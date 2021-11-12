How to fix: iPhone doesn’t detect Bluetooth headphones

Your iPhone does not detect Bluetooth headphones? We analyse the causes of this failure and the different ways to solve it.

Many of the iPhone‘s functionalities are based on Bluetooth connectivity. Unfortunately, errors often occur that interfere with this proper functioning and, for example, prevent the use of additional devices. For example, we can find that the iPhone does not detect Bluetooth headphones, which is a real nuisance. In this post we will see why this failure occurs and what are the different ways to solve it.

In general, Bluetooth works pretty well on iOS devices. However, some failures can occur after an update or when pairing the phone with the car audio system. We can also encounter this situation when it comes to connecting headphones.

This is almost always due to software or hardware problems. The first thing to do is to try to identify the problem. In this way, we will find out what the origin is and we will know how to fix it. These are the solutions we propose:

Check That Bluetooth Is ON on your iPhone

It seems obvious, but it is the first thing to do before trying other solutions. To carry out this check, follow these steps:

Open Settings on the iPhone. Click on Bluetooth. Make sure that the button next to the Bluetooth icon is green. If it is not, it means that Bluetooth must be activated.

Once this is done, all that remains is to try to connect your iPhone to the headphones.

Reset iPhone Bluetooth

Sometimes, when trying to activate the Bluetooth connection, the device gets “hung” thinking and the activation never happens. In these cases we have to resort to the old system of “turn off and turn on”. In this case, turn on and off. It’s also a pretty obvious trick, but it solves a lot of problems. Maybe this one too.

If it’s an iPhone with Touch ID, we slide our finger from the bottom of the screen upwards. For iPhones with Face ID we tap the top right corner to go to Control Centre. Then tap the Bluetooth button to deactivate it. Finally, tap the same Bluetooth button again to turn it back on.

Another way to perform this operation is to press Airplane Mode, which automatically interrupts the WiFi and Bluetooth connections, and deactivate it a few seconds later.

Omit The Headset From Bluetooth And Add It Again

It can also happen that your phone’s Bluetooth gets confused when connecting if it has too long a list of saved devices. This is easily fixed by clearing the list, or by omitting the headset from the list and then adding it back.

First go to the Settings menu and select Bluetooth (make sure the Bluetooth button is activated). Then we go to the “My devices” list where all the Bluetooth devices that have been previously connected appear. We look for the one corresponding to the headphones we are trying to pair. Once located, click on the “i” information icon. The next step is “Skip device”. By doing this, it will disappear from the list (). Finally, we restart the iPhone to update all the changes and add the headphones to pair them via Bluetooth. () In this step it is advisable to take the opportunity to omit other devices that we no longer use, so that they do not interfere with the connections that we do want to use.

Reset Network Settings

This method consists of deleting all the settings of our iPhone’s connections. If there is an error in them, in this way it will disappear and will not occur in the new connections that we establish. This is how it is done:

First, we go to the home screen and click on Settings.

Then click on “General”. There we scroll to the bottom and click on “Reset”.

Finally, we choose the option “Reset network settings”.

The iPhone will then restart automatically with the default network settings. Theoretically, after this, there should be no problem connecting the headphones.

Headphones Paired But Not Connected?

Even after trying all of the above, we may still encounter this situation: we have managed to pair the iPhone with the headphones, but there is no connection. How is this possible?

When this happens it is important to look at the physical environment surrounding the headset and the iPhone. One key factor is the distance: the Bluetooth connection works without difficulty within a 10-metre radius at most. Beyond this, it can fail. The solution could simply be to not move too far away from the iPhone when wearing the wireless headphones.

If after trying all these solutions you still find that your iPhone does not detect Bluetooth headphones, there is always the option of contacting Apple support. On the other hand, if the headphones pair and connect correctly, but do not work, you should consider that they may have a defect. You should then contact the manufacturer.