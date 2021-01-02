How to download League of Legends Wild Rift on Android

Recently, after a long wait, the LoL: Wild Rift open beta arrived in many countries to play it from iOS and Android devices. However, this is not a privilege that is open to everyone, there are some countries that are still waiting for access and can only opt for pre-registration. You don’t have to worry, in this guide, we’ll help you download League of Legends: Wild Rift on your Android smartphone, even if, this game isn’t available in your country.

There’s no doubt that LOL: Wild Rift is a really amazing game and most people want to play this game. However, this game is still limited to some countries. And your country might be among them. But don’t worry, if that is your case or you are looking for different options to download Wild Rift, we will help you with a series of suggestions.

How to Download LOL: Wild Rift on My Mobile

If you are in Spain or some of the markets selected for the open beta, you are in luck, since you will only need to go to Google Play to install League of Legends: Wild Rift on your Android mobile.

You just have to take into account the requirements of the game: Android 5.0 or higher, and enough space to not have a problem installing the game.

But if you don’t want to go through Google Play and are looking for other options, you can try other stores. For example, APK Pure, an alternative to the Google store, is safe and reliable. To download LoL: Wild Rift from APK Pure you just have to follow a few steps, since it follows the same dynamics as Google Play:

Start by downloading the APK Pure app (or you won’t be able to open the XAPK file that you’ll need to download to install Wild Rift) And then, search for “League of Legends Wild Rift” inside the store Select “Install” and the download and installation process will begin Keep in mind that the XAPK file is about 1.9 GB, so it may take a few minutes to finish the process. And of course, you will have to give the corresponding permissions for APK Pure to install the game.

If you are not in a non-supported country, you may need to use a VPN in order to run the game, as you will need to “be” in a country where the LoL: Wild Rift open beta is available. But don’t worry, you’ll only need the VPN to log in, then you can play as normal as long as you don’t log out.

Another option is to use the Chinese TapTap store to download Wild Rift, following these steps:

Download the TapTap app Search the Store for ” LoL Wild Rift ” to begin the download process Then, it only remains to follow the instructions to install the game on your Android mobile.

Keep in mind that when using unofficial stores, the web browser and the device usually require additional permissions to install any type of file, since they take it as an unknown source.

How to Automatically Install Lol: Wild Rift on Mobile

If you are in a country where Wild Rift does not yet have the open beta available, you will see a “Pre-register” message on Google Play. What does it mean”? That you have the option to register to be part of the beta when it is available.

If you decide to participate, Google Play will give you two options, as you see in the image. You can specify that Google notifies you when the game is available, so you can install it on your mobile. Or you can authorize the game to install automatically when the beta is enabled.

Either option will save you from having to continually check if League of Legends: Wild Rift is already available for your area. And of course, if you change your mind, you can unregister at any time.

So, that ends this article where we discuss different methods to download League of Legends: Wild Rift on Android smartphones. If you find any trouble downloading this game on your phone, you can reach out to us. You can drop your comments and thoughts in the below comment section.