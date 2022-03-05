How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Go

Eevee is one of the most versatile and popular Pokémon in the entire franchise. As I’m sure you know, Eevee has evolutions for 8 types of pokémon and Sylveon is its fairy-type evolution. This Pokémon was introduced in the sixth generation and is characterized by its pretty pink and white colors and the ribbons coming out of its neck and ears.

In Pokémon Go, we can evolve our Eevee to get any of the Eevee evolutions. While in other games Eevee needs to know a fairy move and have two friendship hearts to evolve, in Pokémon Go the requirements are a little different. In this article, we tell you what you need to know to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Go.

Where to find and how to catch Eevees in Pokémon Go

Of course, before you know how to get a Sylveon in Pokémon Go, you’ll need to have an Eevee. Chances are you already have one, as it’s a normal-type Pokémon that’s easy to find. However, if you’re new to the game and have yet to get an Eevee, you can find it in one of the following ways:

You can find Eevee in the wild anywhere on the map. Normal-type Pokémon are the most common Pokémon in the game, so it can even appear in your own home.

You can also find Eevee by hatching a 5km egg.

You can also trade it with other players.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon – quick trick

Until May 2021, we could evolve Eevee into seven evolutions – Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, and Glaceon. Now, Pokémon Go has also included Eevee’s Fairy-type evolution: Sylveon. As with other Eevee evolutions, to get a Sylveon we’re going to need to change your pokémon’s nickname. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

You’ll need to select the Eevee from your list with good stats to evolve it into a Sylveon, as the trick only works once per evolution type. Therefore, you don’t want to select an Eevee that isn’t worth the trouble. Once you have the Eevee selected, be sure to accumulate a total of 25 Eevee Candy in order to meet the requirements to evolve it. Now, you will need to change your Eevee’s name to ‘Kira’. You must pay special attention that it is spelled correctly and that the first letter of the name is capitalized. Otherwise, the trick won’t work. Make sure that the silhouette you see right next to the Evolve option shows the silhouette of a Sylveon. This way, you’ll know that you can now evolve your Eevee into a Sylveon. If the silhouette hasn’t changed, try restarting the game.

Evolve Eevee into Sylveon

How to get a Sylveon in Pokémon Go – without cheats

As mentioned above, this trick will only work once per Eveelution type, so if you want to get more Sylveon, you’ll need to follow other steps to get your Eevee to evolve into a Sylveon in a guaranteed way.

In this case, you’ll need to choose an Eevee to foster a relationship with and accumulate hearts. You will have to choose it as your companion, feed it, pet it, play with it, fight with it, take photos of it or visit Pokepstops with it. This way, you will increase the amount of hearts you have with your Eevee and, when you reach 70 hearts, it will evolve into Sylveon.

It’s a longer process, but it’s the only option if you’ve already used the previous trick.

How to evolve Eevee into other Eveelutions

The name trick not only works for Sylveon but also for the other 7 Eevee evolutions. Each evolution has a different name that you will need to enter before applying the 25 Eevee candies. Here is the list of nicknames for Eevee in case you want other types of pokémon.

To evolve Leafeon: Linnea

To evolve Espeon: Sakura

To evolve Vaporeon: Rainer

To evolve Jolteon: Sparky

To evolve Flareon: Pyro

To evolve Glaceon: Rea

To evolve Umbreon: Tamao

With this, you can have as many Eevee evolutions as you want! We hope you find it helpful. If you want to know more about Nintendo games, we invite you to visit our article The best free Nintendo Switch games.

If you want to read more articles related to How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Go, we recommend you to visit our Gaming category.