mezii officially leaves Fnatic. Next stop – Vitality?

A day was enough for Fnatic to confirm the future of William “mezii” Merriman. The Briton is taking off the Black and Orange colors after more than two years in his home organization. And it is possible that he will soon wear a black and yellow leotard.

mezii says goodbye to Fnatic after over two years

mezii has been a Fnatic player since August 2021, i.e., from the moment he was bought from Cloud9. With the team, where he even served as a leader, he took part in two Majors, but did not achieve much success. Nevertheless, he managed to win several gold medals. These fell to FNC during DreamHack Open November 2021, REPUBLEAGUE Season 2 and Elisa Masters Espoo 2022.

“For the last two years, mezii has been a leader, an amazing player and an overall significant part of our squad. We consider him a member of the family and are grateful for his contributions. We know our fans and everyone at Fnatic will miss his explosive moves and attitude. We wish him good luck in his new adventure,” the British band announced in their statement.

will mezii take Magisk’s place?

Chances are good that Merriman’s departure preceded his imminent transfer. Yesterday, HLTV reported that the 25-year-old was unexpectedly selected by Team Vitality for the BLAST Premier 2023 autumn finals. Moreover, the mentioned website assured that, according to its sources, Fnatic and Vitality have already established contact regarding the potential transfer of the Briton. And since FNC has now confirmed that Mezii is leaving the team, it is possible that these talks ended with success. If everything came true, the former Black and Orange scorer would probably replace Emil “Magisk” Reif. After all, the Dane has been linked with Team Falcons for a long time.

Magisk and zonic back together? The Dane has apparently reached an agreement with Falcons. More and more voices make us assume that Team Falcons really intends to enter the Counter-Strike 2 scene. The Saudi organization has huge ambitions and has already proven them by hiring a renowned coach. A trainer who can be joined by his long-term protégé

Magisk definitely on Team Falcons?

According to HLTV sources, Emil “Magisk” Reif will definitely be the Falcons player. It could therefore be talked about the impressive entry of the Saudis into the transfer market. After all, Dane is exceptionally experienced, whose showcase includes, among others: four world champion titles. The 25-year-old shooter won three of them while still playing for Astralis, where he played in 2018-2021. The last world championship was the result of cooperation with Team Vitality. Magisk has been under the care of the French organization since January 2022 and this year it triumphed not only at BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023, but also at Gamers8. The latter event, incidentally, was held in Saudi Arabia.

Now, however, there are many indications that the next stop in Reif’s career will be the Falcons. If this were to happen, the Danish shooter would have the opportunity to reunite with Danny “zonik” Sørensen. It was the legendary coach who brought Magisk first to Astralis and then to Vitality, and it was together with him that the 25-year-old achieved the greatest successes in his career. Such a move would mean a chance for the trophy-winning duo to join forces. But this transfer is not going to end there. After all, it has long been rumored that Nikola “NiKo” Kovač and Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov from G2 Esports and Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer from Astralis will also be under the wing of the Saudi organization. Both Magisk and zonic have already had the opportunity to cooperate with the latter for a short time in Astralis.