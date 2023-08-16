Canada’s largest casino “a-la Las Vegas” will open this summer in Toronto

One of the leaders in the gambling and entertainment industry, Great Canadian Entertainment, is preparing to open a large-scale gambling resort in the summer of 2023. The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto project is expected to take a leading position in the list of the best casinos in Canada. The 1-billion-dollar casino resort has a fairly large area of 33 acres and is located near the Woodbine Racetrack. This racetrack was built for thoroughbred racing.

The resort complex includes a casino “a la Vegas”, as well as an integrated spacious hotel with four hundred rooms, a spa, a fitness club, a swimming pool, an entertainment venue with five thousand seats, and 8 diverse restaurants serving dishes from different cuisines of the world and different food serving format – from exquisite banquet halls to cozy gastropubs. There is no charge for covered parking.

By the time of its opening, the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto will offer visitors almost 5,000 slot machines and almost 150 table games. The entertainment center for five thousand seats plans to become one of the centers of cultural life in Toronto. Performances of stand-up artists, singers, music bands, as well as special events and sports events will be organized here. The design of the building is visible on the 3D plans of the new casino – it is a complex multi-storey futuristic architecture and many glass walls. An alley of fountains, as well as lighting, is planned near the entrance. The territory of the complex is zoned in accordance with the plans of Great Canadian Entertainment to achieve gaming, hospitality and entertainment purposes.

Representatives of Great Canadian Entertainment call the construction and launch of a casino resort a new world-class experience that combines the best embodiments of excitement, comfort and entertainment. The project was created over several years and has become the largest in recent times in its industry. At the moment, the exact opening date of the casino has not yet been announced, only it is known that this will happen in the summer of 2023. However, the official announcement of the date will have to wait. To date, there is a casino of the same name near the Woodbine Racetrack, which will operate and receive visitors until the new casino provides its rethought direction in strategy and graphics.

The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto project will compete with the popular casino resort complex in Ontario at Niagara Falls in the future. Authorities in Fallview, Ontario are taking into account the coming prospect of competition and are discussing various options to keep Niagara Falls’ seasonal tourist influx. Fallsview plans to create new products that will attract tourists from outside of Ontario.

In partnership with Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG), Great Canadian Entertainment promotes legal gambling and responsible gaming across all of its casinos in Ontario. Thus, a PlaySmart center will be built for the casino resort, where gamblers will receive knowledge about gambling and tools for conscious gambling habits.

In addition to the promised entertainment experience, Great Canadian Entertainment has 21 commitments to the Toronto community that are documented in a legally enforceable community benefit agreement. For example, one of the points of the agreement was the agreement that 40% of new employees will be hired by local and social organizations.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

This company was founded in 1982. The company is headquartered in Ontario. Currently, Great Canadian Entertainment operates 25 complexes in several Canadian provinces – Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and British Columbia. Among these complexes are gambling, hotel and entertainment. The company positions itself as an adherent of social responsibility and for many years has been a participant in social programs to support charitable and non-profit organizations in Canada, educational and healthcare institutions.