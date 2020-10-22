How Do I Unlock an Apple iPhone 7 in 2020?

So, there are so many people out there these days that are growing weary of their existing cell phone service. However, they are not quite ready to get rid of their iPhone just yet. That’s completely understandable. So how can you get the best of both worlds? A world in which you keep your phone while at the same time changing your service provider. The answer is that you unlock iPhone 7.

I feel like it’s important to say that some of you may feel like a bit of an outlaw. Especially when it comes to understanding the process that you must do in order to unlock iPhone 7. This is because you feel like you’re poking around on some very questionable sites. However, I want you to realize that many of the major phone unlocking sites have been around for many years!

The best part about these sites is that they obtain the unlock codes from phone manufacturers and carriers for resale. And these are very beneficial to people who don’t qualify for a carrier unlock. So, in 2020, when you’re looking to unlock iPhone 7, the best option for you will be a paid unlocking service.

In this post, I will go over everything you need to know about how this process works. Plus, I will go over a few reasons why this service may be of interest to you. By the end of this, you will know who the most reputable unlocking service is and just how easy they will make the process for you. Let’s begin unlocking!

What Will Happen When I Unlock iPhone 7?

It’s important to realize that when people talk about unlocking their devices, it can mean a number of things. In this post, we are specifically talking about a SIM unlock. When you choose a SIM unlock, you are actually working to remove the network restrictions that your carrier places on your iPhone.

So, there is a method to this madness. The reason a carrier places this lock on your device is that they are attempting to recover any discounts that they offer you when you buy this device from them.

It’s important to understand that when you unlock the SIM on your phone, you will now have the option to use an entirely different SIM card. This is as long as it runs off the same network bands. And, of course, the reason that this works is that your phone’s hardware supports this change. That means you will switch providers much easier than you can imagine after you complete the unlocking process.

The Key to Unlocking Your Apple iPhone 7

When it comes to unlocking your device, there is one vital piece of info that you will need. The key to unlocking your Apple iPhone 7 is a unique identification number that relates specifically to your device.

Some of you may own a GSM phone. This unique number is the IMEI number.

However, there are some of you that own a CDMA phone. In that case, the unique number is the MEID.

It’s important to realize that whether you use GSM or CDMA, this number will serve the exact same purpose.

Now, you must be wondering, where on Earth do you find this magic number?

Where Will I Locate My IMEI/MEID Number?

I actually find it to be really cool that you can find this number in many ways.

You can launch the dial pad and enter *#06#. This will immediately display the IMEI/MEID. Or, you can go to your device settings. You will tap Settings – > General – > About – > IMEI/MEID. Most iPhone models will even display the IMEI/MEID on the back cover of your phone. Additionally, you can locate this identifier on your SIM tray. Finally, if you still possess the original packaging, you can definitely find a label with the IMEI/MEID number on it.

Specific Reasons That You May Wish to Unlock iPhone 7

So, obviously, there are quite a few reasons that you may be looking to unlock your Apple iPhone 7. That’s why I made the decision to list 5 reasons that anyone will want to unlock their phone.

You purchase a second-hand phone, and it’s locked to a specific carrier. You have grown weary of your service provider and are ready to find a cheaper plan. Or, you just may be looking to save money when you travel internationally. You wish to have full access to the phone that you pay for. Finally, you may be looking to increase the value of the device if you plan to resell it.

How Do I Unlock iPhone 7 in 2020?

The greatest piece of advice I can give you is that unlocking your phone will not complicate your life. It will actually make it so much better. When you make the decision to use a third-party unlocking service, it will be so much simpler than you could ever imagine.

However, I do want you to be aware that you must be careful in who you choose to perform the unlocking service. You must find a company that has built a reputation for being the best in the field. As long as you make the right choice, you will be that much closer to unlocking your iPhone 7. And at this point, it won’t matter what your current carrier has to say about it.

This is why I recommend that you get your Apple iPhone 7 unlocked at CellUnlocker.net. This company is top-notch. If they can’t figure out your code, they will give you your money back. And I definitely want to point out that even though you are paying to unlock your phone, the cost is very reasonable.

However, you will need to know the iCloud account password to complete this process. If you don’t know it, you can lock yourself out of the device for good. So, do yourself a favor, and head on over to CellUnlocker. This is your chance to unlock your phone and gain newfound freedom!