.07.zip). Extract the zip file, and under it you’ll get a Odin3 v3.07.exe file. Remember it, we’ll be using it very soon.

How to install stock firmware on Samsung Galaxy Y

Firstly, on PC run the Odin3 v3.07.exe file from the extracted Odin Program zip. A new window will appear on you screen. Now turn off you phone, and wait at least 5 seconds. Now press, and hold Volume Down + Home + Power buttons together. A Warning! message should appear on phone’s screen. Then press then Volume Up button to boot into the Download mode. Now connect the device to PC through USB Cable, and move on to Odin program. Once your connect your device to PC, the ID:COM section should get deflected, and Added! message will appear in message box. If nothing happens in you case, then you need to first install the USB Drivers of your phone first, and then try it again. Now on Odin program perform the followings: Select the PDA button, then find, and locate the PDA named file from the extracted firmware zip file. Select the Phone button, then find, and locate the Modem named file. Select the CSC button, then find, and locate the CSC named file. Make sure the Re-Partition box is unchecked, and don’t make any other changes. Now click on “Start” button to start the installation process. Once it done, a PASS! would appear on Odin program. And now you can remove your device from PC.

If you’re feeling uncomfortable with above tutorial then watch below video.

Video: How to flash stock firmware on Samsung Galaxy Y

In case you’re facing issue with written guide, just watch the above video tutorial.

Your phone would be restarting it self, and will take you to home screen very soon. Now put your Google account details and get fun with your phone again. So this ends our guide to repair the bricked Samsung Galaxy Y.

If you face any issue with your phone or this guide not help you, you're most welcome to make comments and we'll surely help you appropriately.

If you face any issue with your phone or this guide not help you, you’re most welcome to make comments and we’ll surely help you appropriately.