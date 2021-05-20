Four Of The Most Expensive And Nerve-Wracking Watches Made By Panerai

Panerai indeed is one of the best and most sought-after watches that has ever been made. That is why this list focuses on all the designs that they are most proud of. If you are looking for a piece that brings infinite elegance and class, then this is the best thing that has happened to you.

However, you should be aware that all of them will cost you money. Because you cannot have greatness without paying the price, right? If you are ready and you have the means, you better stick around. Because after you have read everything here, rest assured that you will find the perfect one that will fit you, your lifestyle, and your taste for timepieces.

Panerai Submersible Chrono Guillaume 47mm Nery Edition Automatic Grey Dial Men’s Luxury Watch

Since this is the beginning of this list, it is only normal to start with the most expensive one. And that watch is none other than the Panerai Submersible Chrono Guillaume 47mm Nery Edition Automatic Grey Dial Men’s Luxury Watch. If you buy this one, you better make sure to be ready for a price range of about $15,000 up to a tremendous amount of $20,000.

Of course, it has that price because it has all the fantastic features embedded in it. One of them is the total count of jewels embedded, which is about 37 different jewels. But that feature is not the only thing that made this fantastic. It also has a water resistance feature of about 300 meters in depth. Check it out, and you will not have any remorse.

Panerai Luminor Submersible Automatic BMG-TECH Blue Dial 47 mm Men’s Luxury Watch

Another uniquely designed piece is the Panerai Luminor Submersible Automatic BMG-TECH Blue Dial 47 mm Men’s Luxury Watch. This piece has a price range that is just a little bit lower when compared to the first one. However, the lower price does not mean it is much inferior to that. It has almost the same features but with a different design.

It has a price range of about $10,000 up to $12,000 only. With that price, you would not imagine having a watch with 31 different jewels embedded in it. It also has a battery reservoir of about three days, a rubber strap that ensures comfortability. And just like the other one on top, this piece has a water resistance feature of about 300 meters in depth.

Panerai Luminor Marina Carbotech Black Dial 44 mm Automatic Men’s Luxury Watch

The third piece that will be provided to you is something that you should not miss out on. That is because it has a design that would make you stand out and be the head turner of the evening. Even though it has a black-colored dial and brown leather strap, the Panerai Luminor Marina Carbotech Black Dial 44 mm Automatic Men’s Luxury Watch still radiates.

This has a much lower battery reservoir if you compare it with the second piece. However, a reserve of about 72 hours is not that bad. It can still keep up with you in everything that you do. Even if you wear this for the whole day, it can still keep the pace. Since water resistance is one of the best features of Panerai, this piece also has about 300 meters.

Panerai Luminor Submersible Amagnetic Black Dial 47 mm Automatic Men’s Luxury Watch

Finally, the cheapest and most budget-friendly of them all is the Panerai Luminor Submersible Amagnetic Black Dial 47 mm Automatic Men’s Luxury Watch. But don’t be fooled because even if this is the cheapest on this list, it will still cost you. That is because this piece has a price range of about $7,000 up to $10,000. You better check this one out.

This piece is made out of pure titanium that ensures its durability even through the harshest weather. It exhibits luminous hour markers, black colored and luminescent finish dial. This means you would be able to read the time no matter how dark it may be. You can also read it underwater due to its water resistance feature of about 300 meters.

Takeaway

Those are the four most outstanding and breathtaking models that Panerai has ever made in the entire span that they are active. If you are looking for something that you can be proud of, you should not miss the chance to check all of the four stated above.