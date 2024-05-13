15 best apps for Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a pocket-sized powerhouse packed with a lot of potential. But to unlock its full capabilities, you need the right apps. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast want to capture stunning shots, a productivity expert looking to streamline your workflow, or a just a gamer, there’s an app out there to improve your Pixel 8 Pro experience. In this roundup, we gather some of the best, and must-have 15 apps for Google Pixel 8 Pro, these should improve usability, productivity, and personalize your phone to your taste.

Lucky for you, we’ve researched through the vast expanse of the Google Play Store, and handpick the 15 essential apps for the Pixel 8 Pro. From enhancing your photos to boosting your productivity and everything in between, these should help you. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to discover the apps that will truly make your Pixel 8 Pro shine.

WPS Office

1. WPS Office

Do you find that MS office is a little bit expensive? Look no further than WPS Office. This free app is a lightweight suit, offering all the essential tools you need to create, edit, and view documents, spreadsheets, and presentations easily.

But don’t let its small size fool you – WPS Office is packed with features, that usually find on MS office apps. It can easily handle various file formats, including Microsoft Office files, PDFs, and more. Need to collaborate with colleagues? No problem – WPS Office makes it easy to share and co-edit documents in real time.

And what’s more? This app also includes a built-in PDF reader, scanner, and converter, making it an all-in-one solution for your document needs. So, whether you’re a student, professional, or anyone in between, WPS Office is a must-have app for your Pixel 8 Pro and it costs you nothings. However, you’ll ads while using this app.

Truecaller: Caller ID & Block

2. Truecaller: Caller ID & Block

Want to know who’s calling before you pick up the phone? Truecaller app does just that, and more. It’s like having a personal assistant screen for your calls, identifying unknown numbers and filtering out spam, telemarketers, and other unwanted nuisances.

The main essence lies in Truecaller’s massive community-based database. When someone calls, the app cross-check the number with its database, displays the caller’s name (if available) and any relevant information. You can even block specific numbers or entire type of calls, that ensures that your phone only rings for the people you want to talk to.

Truecaller also offers a smart dialer, allowing you to search for contacts and businesses directly within the app. So, if you’re look for a Google’s phone dialer alternative, this is a really good option. Plus, you can send flash messages and even make voice calls over the internet (VoIP). It might just be the best thing you do for your phone—and your mind’s peace.

Snapseed

3. Snapseed

Alright, let’s be honest – Snapseed might not win any photo editing award with its slightly outdated design. But hey, you should not judge a book by its cover, right? This app is a photo editing powerhouse, even if the Pixel 8 Pro already has impressive built-in features.

Trust me, you’ll still find yourself using for Snapseed time and again for photo editing purposes. It’s best for quick fixes – resizing images, fine-tuning white balance, and adding a personal touch to the images. It’s surprisingly easy to use, and the number of options it offers for a free app is truly worth trying.

This app is also available on iOS, so whether you’re rocking an iPad or another Apple device, you can use this photo editing app across your entire tech ecosystem. So, even if you’re not a design expert, give Snapseed a shot – it might just become your go-to photo editing companion.

Xbox Game Pass

4. Xbox Game Pass

If you’re gamer, then you can’t miss to have this app on your Pixel 8 Pro phone. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get access to hundreds of high-quality games through cloud streaming. That means you can play blockbusters like Starfield or rediscover beloved classics games without worrying about storage space. Plus, new games are added frequently, that ensures you always have some new games to play.

But wait, there’s more! Game Pass Ultimate also includes Xbox Live Gold, online multiplayer, and even EA Play. That gives access to even more titles. Sure, you’ll need a stable, and high-speed internet connection and a controller, but the convenience and value of Game Pass make it a no-brainer for Pixel 8 Pro owners looking to play console games on their phone.. So, grab your controller, open the app, and get ready to game like never before!

Adobe Scan

5. Adobe Scan

The Pixel 8 Pro’s camera isn’t just for taking selfies or breathtaking views; it’s also alows you to scan, and keep documents. The Adobe Scan app transforms your phone into a portable scanner. Using it, you can digitize everything from receipts and documents to whiteboards and sticky notes quickly.

Gone are the days of bulky scanners and endless paperwork. With Adobe Scan, simply focus your Pixel 8 Pro’s camera at whatever you need to scan, and the app works its magic. It automatically detects edges, sharpening content, and even recognizing text (OCR). Then, you can then save your scans as PDFs or JPEGs, making it a easy to organize, share, and keep your documents.

