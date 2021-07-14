Best Games for Android To Play in 2021

If you’re a gamer, you are not alone. Even if we were to spend all our time playing games on our mobile phones, it would still not compare to how we spend our time when we play games on our consoles.

So here are some games that are scheduled for release next year and all the ones that we are still waiting for in 2021.

Friday Night Funkin

Friday Night Funkin’ is an open-source game designed to facilitate play among those who are unfamiliar with all things digital.

If you like the game then you can download the game by clicking Here.

The objective is simple: player A plays the game, and player B sees, you guessed it, video of player A playing.

The game itself is only accessible to player B, as the host. The player A can, and should, invite friends to play.

Flat-out speed

If you like racing games, then you probably know about a game called ‘Project CARS’ which was released last year by the developers behind ‘Forza’ and ‘Gran Turismo’.

So far, it has gotten good reviews for its realism. It also comes in a ‘pro’ edition that features exclusive content, improved graphics, and even online multiplayer.

But the fact that it is expected to get a new version in 2018 means we will be getting a new version of the game sometime in 2021.

Farming Simulator 2021

For any meat lovers out there, this game is going to get them salivating in a way that no game ever has.

It has a variety of options for farming, and it can become a lot more complicated than you would initially think. It is so detailed that it is pretty much what it says on the tin.

Need for Speed Undercover 2021

Probably one of the best looking games released last year is ‘Need for Speed Payback’, which is an official entry in the franchise.

The whole premise revolves around racing, and you are able to perform some pretty cool stunts in the process.

But in 2021, the developers behind ‘Payback’ have promised that they are releasing a sequel to the 2011 title ‘Undercover’.

This one is expected to be completely different from its predecessors, and will contain multiple cars, stunts, and a feature that will allow you to transform into a tow truck.

Spore Creative Edition 2021

Franchise that doesn’t need a reboot and that’s how it should stay, right? Although the series is almost old enough to join society and make its own decisions, the concept of the game is still as unique and interesting as it was when the original title launched in 2002.

The game is already on its third incarnation of life, and it has garnered enough interest to release a Creative Edition.

For the uninitiated, this is a remastered version of the original game with added features such as upgraded graphics, voice acting and multiplayer.

Need for speed: no limits

After the huge success of ‘Need for Speed Payback’, you can bet that the developers of the franchise are going to cash in on the current hype and release a new racing game for the PC and the consoles.

Considering that it is already in its third iteration, we would not be surprised if the next one is pretty much the same thing as ‘Payback’ without all the controversy and hype that surrounded it.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

The Street Fighter franchise is one of the most revered titles in fighting games. The arcade version has been around since the early 90s, and it has been pretty successful ever since.

But it has never been expanded and adapted to the console world. This is about to change in a big way.

The last version of the game was released in 2015, and it was an attempt to modernize it. This year’s version seems to have gotten an even more complete upgrade, and it should be available for purchase in the third quarter of 2019.

Real Racing

The most popular racing franchise in the world, and arguably the most popular racing franchise of all time is coming to Android in 2021.

The series has sold millions of copies across the globe, and it was massively successful when it was released on the iPad.

The company behind the series, Real Racing Game, also released the original version of ‘Real Racing’ on the App Store, but it never really took off and eventually stopped releasing new iterations for the phone.

GrabCAD

If you are the adventurous type, you will want to try GrabCAD in 2021. It is a construction planning and 3D model creation software that can basically be used to create and model pretty much anything, including sports cars.