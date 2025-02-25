Instagram Old Version — Learn how to safely download and install an older version of this app on your Android device with this step-by-step guide.

According to some statics, Instagram has become a part of daily life for billions of people. It allows users to share photos, videos, and connect with others. Over the years, Instagram has gone through several changes, with new features, updated designs, and various performance tweaks.

While some users appreciate the new features, others might prefer the simpler, older versions of the app. Sometimes, people like the user interface of older versions more. Other times, they just don’t like the recent updates, which can change the way the app feels and works.

In this guide, we will show you how to download and install an older version of Instagram on your Android phone or tablet. This step-by-step guide is designed for beginners. If you have ever wondered how to get Instagram’s older version, this article will provide you with a detailed process.

We will walk you through everything, from downloading APK files to installing them on your device safely.

Let’s get started with our guide!

Why Download Instagram Old Version?

There are many reasons why someone might want to download an older version of Instagram. Sometimes the new updates might not be to your liking.

Maybe the new features slow down your device or you simply miss the old version’s simplicity. Here are some common reasons why people want to go back to the older versions:

1. Dislike of New Features or Interface

New Instagram updates sometimes change the way the app looks or how certain features are used. Many users feel that these changes disrupt the user experience.

For instance, Instagram might add new buttons or reorganize the layout. If you liked the app’s previous interface better, you might prefer an older version.

2. Performance Issues

Older phones or devices with less memory and processing power may struggle to run the latest versions of Instagram smoothly.

The new updates may make the app slower or cause it to crash. In such cases, using an older version can provide a better experience with faster load times and smoother performance.

3. Feature Removal

Over time, Instagram removes features that some users loved. For example, Instagram used to have an option for viewing photos in a chronological order, but that feature was eventually removed.

If you want to use the app the way it was before certain features were taken away, you might want to download an older version.

4. Battery or Data Usage

New versions of apps can sometimes be more data- and battery-hungry. Older versions might be lighter and use fewer resources. For users who want to save data or extend battery life, an older version may be a more efficient option.

While these reasons make sense, downloading older versions does come with certain risks. But let’s talk about how you can get the old Instagram version safely.

Also read: 5 Best Apps For Instagram

October 2010 – Version 1.0 (Initial Release): Date: October 6, 2010 Details: Launched as a photo-sharing app, exclusive to iOS. Basic features included: photo filters, sharing to other social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr), liking and commenting on photos.

April 2012 – Android App Launch: Date: April 3, 2012 Details: Instagram became available for Android devices, significantly expanding its user base. Within 24 hours, it was downloaded over 1 million times.

June 2013 – Video Feature: Date: June 20, 2013 (Version 4.0) Details: Introduced video sharing, allowing users to upload 15-second videos. This was a major shift beyond just photo sharing.

December 2013 – Direct Messaging (Instagram Direct): Date: December 2013 (Version 5.0) Details: Launched Instagram Direct, enabling private messaging between users, including photos and videos.

August 2016 – Instagram Stories: Date: August 2, 2016 (Version 9.0) Details: Introduced Instagram Stories, a feature heavily inspired by Snapchat Stories, allowing users to share ephemeral photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. This became a hugely popular feature.

September 2016 – Revamped Design & UI: Date: September 2016 (Version 9.5) Details: Significant redesign of the user interface, moving to a more monochrome, minimalist look.

August 2018 – IGTV (Instagram TV): Date: June 20, 2018 (Announced), August 2018 (App Launch) Details: Launched IGTV, a standalone app and feature within Instagram for longer-form vertical video content, aiming to compete with YouTube.

October 2020 – Reels: Date: August 5, 2020 (Initial Launch), October 2020 (Global Rollout) Details: Introduced Reels, short-form video feature similar to TikTok, allowing users to create and discover 15-second (later extended) multi-clip videos with audio and effects.

2021-Present – Focus on Video, Shopping, and Monetization: Ongoing Updates: Recent years have seen Instagram increasingly focus on video content (Reels), e-commerce features (Instagram Shopping), and tools for creators to monetize their content. Emphasis on Algorithm Changes: Instagram’s algorithm for feed ranking has been continuously adjusted, often sparking user discussions and controversies regarding content visibility. Continued UI and Feature Tweaks: Regular updates bring minor UI changes, new stickers, filters, messaging features, and improvements to existing features.



What’s New on Instagram in 2025:

Here is a summary of the latest changes and updates to Instagram, based on the information from NapoleonCat’s blog post:

Instagram has been continuously evolving with new features focused on enhancing user experience, content creation, and monetization for creators and businesses.

Key areas of updates include:

Bonuses & Gifts: Instagram is expanding ways for creators to earn directly on the platform through bonuses for Reels and Live content, and “Gifts” that fans can send during Reels.

