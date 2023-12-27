Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Banned in US After Patent Dispute

Apple’s latest smartwatches, the Series 9 and Ultra 2, are no longer available for purchase in the United States after a patent infringement ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC).

The ban stems from a lawsuit filed by Masimo, a medical device company, which claimed that Apple’s blood oxygen monitoring technology in the watches infringed on its patents. The ITC ruled in favor of Masimo in January 2023, and the ban took effect on December 26, 2023, after President Biden declined to overturn it.

This is a major blow to Apple, as the Apple Watch is one of its most popular products. The company no longer sells the Series 9 and Ultra 2 on its website or in its retail stores. However, some retailers may still have existing stock of the watches available for purchase.

Impact of the Ban

The ban is likely to have a significant impact on the US smartwatch market. Apple Watch is the market leader, and its absence will leave a gap that other companies will be eager to fill. Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin are among the companies that are expected to benefit from the ban.

The ban could also hurt Apple’s revenue. The Apple Watch is a major source of income for the company, and the loss of sales in the US market will be a significant setback.

Apple’s Appeal

Apple has not yet announced its next steps. However, it is likely that the company will appeal the ITC’s ruling. The appeal process could take several months, and it is unclear whether Apple will be successful in overturning the ban.

The Future of the Apple Watch

The ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 is a major setback for Apple. However, it is unlikely to have a lasting impact on the company’s smartwatch business. Apple is expected to release new Apple Watch models in the future, and it is likely that these models will not be affected by the ban.

The ban only applies to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. Other Apple Watch models, such as the Series 8 and SE, are still available for purchase in the US.

The ban does not affect the functionality of Apple Watches that have already been purchased. Existing Apple Watch owners will still be able to use all of the features of their devices.

The ban could lead to higher prices for Apple Watches in the US market. Retailers may raise prices to take advantage of the limited supply.

