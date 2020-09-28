How To Use Adult Apps Safely

The Internet might not be as ‘friendly’ as before. Today, several potential risks threaten to take advantage of unsuspecting online users, especially in using adult apps. Many people would like to use their adult mobile applications without worrying about hackers stealing sensitive information or malware that destroys their gadgets.

Thus, here are three tips to help you use adult apps safely to alleviate those woes:

Sideload

Are you looking for a particular adult app on Android’s Google Play Store, but your search only comes up with empty results all the time? However, you can sideload the app from a reputable apk provider.

First, you need to check online sources, like SexTechGuide, for the app you want to install. Next, ensure that you’re downloading the apk file from a secure portal. Upon downloading, your Android mobile device should alert you if you want to proceed with the installation. However, some Android phones don’t permit apps’ sideloading by default because of security reasons. But, you can enable sideloading on your mobile device, and here are the steps to do it:

Go to your device’s Settings

Head to Apps & Notifications

Tap on Special App Access

Tap on Install Unknown Apps

Grant permission

After granting permission to sideload apps, locate the apk file on your phone and run it. Your gadget should give you another warning if you want to proceed with the installation. Agree, and the app should install without any hitches.

Also, the instructions listed above might slightly differ between devices. For example, one mobile device might say ‘Applications & Notifications’ instead of ‘Apps & Notifications.’ Although these differences exist, the final destination to the menu item should produce the same results.

Keep in mind that one of the integral steps in sideloading apps to Android devices is searching for a trustworthy source. Take the time to check if the apk source is reliable before you download the adult app.

Use Antivirus Apps

Malware and viruses tend to inhabit desktop and laptop operating systems. But, the ingenuity of cyber attackers leads to creating these technology threats for the mobile space. Hence, ensure that your mobile device has secure antivirus apps that are always running on the background. Otherwise, your gadget might be at risk of contracting cybersecurity threats when using certain adult apps.

If you want to know if an antivirus app is running in the background properly, here are the steps you can take:

Go to your device’s Settings

Scroll down and select About Phone

Search for Build Number and tap it about seven times to enable developer options

Go back, and search for Developer Options in the Settings menu

Search for Running Services

Look for the antivirus app if it’s running in the background

Note that certain elements might hinder antivirus apps from running in the background. For instance, you didn’t enable the antivirus application to run in the background. Another factor is that your phone doesn’t have enough memory.

Note that memory isn’t the same as storage space. Your device’s memory is its ability to keep several apps running at the same time. Hence, if your gadget doesn’t have enough memory, it might force the closure of some apps, including the antivirus application, when it’s not running actively. Thus, if you want to use adult apps safely and with an antivirus in the background, you might want to purchase a new mobile device.

Use A VPN

A VPN or virtual private network encrypts the data sent and received to and from your mobile device to enhance security while using the Internet, which includes using adult apps. Use VPNs to hide your Internet Protocol (IP) address from the prying eyes of the online world.

The IP address is like a digital form of a geographical location. Hence, if you expose this particular element online, hackers can trace your adult app usage to your mobile device. From here, these cyber attackers can do several illicit things, such as stealing your credit card information or rendering your device unusable.

Like running mobile antivirus software, you need to ensure that the VPN is always running in the background while you’re using adult apps. One way to know if the VPN app is running is to see an icon on the notification shade at the top of your device’s screen.

Conclusion

Adult app users need to follow safety protocols to ensure security when using these mobile applications. The last thing you’d want to happen is for your private information to leak for the whole world to see, or be used for illicit transactions.

Thankfully, you can use different techniques to ensure the safe use of these apps, such as sideloading apps, using a VPN, as well as employing the help of antivirus apps. Follow the tips mentioned above, and you may use your adult apps without significant risks of cybersecurity threats.