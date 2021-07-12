Top 10 Smart Home Gadgets From Xiaomi

I’ve been thinking about the smart home topic for a long time now. In the dawn of Xiaomi, their smart devices to make life better increasingly caught my attention. Unfortunately, due to limited financial means and lack of my own home space as a student, the dream of a smart home has still remained a dream. In this article, I will talk about the gadgets I would like to see in my flat.

Xiaomi Mi Kettle 1A

I got the idea of buying a smart kettle back in my 3rd year of medical school, when a path anatomy teacher told me that drinks hotter than 60 Celsius have been proven to cause laryngeal cancer. Not that I’m a big hypochondriac, but I couldn’t help but wonder.

The double-layer construction with heat-insulating layer, built-in temperature controller and four-level safety system preventing dry running, make this kettle not just a toy, but a necessity. As the greats said: The best cure is prevention.

Xiaomi Mi Led Smart Bulb

Compared to using a kettle, all the other appliances on my list seem like pampering. But the Xiaomi light bulb has great use for it. Very often when I sit down to work, it takes me more than half an hour to adjust the light in the room.

With this light bulb, all that will change. The lamp’s modes are controlled by voice. You no longer have to take your eyes off the important work to adjust the light. Adjust the mode settings using Google Assistant.

Xiaomi Bedside Lamp 2

I’ve already talked about gadgets for a quality morning wake-up and mentioned the Xiaomi Bedside Lamp 2 as a light alarm clock, but I didn’t mention that the gadget would also do a great job as a night light.

I really like to read before bedtime and this gadget would come in handy more than ever. Smooth adjustment allows you to set a comfortable glow for anyone. Apart from brightness, you can also adjust the emitted colour and glow temperature.

Xiaomi Xiaovv Smart PTZ Camera 2K

A camera is a camera. I think everyone can find a use for it at home. Leaving the kid alone and going out to the shop or deciding to record a home video of lasagna making – this will do the trick.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential

The robot hoover is a great home helper. Despite some limitations, all my friends who have it say that it is just a godsend.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential has 11 obstacle sensors and can warn you of steps in advance. Another thing I’d recommend it for is the ability to remotely control the device via your smartphone.

6. The Soocas X3U Electric Brush

While for all the other gadgets, I can’t boast about my experience of using it, it’s different with the Soocas brush. I’ve been using it for about two years now and I can safely say: once you’ve tried an electric toothbrush, you’ll never go back to mechanical cleaning again.

At first, I thought that the brush would scratch my gums because of its active movements, but I was wrong. Choosing among 4 modes, everyone will find the one that’s best for them.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick MDZ-24-AA

Xiaomi’s diminutive ‘TV Stick’ allows you to extend your old TV into a full-fledged Smart TV. Despite its democratic price, it can compete with more serious devices. Of the disadvantages, users note the need for a power supply unit and the high temperature when the device works.

8. Mi Air Purifier 3C

In this era of pandemics, air purifiers are a hot topic. When you come home, you want to fend off infections, and an air purifier is the perfect solution. The Mi Air Purifier 3C has the best price-performance ratio in my opinion.

Mi Body Composition Scale 2

Obesity is a global problem of the 21st century. According to the World Health Organization, around 1.7 billion people in the world are overweight. WHO predicts that by 2025, 40% of men and 50% of women will be overweight. 40% of men and 50% of women will be obese.

Fast carbohydrates, sedentary work only contribute to this. The scale from Xiaomi not only allows you to determine your body weight, but also a myriad of other smart features like determining the percentage of body fat or estimating the body’s protein content.

Mi Smart sensor set

What’s a smart home without all sorts of sensors? The Mi Smart sensor set will allow you to “stitch” all of your devices together and add a couple of bonuses in the form of motion sensors and a smart on/off switch.

All the gadgets presented above are quite a low cost and have a very wide range of applications. I am sure that many of them will allow you to reach a whole new level of life. Smart home technology is built into literally all operating systems and I think a lot of people want to get at least a little bit involved in this concept.

Above I have presented the top of not only the most affordable devices but also gadgets that do not require much time to learn and scheme to implement. They simply make your life better. It’s quick and convenient.