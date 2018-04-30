Samsung revised the existing device with many hardware and software upgrades and finally brought the Samsung Galaxy A3 2017. This revised edition has splendid battery life, elegant looks, and good enough specification. To make it more productive and useful, you can try installing a custom firmware. And the Lineage OS 15.1 in best in class when it comes to custom ROMs. In this tutorial, we’ll detail on how you can install the latest version of the Lineage OS on your Samsung Galaxy A3 2017. In comparison to stock firmware, this custom firmware has tons of advantages.

Currently, the Lineage OS is one of the most popular custom ROMs available for Android phones. It has both, solid performance and stability. Additionally, it severs plenty of customization options to configure your phone smartly and give it a personal touch. There are several features that you won’t find on any other custom ROM. However, currently, Lineage OS doesn’t support Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 officially. That means you might face some issues while using this custom firmware. As per the developer’s information, this Rom has issues with NFC, Finger Print Sensor, WIFI direct and WIFI tethering functionalities.

Except for these features, other things seem to work normally. We can expect these issues to be rectified future updates. This custom ROM is developed and distributed by the third-party team. And it has no relation to the Samsung and Google. That means the warranty of the device is going to void. You must aware yourself that installing this custom firmware on Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 will void the warranty of the phone. Thus, you should be very careful about your actions. Though we detail each and everything related to this installation process, you must create a backup of your phone.

Regardless of the phone, there are tons of applications that do this pretty well. Or, simply use the inbuilt application to back up your Galaxy A3 before installing the Lineage OS 15.1 custom Rom. The application called Smart Switch comes pre-installed on Samsung devices. Perhaps, you haven’t used this application yet even when it is there already. This application makes the backup process much easier. You can sync/backup data between different devices on-the-go. Or you can follow Android backup guide/solutions to carry out this task. In order to flash this custom firmware on your phone, there are some things you must prepare.

Must see:

To flash this LineageOS firmware on Samsung Galaxy A3 2017, you need a custom recovery installed on your phone. Only that way you’ll be able to flash it successfully. If you’ve not installed a custom recovery yet, then you must install it first. You can follow this →guide to flash the custom recovery. Here are some prerequisites that you mustn’t miss.

Prerequisites

This custom firmware is applicable for a limited model of Samsung Galaxy A3 2017. In order to check the device model number, tap on Settings->About phone->Model number. It works with following models: A320F

A320Y

A320FL

Dual Sim model also is supported. Proceeding further will wipe out your phone completely. We highly recommend you to start creating a backup of your phone. Backup important stuff, including contacts, messages, photos, and videos. Also, you can create a backup of your current firmware. That will be a safer way to perform such actions. If anything bad happens, you can switch back. You can this using the recovery mode. Under Advanced options, you’ll get the backup options — use them to backup current firmware. Remember, such actions violate the manufacturer’s terms and conditions. That means, it will void the warranty of your phone. Before doing anything, check the battery status of your phone. It should be at least 50%. If it doesn’t have this much battery level, then immediately put it on charge.

Make sure to read above prerequisites thoroughly and prepare the device accordingly. We assume that you’ve managed to compile with the above requirements. Now, move forward and install this custom ROM on your phone.

How to Install Lineage OS 15.1 On Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 and update to Android 8.1 Oreo Software

Download the latest build of Lineage OS for Galaxy A3 2017 from →here and transfer it to the SD card (memory card) of your phone. If you don’t use the SD card, then put it into the internal memory of your phone. Remember the name and location of the file. Now, turn off your phone using the Power button and boot into the recovery mode — press and hold Volume Up, Home and Power buttons simultaneously for a few seconds. Release them once it gets turned on. You’ll be in the recovery mode soon. Under the recovery menu, tap on ‘Install’ option and load the downloaded custom ROM file. After that, follow the on-screen instructions to install this firmware. Once this action gets completed, tap on ‘Wipe’ and perform this action. It will factory reset your phone and help to get a clean install. Now, exit the recovery menu — tap on ‘Reboot’ option.

That’s all you have to do. You’ve successfully installed the latest Lineage OS 15.1 On Samsung Galaxy A3 2017. Now enjoy the greatest blend of performance and customization features.

Since being booted for the first time after installation, your phone might take several minutes. There is nothing to get worried. Soon, it will take you to the home screen. Then, enter Google account details and configure other things.

That’s how you can install this custom ROM on your phone. Enjoy the goodness of modified CyanogenMod ROM with plenty of optimization and added features. If you stuck anywhere in the process, leave your comments below to reach us. We’ll try to help as we can.