Users can approach not only PC version, but also the application for smartphones. In order to get 1xBET APP – free download on IOS and Android to device, users have to proceed to the office website. At the top of the site, in the left corner, there are icons with app logo.

1XBet mobile app basics

In terms of parameters and operation, 1Xbet mobile software is in no way inferior to the desktop version. After the player has managed to download 1xBet to his phone, he has at his disposal a universal program that can provide an offline full-fledged betting instruments.

After downloading, all types of bets are available to the player, both in Live mode and in prematch. With the help of mobile software, user is granted with all money operations.

Software versions are being constantly updated, which significantly affects their speed and clickability. All 1xbet apps are available for free. The installation files are located on the office website, it is not recommended to look for them in other sources.

Features and functionality of the application

After downloading the 1xBet Android application for free and then installing it on a smartphone, the user gets the opportunity to:

making bets both in pre-match and live;

viewing the final results of events and broadcasts;

receive information about upcoming and current promotional and bonus programs;

communication with the support staff of the BC.

The main page of the program presents the most popular ongoing and set events. All events are divided into main sections, which contain: live, line, cyber.

Player’s personal account. The section comprises all information about the player, as well as account security settings. By going to the account management tab, the user can open a deposit, check all money history. Also, in the personal account in the “additional” tab there is information about earned points and current promotional codes for participating in promotions and incentive programs.

Settings section. The section is intended for customizing the application (autosums for quick bets, link to the working mirror, proxy server, program interface, etc.).

Cyber and Cyberstream. In these parts of the app, the user is presented with virtual simulators, as well as eSports competitions, on which the better can bet.