Moreover, with built-in OCR, you can easily extract text from your scans, makes them searchable and editable. So, whether you’re a student digitizing lecture notes or a professional archiving important documents, Adobe Scan is a must-have app for your Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

FlashDim

6. FlashDim

You’ve got the Pixel 8 Pro, and it’s got a flashlight. But here’s the catch: it only shines at half its full potential by default. That’s where you can use FlashDim app, a handy little app that gives you control over your flashlight’s brightness.

Think of it as a dimmer switch for your flashlight. Want a subtle glow for reading in the dark? FlashDim’s has that feature. Need a blinding beam to find your keys in the abyss of your bag? This app can do that too.

FlashDim isn’t just about brightness, though. It also offers some addtional features like strobe lights, SOS signals, and even a Morse code mode for the secret agent in you. Plus, it’s open source and available on both the Google Play Store and F-Droid, so you know it’s safe and secure.

Now, you might be wondering, “Why do I need a separate app for this?” Well, Google hasn’t given us a built-in way to adjust flashlight brightness yet.

But hey, that’s the advantage of having an Android phone – there’s an app for everything. And FlashDim is the app that’ll make your Pixel 8 Pro’s flashlight’s more useful.

Photoshop Express Photo Editor

7. Photoshop Express Photo Editor

There’s no doubt even the best photos can benefit from a little touch-up. The Photoshop Express, a surprisingly powerful photo editor that’s surprisingly easy to use.

Think of it as smaller version of Photoshop. It might not have all the bells and whistles of its big brother, but it packs a punch with essential tools like cropping, resizing, color correction, and even blemish removal. Plus, it’s got a bunch of useful filters and effects to play around with if you’re feeling creative.

And the best part? Photoshop Express is completely free and incredibly intuitive. Even if you’re not a photography pro, you can easily get used to of it.

It’s perfect for quick edits on the go. Whether you’re brightening up a selfie or tweaking the colors in a landscape shot. So, next time you capture a pic with your Pixel 8 Pro, give Photoshop Express a try – you might be surprised at how much it can make your photos better.

Spotify

8. Spotify

Everyone love to listen music and Spotify is best app to listen to your favorite songs. There’s no doubt that it 2is a must-have for any Pixel 8 Pro owner, or simply for any smartphone user. It has a massive library of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks, so you’ll never run out of entertainment.

The app offers sleek interface and personalized recommendations make it a easy to find new favorites or revisit old classics. But Spotify isn’t just about listening; it’s about connecting. Share playlists with friends, follow your favorite artists, and even tune into live listening parties.

And thanks to the Pixel 8 Pro’s impressive speakers, your songs will sound better than ever. Whether you’re traveling, working out, or just chilling at home, Spotify is the perfect companion for any Pixel 8 Pro user.

ReLens Camera

9. ReLens Camera

Now, let’s talk about an app that can turn your Pixel 8 Pro into a DSLR: ReLens Camera. If you’re itching to take your mobile photography to the next level, you must download, and install this app from Google Play store.

ReLens uses the power of AI to turn ordinary snapshots into professional-grade masterpieces. Think stunning portraits with creamy bokeh (background blur) just like DSLR. All is done effortlessly on your Pixel 8 Pro through this application.

This app also packs additional features, including manual controls for fine-tuning your photos, a wide range of filters and effects, and even a handy “Pro Mode”. This mode is for those who want to get deeper into the technical aspects of photography.

ReLens is user-friendly, so even if you’re a photography newbie, you’ll be taking magazine-worthy photos in no time. So, ditch those clunky DSLRs and use the power of ReLens to unlock your Pixel 8 Pro’s full photographic potential.

Niagara Launcher

10. Niagara Launcher

Tired of the same old, cluttered home screen? Need a fresh, but minimalist interface that’s easy to use on your Pixel 8 Pro? Look no further than Niagara Launcher, it can be the best theme launcher for your Pixel phone.

This launcher doesn’t use the traditional grid layout and brings one-handed design that prioritizes accessibility and focus. Your apps are neatly organized in an adaptive list, with frequently used ones readily available and others just a swipe away. No more scrolling or hunting through folders!

But Niagara Launcher isn’t just about looks – also offers a better functionality too. The “Wave Alphabet” lets you easily jump to any app with a quick gesture. While embedded notifications keep you informed without cluttering your screen. Plus, its lightweight design ensures smooth performance even on older devices.