Instagram is expanding ways for creators to earn directly on the platform through bonuses for Reels and Live content, and “Gifts” that fans can send during Reels. Subscriptions: Allowing creators to offer exclusive content and benefits to subscribers for a recurring fee.

Allowing creators to offer exclusive content and benefits to subscribers for a recurring fee. NFTs (Digital Collectibles): Integration of NFTs, enabling creators to showcase and sell digital collectibles.

Integration of NFTs, enabling creators to showcase and sell digital collectibles. Enhanced Analytics: Providing creators and businesses with more detailed insights into their audience and content performance to optimize their strategies.

Reels Focus & Enhancements:

Extended Reels Length: Increasing the maximum duration of Reels to compete with TikTok and provide more creative space.

Increasing the maximum duration of Reels to compete with TikTok and provide more creative space. New Creative Tools for Reels: Regularly adding new editing features, effects, and templates to make Reels more engaging and easier to create.

Regularly adding new editing features, effects, and templates to make Reels more engaging and easier to create. Emphasis on Reels Discovery: Instagram is pushing Reels more prominently in the feed and explore page to boost their visibility and consumption.

Shopping & Business Features:

Product Tagging & Shopping Links: Continuously improving product tagging in posts and stories, and expanding shopping link options to facilitate e-commerce directly within the app.

Continuously improving product tagging in posts and stories, and expanding shopping link options to facilitate e-commerce directly within the app. Shop Ads & Promotions: Enhancements to ad formats for businesses to promote their products and Instagram Shops.

Messaging & Communication:

Improved Direct Messaging Features: Adding features like message editing, read receipts control, and enhanced search within DMs to improve the messaging experience.

Adding features like message editing, read receipts control, and enhanced search within DMs to improve the messaging experience. Community & Group Features: Tools to foster communities and groups within the platform, although specific details on major changes in this area were less prominent in the provided resource.

Algorithm and Feed Changes:

Algorithmic Feed Adjustments: Instagram continues to tweak its algorithm, aiming to show users more relevant content, often prioritizing video and Reels. These changes are frequent and can impact content visibility.

Safety and Privacy:

Enhanced Safety Features: Ongoing efforts to improve safety and combat harassment, including comment moderation tools and features to limit unwanted interactions.

Overall Trends:

Video-First Platform: Instagram is solidifying its shift towards becoming a video-first platform, heavily promoting Reels and video content.

Instagram is solidifying its shift towards becoming a video-first platform, heavily promoting Reels and video content. Creator Economy Focus: A major emphasis on providing monetization opportunities and tools for content creators to thrive.

A major emphasis on providing monetization opportunities and tools for content creators to thrive. E-commerce Integration: Continued push to make Instagram a shopping destination for users and a sales channel for businesses.

Continued push to make Instagram a shopping destination for users and a sales channel for businesses. Competitive Landscape: Many updates are driven by the need to compete with other platforms like TikTok and YouTube in the short-form and video content space.

For the most up-to-date and detailed information, it’s always recommended to refer to Instagram’s official announcements and the source blog post directly.

What To Know Before You Download an Older Version of Instagram

Before you go ahead and download an older version of Instagram, it’s important to consider a few key factors.

While the older versions can be beneficial, they also come with certain drawbacks and risks that should be kept in mind.

1. Security Risks

Older versions of Instagram may not have the latest security patches. Instagram, like many apps, releases updates that fix security vulnerabilities.

By using an outdated version, you may expose your device to unnecessary risks.

Without the latest updates, your account may be more vulnerable to hacking or malware.

2. Incompatibility with Newer Android Versions

Instagram frequently updates its app to keep up with new Android operating system (OS) versions. Older versions of Instagram may not work well with newer Android OS versions.

This could lead to crashes, glitches, or some features simply not working.

3. Missing New Features

Instagram constantly adds new features like new filters, stories enhancements, and video editing tools. When you download an older version, you won’t have access to these updates.

As a result, you miss out on new features and bug fixes that are part of the latest version.

4. No Technical Support

Instagram offers support for its latest versions. However, if you run into problems with an older version, you may not be able to get help from Instagram’s customer support team.

Additionally, if the app is no longer supported by Instagram, you may experience further issues over time.

It’s clear that while using an old version of Instagram has its advantages, there are several risks involved. If you still decide to go ahead and download it, let’s walk through the process.

How to download Instagram Old Version on your Android Phone:

Now, let’s go ahead, and get the to main business.

The process is quite simple, and easy to follow:

Step 1: Enable Installation from Unknown Sources

Instagram can be downloaded officially from the Google Play Store, but older versions can’t be found there. To install an older version of Instagram, you need to download the APK (Android Application Package) file.

However, before installing the APK, you need to enable your device to install apps from unknown sources.

