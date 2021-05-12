How to get Metal Coating in Pokémon GO

Just because there are different generations of species in Pokémon GO doesn’t mean you can’t evolve to a superior creature. It is true that, for certain Pokémon, we need specific items to help us in this process, since the traditional method of evolution that is implemented in the saga is not going to work. One such item is Pokémon GO’s Pokémon Metal Coating, an item that is not easy to obtain. In this guide, we’ll help you know what is Pokémon Metal Coating, and how to get Metal Coating in your Pokémon GO game.

If you’re a regular player of the Pokémon series, you’ll already know that certain creatures can only evolve through an exchange that will sometimes require you to have a specific item equipped.

What it’s for and how to get the Metal Coating in Pokémon GO

However, tracking them down is not the only way to get them, as you can also evolve the base version of each Pokémon with the right materials. Considering the number of Poké Stops each trainer rotates every day, there’s a good chance they already have the necessary items in their inventory.

Well, one such item is the Metal Coating, which in the main Pokémon installments is used to evolve, for example, Scyther and Onix into Scizor and Steelix respectively. In Pokémon GO, however, these types of items are used differently.

In Niantic’s mobile title, trading is not necessary to evolve these types of Pokémon, although Metal Coating is required in the cases mentioned above. For this reason, here are the best tips on how to get your hands on this rare evolutionary item below:

The appearance rate of evolutionary items is really low, which means you’ll either have to turn a lot of PokéStops or get really lucky. At worst, you’ll find a Metal Coating in one out of every 500 PokéStops.

It’s important to note the bonuses for turning PokéStops each day of the week, as at the end of the week you get a considerable increase in the number of items you get.

Finally, if you’re in desperate need of Metal Cladding, you can also enter the GO Battles League for a chance to win that item, although the odds are still very low.

Evolve Scyther and Onix in Pokémon GO

In the main series of Pokémon games, evolving Scyther into Scizor was a bit of a rarity, as was Onix into Steelix, and you needed to equip not only the Metal Cladding but also a friend to trade it with.

Evolving Scyther into Scizor

In Pokémon GO, things are a little easier. You still need a Metal Shell, but instead of having to trade, only 50 Candies are needed to evolve Scyther into Scizor, which can be done from the same in-game menu as you would with any other Pokémon using the standard Candy method.

Note that the Metal Coating will be consumed in the process, just like Candy when you evolve normally, so make sure it’s the Pokémon you want to evolve.

Once you have the two necessary items in sufficient quantity, the trick to evolving Scyther into Scizor is that there is no trick: go to the evolving menu as you would any other, slide to transform, and wait for the change to complete.

Cost to evolve Scyther into Scizor – 1 Metal Coating and 50 Scyther Candy

Evolve Onix into Steelix

Onix was first evolved into its second form in Pokémon Silver, Gold, and Crystal, all three of the second generation for Game Boy Color and Advance. Now in the mobile game as well, which it couldn’t do before.

As with Scyther, the original method for evolving Onix in the traditional games is a bit odd and again requires both a friend to trade and a Metal Shell.

Steelix also shares the same method for evolving in Pokémon GO as Scizor. Simply get enough Candy, get a Metal Shell, and you can evolve Onix from the in-game menu. As with Scyther and Scizor, remember that evolving Onix into Steelix will use up the Metal Coating, so choose carefully before confirming.

Cost to evolve Onix into Steelix – 1 Metal Coating and 50 Onyx Candy

How to Get Sinnoh Stone, Upgrades, and More

Some of the creatures in Pokémon GO can only evolve with evolutionary items. There are six different ones, and each of them is obtained through different methods. Let’s take a look at each of them (apart from the Metal Coating) and how to get them.

Sinnoh Stone

As the name suggests, this is an evolution stone only for Pokémon evolved in the Sinnoh region. The Sinnoh Stone can be obtained by claiming the reward after completing seven research tasks or by participating in Trainer battles, though neither of these actions will ensure that it will be obtained.

Thessaly/Unova Stone

This is an evolution stone for Pokémon that evolved in the region of Thessaly. Among its available evolutions, it can evolve Lampent into Chandelure for 100 Candy, or Pansear into Simisear for 50 Candy.

Dragon Scale

There is a small chance of getting it by spinning a Photodisc in a PokéStop or Gym. Players will receive a random stone when spinning a Photodisc for the seventh consecutive day, with the exception of the Sinnoh Stone. This stone is used to evolve a Seadra into a Kingdra, which will require 100 Horsea Candy.

King’s Rock

There is a small chance of getting this stone when spinning a Photodisc in a PokéStop or Gym. Players will receive a random stone when spinning a Photodisc for the seventh consecutive day, with the exception of the Sinnoh Stone.

Sunstone

There is a small chance of getting a Sunstone when spinning a Photodisc at a PokéStop or Gym. Players will receive a random stone when spinning a Photodisc for the seventh day in a row, with the exception of the Sinnoh Stone.

It evolves a Gloom into a Bellossom, which requires the stone and 100 Oddish Candies. It can also be used to evolve this Pokémon into Sunflora with 50 Sunkern Candies. You can even equip it on a Cottonee and evolve it with 50 candies to get a Whimsicott. Finally, we can evolve Petilil with 50 Candy to get a Lilligant.

Upgrade

There is a small chance of getting it by spinning a Photodisc in a PokéStop or Gym. Players will receive a random stone when spinning a Photodisc for the seventh consecutive day, with the exception of the Sinnoh Stone. Porygon can only evolve into Porygon2 by giving it 25 candies of that Pokémon and the item Upgrade.