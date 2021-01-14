These Xiaomi smartphones will receive MIUI 13 [Check If Your Phone Will Receive This Update]

This year, Xiaomi was the first of its competitors to present its new flagship smartphone, and therefore, as expected, did not have time to provide it with truly new firmware. Therefore, she was forced to release it with an intermediate version of MIUI numbered 12.5.

However, MIUI 13 is already in the final stages of development, and in the foreseeable future, Xiaomi will start distributing it to all compatible devices. But the Chinese usually determine the compatibility by a scientific poke, and therefore, as for me, it is better to know in advance who should expect an update and who should not.

MIUI 13 Update

Since MIUI 13, like MIUI 12.5, will be based on Android 11 (at least for new smartphones), it is probably not worth counting on large-scale innovations. In any case, this is indicated by preliminary data on the content of the upcoming update.

What’s new in MIUI 13?

UI improvements

New interface animations

Increased touch sensitivity

Instant photo and video editing filters

Improved screenshot function

Built-in screen recording function

New theme designs and improved gestures

Advanced AOD settings

Schedule Entry for Flight Mode

Improvement of incoming notifications

Improving fast charging

Increased battery life

New Advanced Power Saving Mode

The innovations are really not very significant, but, firstly, the content of the update is not so important for users like the fact of its release, and, secondly, it seems that this year everyone is so. Take Huawei, which has also prepared a minimum of new functions for EMUI 11.

But if in her case it was written off the ban on access to Android 11, then what’s the matter with Xiaomi? Obviously, both there and here the reason is the lack of new ideas and not the OS version as such.

These Xiaomi smartphones will receive MIUI 13

List of Xiaomi smartphones that will receive MIUI 13

There will be quite a few smartphones with MIUI 13. At least more than new features in the update. At the moment, all (or almost all) devices that will be updated to the new firmware version are collected here:

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 5G Ultra

Redmi K30 5G Racing

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K20

Redmi 9

Redmi note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

POCO F1

POCO X2

Poco F2 Pro / Poco X2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2

Poco X3 NFC

Poco X3 (no NFC)

Poco C3

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi Note 10 Pro

Mi 10 Youth 5G

Mi 10 Lite 5G

Mi 10 Pro 5G

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T Lite

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 5G

Mi 10 Ultra

Mi 11

Mi CC9 Pro

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 9 Pro

Mi 9 Explorer edition

Mi Mix 2

Mi mix alpha

How Xiaomi updates its smartphones

You’ve probably noticed that this list contains smartphones that are not eligible for an upgrade to Android 11 due to their age. These are Poco F1, and Redmi Note 8, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. But they are included in the list for a reason.

The fact is that Xiaomi has a habit of releasing new versions of its firmware based on several Android iterations at once, depending on which device is being updated. If it is Xiaomi Mi 11, the update will be based on Android 11, and if it is Mi Mix 2, then it will be based on Android 10, which was the last for it.

This approach is undoubtedly very beneficial and correct in its own way. Yes, smartphones do not receive new OS versions that do not shine on them, but they continue to be updated and are not scrapped two years later, like devices from competing manufacturers. Can you imagine what you will do with some Oppo or Vivo in 2-3 years?

Obviously, nothing, because by then they will no longer receive even monthly security patches. But this will not happen with Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco – they will definitely not be left without the due MIUI assembly.