For Android versions 8 and above:

Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down and tap on Apps & Notifications. Select Special app access and then tap on Install unknown apps. Choose the browser or file manager app that you will use to download the APK file. Toggle the Allow from this source option to ON.

For older Android versions:

Go to Settings > Security. Enable the option Install from unknown sources. Confirm your choice by tapping OK when prompted.

Once this setting is enabled, your phone will allow you to install apps that are not from the Google Play Store.

Important: After you install the APK, it’s a good idea to turn this setting off to protect your device from potential security risks.

Step 2: Download the APK File for the Old Instagram Version

Now that you have enabled the ability to install APK files, it’s time to download the older version of Instagram.

Several trusted websites provide APK files for previous versions of apps.

Trusted APK Download Websites:

APKMirror: APKMirror is one of the most reputable websites for downloading APK files. It’s affiliated with Android Police, and the site verifies APK signatures for safety. Website: APKMirror APKPure:

APKPure is another trusted source where you can find various versions of Instagram, including older ones. It ensures that the APKs are safe and legitimate. Website: APKPure Uptodown: Uptodown offers a large collection of APKs, including old versions. The site scans files for malware, ensuring that they are safe to install. Website: Uptodown F-Droid: F-Droid is a platform that focuses on free and open-source apps, so it’s a great choice for users concerned about privacy. Website: F-Droid

When you visit these websites, search for Instagram and select the version you want to download. Download the APK file for that version, making sure it’s the right one for your device.

Step 3: Install the APK File

After downloading the APK file, it’s time to install it. Follow these simple steps:

Open the File Manager app on your Android device. Go to the Downloads folder and locate the Instagram APK file you just downloaded. Tap on the APK file to begin the installation process. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation.

Once the installation is finished, you’ll see the Instagram icon in your app drawer or on your home screen.

Step 4: Launch Instagram and Start Using It

Now that you have successfully installed the older version of Instagram, it’s time to open the app. Tap on the Instagram icon to launch the app.

Log in with your account, and you should be able to enjoy Instagram just like before.

You’ll notice that the app will look and function like the version you remember.

However, keep in mind that Instagram may have made server-side changes that could affect some features in older versions. Some features might not work as expected.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

While downloading and installing an old version of Instagram, you might run into a few issues. Here are some common problems and their solutions:

1. Instagram Not Opening

What to do? If the app doesn’t open or crashes, try clearing the cache or reinstalling the app. You can also check if the version you installed is compatible with your Android OS.

2. App Freezing or Glitching

What to do? Older versions may not be fully compatible with newer Android devices. If this happens, you may need to try a different version or consider updating Instagram for a better experience.

3. Missing Features

What to do? Some features that are available in the latest version might not be supported in older versions. You can try updating the app or switching to Instagram Lite for a more streamlined experience.

What are the Risks involved and How to Stay Safe?

Using older versions of Instagram comes with certain risks. As mentioned, there are potential security issues, as older versions lack the latest security updates.

To protect your device, follow these safety tips:

Use Trusted Sources : Always download APK files from reputable websites like APKMirror or APKPure to avoid malware or corrupted files.

: Always download APK files from reputable websites like APKMirror or APKPure to avoid malware or corrupted files. Check App Permissions : When installing the APK, check the permissions it requests. Be cautious if the app asks for unnecessary or excessive permissions.

: When installing the APK, check the permissions it requests. Be cautious if the app asks for unnecessary or excessive permissions. Use Antivirus Software : It’s a good idea to have antivirus software installed on your phone to scan APK files before you install them.

: It’s a good idea to have antivirus software installed on your phone to scan APK files before you install them. Disable Unknown Sources: Once the APK is installed, disable the option to install from unknown sources. This reduces the risk of accidentally installing malicious apps in the future.

Also read: How To Set Password To Instagram Without Apps On Android

Official Alternatives to Old Instagram Versions

If you’re worried about the risks of using an older Instagram version, consider these official alternatives:

Instagram Lite: Instagram Lite is a lighter version of the app that takes up less space and uses fewer resources. While it still offers most features of the main app, it’s a great choice for users who want a more efficient experience. Instagram Web Version: You can always access Instagram through your web browser on your phone. While the web version lacks some app features, it’s a safe and alternative option to stay connected.

Final Thoughts!

Downloading and using an old version of Instagram on your Android device can help you enjoy a simpler and more familiar experience. While this process is fairly simple, it comes with risks that should not be ignored. Always ensure you download APK files from trusted websites, be cautious about the permissions you grant, and consider using a security tool on your device.

If you’re comfortable with these risks, downloading an older version of Instagram can be a great way to enjoy the app the way you liked it before the updates.

However, don’t forget that newer versions come with improved security, features, and support. You can always consider using Instagram Lite or the mobile web version as safer alternatives.