How To Protect The Back Glass Of Your Phone

A glass cover gives your smartphone a nice, stylish look. However, glass is less durable than plastic and metal, making it easy to damage the cover. Find out how to protect your phone’s back glass in this article.

Case

The easiest and most affordable way to protect the back glass is to use a suitable case cover. A wide range of cases of various designs and materials is available for sale. The most common type is a bumper or book case; made of silicone, TPU or PVC.

Available as well as cases with built-in battery, allowing you to increase the autonomy of your phone. And even shockproof covers with enhanced vulnerabilities through additional rubber inlays or metal plates.

Main advantages

Wide choice of cases for each model.

Tough protection and high durability.

Long service life.

Easy installation and accessory replacement.

low price.

The main disadvantages.

Case increases the size and thickness of the phone.

Opaque models cover to hide the glass cover.

It is difficult to find a cover for discontinued models of phones.

The battery cover is available for a limited number of smartphones.

Trapped abrasive particles may scratch the cover.

Protective glass

Tempered glass is available to protect the screen as well as the glass cover. After a thermal or chemical hardening stage, the safety glass can effectively absorb the mechanical energy caused by a shock or dropping your smartphone on the floor. Also, a protective coating helps to prevent scratches on the glass cover of the phone.

Key benefits

Absorbs all or part of the mechanical energy when you drop it.

Prevents scratches on the glass cover.

Does not affect the dimensions of the smartphone.

The affordable price of straight glass.

Availability of glass with different colours and patterns.

Main disadvantages

Glass is available for a limited number of smartphones.

The high cost of curved glass at the edges.

The rest of the body remains unprotected.

The need for periodic cleaning of the glued glass.

Protective film

PET films are made of transparent plastic with a thickness of several hundred microns. The film, when properly applied, is therefore invisible to the eye without close scrutiny. The film efficiently copes with small particles scratching the glass.

However, the strength properties are not sufficient to absorb the mechanical energy of an impact or fall on the floor. In addition, PET film wears out quickly and must be replaced 1-2 times a year or more.

Main advantages

The low thickness makes the film inconspicuous on glass.

Available in coloured, glossy and matt.

Resistant to abrasive particles.

Main disadvantages

Poor protection properties.

The price of some films is comparable to the price of straight glass.

Rapid wear and tear, requiring regular replacement of the film.

Low prevalence.

Difficult to install.

Hydrogel films

Visually similar to conventional PET film. It’s formulated with materials that can absorb moisture and repair any scratches or abrasions that may have occurred in the film. Deep scratches become less visible, while small scuffs are difficult to see without a closer look. The durability characteristics are also comparable to conventional PET film.

Main advantages

The film is invisible when applied correctly.

Small scratches on the surface can be repaired.

Longer service life than conventional PET film.

Easy installation.

Main disadvantages

Low protective properties.

Scratches can take 3-4 days to restore.

Deep scratches do not disappear completely.

The magnetic case made of tempered glass

The magnet sleeve consists of two magnetically secured halves. The frame is made of metal, and the front and back sides are made of transparent glass. The smartphone is inserted into the case, thus achieving a all-around protection.

Main advantages

All-around protection for your smartphone.

Affordable cost of the case.

Easy installation and maintenance.

The main disadvantages.

Limited availability.

Armoured film

This type of film is made of polyurethane, and the thickness is superior to vinyl and PET counterparts. Because of this, the coating better copes with the impact of abrasive particles and hard objects on the smartphone. Films are available with markings for the lid only or for the lid and ends.

Armoured films are available in clear and different patterns. Available in glossy and matt types of films. Some films are capable of restoring scratches by the action of heat, e.g. blow-drying with a hairdryer.

Main advantages

Highest durability amongst films.

Different types: matt and glossy, transparent and patterned.

Marking under the cover only or under the cover and ends of the phone.

Ability to repair scratches under the influence of warm air.

Main disadvantages

Only available for a limited number of phones.

Not all armour films are capable of restoring scratches under warm air.

The strength characteristics are inferior to tempered glass.

Conclusion

This article has described in detail how to protect the rear window of your phone. The easiest and most reliable option is to wear a case. Users who prefer to wear phones without a cover can use various films or glass. Glass is not as strong as any film compared to glass.

What do you protect the back glass of your smartphone with? Share your experiences in the comments at the bottom of the article.