So, if you want to declutter your digital life and bring a more focused home screen experience, give Niagara Launcher a try. It should bring a fresh, and new look to your Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

11. Feem

There’s no doubt that transferring files between devices can be a hassle. Cables, cloud services, and the dreaded “wrong format” error messages can quickly turn a simple task into a frustrating one. But fear not, Pixel 8 Pro users, because Feem is here to save a lot of efforts.

Feem app uses your local Wi-Fi network to beam files directly between your devices, no internet connection required. That means faster transfers, even for those bulky videos you shot on your Pixel phone.

This app is also incredibly easy to use. Simply install the app on your Pixel 8 Pro and any other devices you want to connect with, and they’ll automatically discover each other. From there, it’s as simple as drag-and-drop. Plus, with its cross-platform compatibility, you can share files seamlessly between your Pixel 8 Pro and your PC, Mac, or any other device, however, this app should support it.

Quick Cursor

12. Quick Cursor

Personally, I don’t like iPhone. But there’s one thing that I really like is their screen sizes. They are really easily to use. The Pixel 8 Pro is bless with 6.7 inches display, bit of a handful, literally. But fret not, Quick Cursor is the app that you need install.

This useful app brings a mouse-like cursor to your phone, easily controlled with a simple swipe from the screen’s edge. It makes easier to use your Pixel 8 Pro with one hand.

No more awkward finger contortions or accidental screen taps. Quick Cursor helps you to reach every corner of your screen easy, making one-handed use a joy rather than a chore.

Also, it offers some customization too. Users can tweak the cursor size, sensitivity, and even add edge actions for a custom experience to suit your needs.

Whether you’re scrolling through social media, replying to emails, or simply browsing the web, Quick Cursor’s one-handed navigation works well. And hey, it might just save your thumb from a cramp or two.

MyFitnessPal

13. MyFitnessPal

Okay, let’s talk about an app that’s not just for fitness fanatics, but for anyone looking to take charge of their health and wellness – MyFitnessPal.

These days, we all know staying on top of our nutrition game can be a hassle. Don’t let the name fool you – this app isn’t just about counting calories. It’s your one-stop shop for tracking your food intake, logging your workouts, and keeping tabs on your progress of your goals.

You can consider MyFitnessPal as your personal food diary. It’s got a massive database of foods and drinks, making it super easy to decide your meals and snacks.

And with the Pixel 8 Pro’s snappy performance, putting your data is a quick. But that’s not all! MyFitnessPal also lets you scan barcodes, connect with other fitness trackers, and even join a supportive community of fellow health enthusiasts.

Sure, it might take a bit of getting used to, and putting details of every bite might seem tedious at first. But trust us, the insights you gain into your eating habits are worth it. And hey, who knows? You might even discover a newfound love for kale smoothies.

Duolingo

14. Duolingo

Someone said, ‘Learning never ends‘, I would say, there’s no doubt about that.

Duolingo, the friendly language learning app, is here to make your language learning dreams a reality. Duolingo’s bite-sized lessons, gamified approach, and personalized learning paths make picking up a new language feel less like homework and more like playtime.

Whether you’re a beginner starting from scratch or looking to brush up on rusty skills, Duolingo’s got you covered. The app’s vibrant community, leaderboards, and streaks add a social element that keeps you motivated and coming back for more.

Plus, the app’s integration with Google Assistant on your Pixel 8 Pro means you can practice your pronunciation and vocabulary hands-free, even when you’re on the go.

So, why not give Duolingo a try? It might just be the most fun and effective way to add another language to your resume!

Snapchat

15. Snapchat

Snapchat isn’t just for teens anymore. Okay, it’s still massively popular with the younger crowd, but even us “adults” can get in on the fun. With the Pixel 8 Pro’s impressive camera, your snaps and stories will look sharper and more vibrant than ever.

But Snapchat isn’t just about sending disappearing selfies. It’s a full-fledged social media platform with a Discover section packed with news and entertainment, augmented reality lenses that turns your face into a hilarious (or terrifying) creature, and even a map that lets you see where your friends are hanging out.

Of course, Snapchat has its quirks. The interface can be a bit confusing at first, and the constant stream of notifications can be disturbing. But if you’re willing to give it a chance, you might just find yourself hooked.

And there you have it – 15 of the best apps that can truly enhance your Google Pixel 8 Pro experience. From taking stunning photos and videos to staying organized and entertained, these apps should definitely come handy.

With the right apps at your fingertips, your Pixel 8 Pro isn’t just a phone – it’s your personal assistant, your creative outlet, your entertainment hub, and so much more. It’s time to find the full potential of your Pixel 8 Pro and make it truly yours.