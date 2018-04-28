For some professionals, the daily commute can make or break their job satisfaction. Even if you’re someone that has to hop on the underground, bus or road bike, commuting no longer has to feel like a chore thanks to the advent of mobile apps. These intuitive and engaging applications can turn your attention away from overcrowded trains and unpleasant roadworks and allow you to focus on having fun, learning new things or preparing yourself for the working day ahead.

And most of us including me would choose something that improves knowledge or at least entertains rather than just waiting to complete the journey time. Based on user interests, we have gathered applications serving different possibilities to improve the quality of your travel time. Whether you want to give yourself a mental relief or entertain with mind-blowing online games, this list would cater your needs. These six slick apps are capable of transforming your daily travel experience to and from work.

The Top 6 Apps To Improve Your Daily Commute

1. Citymapper

There’s no doubt that if you are reliant on public transport for some or all of your commute to work, there will sometimes be delays and issues en-route. That’s where Citymapper comes in. This clever app will help you negotiate the web of bus, road and rail routes that you’ll need to use in the event of inclement weather, transport cancellations or road closures. Certainly, this app can effectively save your travel time.

Before you move out from your home, you can check application to create the shortest route. Also, it does provide departure times on the real-time basis. You may opt-in for SMS alerts of disrupted lines. Just be sure to check that the app covers your area before purchasing it outright.

2. Headspace

If you’re looking for ways to improve the stability and positivity of your mind, look no further than the Headspace app. This meditation-based application will help you meditate for ten-minute sessions that are ideal for when you’re sat on a train or bus. You can also download your meditation practices and try them out offline – ideal if you’re on a subway train with no mobile signal.

Moreover, it will help you to calibrate your mind from being consumed by frustration/anxiety created by crowded places or long routes. It has been proven that meditation certainly helps to be more active and productive. Overall, we highly recommend this application those who usually don’t get

3. Audible

Some people find it almost impossible to read books and newspapers on their daily commute, simply because it makes them travel sick. Fortunately, the guys at Audible have found a clever way around that problem by offering an audiobook service backed by Amazon.

With more than 200,000 fiction and non-fiction books to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice. You can listen most of the self-help books throughout the travel. If you make this a habit, sooner or later, you’ll be able to determine more about self. That will increase your self-confidence and of course, you’ll be able to find more opportunities to grow. That is one thing. Otherwise, you can listen to the stuff of your likes.

4. Mr Green

According to Statista, there has been a 461% increase in the amount of time people spend daily playing mobile games during the last seven years. The demand for mobile gaming has led to the expansion of video slots within online casinos. The Mr Green app gives Android users access to over 300 video slots with progressive jackpots, bonus features, and even live-streamed table games; perfect for wiling away the commute.

Additionally, the team behind this application brings new video slots and games on a weekly basis. So, this app will keep entertaining you each everytime you open it. Also, for the online betting purpose, it serves very well. The user can bet over 70+ sports on the real-time basis. Overall, this application bundles multiple ways you can entertain yourself while traveling.

5. Any.do

Some people prefer to undertake practical activities during their commute to help pass the time. Any.do is a really intuitive list app which helps you to create to-do lists for today, tomorrow or in the coming weeks. When your phone’s location services are activated, it’s possible to set location reminders to prompt you to pick up the dry cleaning when you’re in the vicinity of the dry cleaners.

That helps to get more productivity out of you. If used appropriately, this app can do wonders. Once you get started with the app, you can set timers and schedules to complete the particular work in the given time. It will alarm you about work that has to be done.

6. Noisli

Another factor in many people’s dismal commutes is the disruptive ambient noise. It doesn’t matter whether it’s tannoys, auto engines, train horns or loud passengers, too much noise is stressful before and after work. Noisli is an app which seeks to make annoying ambient noises a thing of the past. With high-definition ambient sounds such as rainfall, waves and even white noise, it’s possible to drown out the general public on your way to work.

This Noisli application has been specifically built to improve focus and induce better productivity within our-self. Basically, using the different natural sounds, it generates a soul-soothing sound. That keeps our mind relaxed and meditated while we travel. It has more functionalities to customize in such a way that you prefer.

Restore your sanity on your daily commute with these six mobile apps. You never know, you might just have some fun along the way. So there are recommended applications for daily commuters. Either way, it depends on you. Whether you want to spend your journey time looking other travelers or counting seconds or keep yourself engaged learning something news.

These applications can help you a lot in turning your travel time into a learning edge. We hope that our readers would like this list of applications. Please share your thoughts and views in the comment sections. We would love to hear from you.