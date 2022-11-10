TikTok has been hugely popular since its inception in 2016. Due to its focus on the production and distribution of short video content, the app has reached 1.2 billion monthly active users in 2021. To make the app more accessible, TikTok recently launched a new text-to-speech feature.

Part 1. What is the text to speech feature on TikTok?

TikTok’s latest text-to-speech feature enables users to dub the on-screen text of their videos. That is, if you upload a video on TikTok and add text, the AI voice built into the app will automatically convert it to speech for you.

If you are unwilling to use your own voice, or there are language barriers, Tiktok provides more convenient possibilities for video content creators. Tiktok originally proposed this text-to-speech technology to allow visually impaired people to experience TikTok videos by hearing the text. Video creators can also use this feature to easily create explainer videos on TikTok.

Part 2. How to Use text to speech on TikTok?

1. Download the latest TikTok version

Text-to-speech is only available in the latest version of the TikTok app.

2. Record video

After recording the video, upload it to the app.

3. Enter text

Enter the text you want the AI to speak aloud in the text box, then click the speech icon to convert it to speech. You will see a customizable box in the video.

4. Click the text-to-speech icon

Select a text-to-speech option, set the duration and edit it.

Part 3. How to use iMyFone VoxBox text-to-speech on TikTok?

iMyFone VoxBox is Window application can be used to create TikTok text-to-speech voice generator.

You need to follow these steps:

Download iMyFone VoxBox and install it .

Use text-to-speech function and enter the text you want to use on TikTok.

Then select the voice type , then type your words, click on “Convert”.

Finally, Export the recording to your computer and use it on your TikTok video .

Features of VoxBox:

Supports 22 different languages and 3200+ voices.

With over 25 unique accents to add more interest to the video.

For quick listening to any novel or essay you want.

Also can record and edit your voice.

Conclusion

If you need to create a character for your TikTok video that fits your story, iMyFone VoxBox is a voice generator that lets you create studio-quality voiceovers for your videos in minutes. Its AI voice can help create realistic-sounding voiceovers for your TikTok without the need for expensive recording equipment.