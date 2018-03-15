Now, we’ve fully functioning custom firmware to update Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini I9195 to Android 8.1.0 Oreo operating system. You might already aware that Samsung is not going to roll out further updates this handset. Therefore, having a custom Rom installed on Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini I9195 would be fair if you want to update it to the latest firmware. It doesn’t mere update your phone, it brings many additional features. You can expect better performance, customization features, battery life, and much more. If you’re serious about an update, then you must have this Rom.

If you’re chasing for a long time to update your phone, then this would be the ideal one to try. We are going to use Resurrection Remix custom firmware. Developed, and distributed by third-party developers, it is completely stable. For those who seek for an alternate solution, this Rom would be a good choice. The Resurrection Remix Rom balances well performance, and customization features. It comes with all features that we get on stock firmware along with many advanced options. In terms customization, you’ll get tons of features to customize your Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini I9195.

Especially, this Rom packs several unique features that make it worth trying. Within the Rom, you get Resurrection Remix customization panel that will help you to personalize almost all aspects of the user-interface. Additionally, there is a Quick Settings panel to customize notification area. For an ordinary users it comes optimized for performance, and stability. If you want to move it further, you can do it through Performance profile settings. For the security purpose on your Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini I9195, the Rom has CM privacy guard inbuilt.

If you’re serious about updating your Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini this tutorial will help you. Through the recovery mode, we will flash this custom firmware. Since, we are putting custom firmware, there are some precautions, and risks involved. Therefore, we must discuss them. Firstly, installing custom firmware voids the warranty on the phone. If you wish to keep it under manufacturer warranty, then you shouldn’t apply these instructions.

To have this custom Rom installed on your phone successfully, you must follow the instructions that we mention here. You might suffer some problems post installation. Though, the Rom is stable, and bug-less, but if you do not meet the requirements, you might end up with bricked phone, If something bad happens, or you do not like this Rom, then just flash the stock firmware. That will restore your phone to its native form. To learn more about the risks, and precautions, read below prerequisites.

Prerequisites

This tutorial, and other aspects are dedicated to Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini I9195. You should not use, or apply them on any other smartphone. That can harm your phone considerably. Check your device model number: Settings->About Phone->Model Number.

It is recommended that you use a custom recovery like TWRP or CWM to flash this Rom. That will reduce down the chances of bugs, and supports installation properly. If you’ve not installed a custom recovery, then you must download the recovery, and install it using our guide: Install/flash recovery files using Fastboot tool.

Flashing firmware wipes out the internal memory of the phone. If have something important stored, you must back up all before proceeding further. To back up your phone following our: Backup Samsung Galaxy Smartphones on PC.

As discussed, this action will lead to disconnect from the warranty. Thus, you should be confident about your actions.

Low charging can be problematic. Make sure that you charge your phone to a good extent. If your phone turns off during the process, it might get bricked, or even worse can happen.

That’s all you need to read thoroughly, and prepare for the process. Here’s the video walkthrough of this Rom:

Credits: TechiBee

We assume that your phone meets the above requirements. Now, lets’ go further, and update your Galaxy S4 to latest Android software version.

Install Android 8.1.0 Oreo Resurrection Remix Custom Firmware on Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini I9195

Step 1. Download Resurrection Remix custom firmware for Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini from →here. It is a .zip file.

Step 2. Download the Android 8.0 Google apps from here: http://opengapps.org/

Note: – Once you download both files, put them into the SD Card of your phone. Remember the name, and location of these two. Put them to the root directly of the SD card.

Step 3. Turn off your phone, and enter into the recovery mode – Enter Samsung Galaxy S4 into Recovery mode.

Step 4. For clean installation, perform the followings under recovery option:

wipe data/factory reset

wipe cache partition

Step 5. Now select “install zip from sd card” then select “choose zip from sd card“, find and locate the downloaded Rom zip file. Then proceed further with your confirmation.

Step 6. In a similar manner, flash the Google Apps package.

Step 7. Once you have done by installing these two files, from the recovery menu, select: reboot system now.

That completes the process, and now, your phone will reboot. To boot up, it might take several minutes for the first time. That happens naturally. Soon, it will take you to a new home screen. There put your Google account details, and start using the phone.

The Conclusion

So, this way you can update your Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini to latest Android firmware. In case you find any kind of bug or issue post installation, perform the: troubleshooting guide. Now, enjoy the goodness of Oreo firmware on your phone. We hope that this tutorial would users to update their smartphone.

Don’t forget to share your thoughts about this Rom, and tutorial. If you face any kind of problem, make sure to leave comments below. We’ll surely get back to you with a resolution as soon as possible.