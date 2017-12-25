Although, OnePlus clears that OnePlus One won’t be getting an Android 8.0 Oreo update, but still there are many ways to get it. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to update your OnePlus One to latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system using the AOSP Rom. These days, it does not matter whether the respective OEM provides firmware updates, or not. We can easily coat our Android phones with the latest firmware with the help of custom ROMs. In return, they not only bring the latest features, they also help to boost the performance, and productivity of the phone.

They offer opportunities to improve the usability of the smart phone. The Android 8.0 Oreo comes with many new features, and apps that help carry out the daily tasks easily. Since, OnePlus won’t be providing this update to current OnePlus One users, it would be good to find alternatives. For that, we have the AOSP Oreo ROM. Because OnePlus has a great community support, and tons of developers are bringing best for it constantly.

Thanks to them who brought this custom Rom that helps to update this smart phone. Basically, AOSP Rom is based on Google’s Android 8.1 operating system, and since it is built from pure stock version, you can expect top-notch performance on it. If you’re looking to update your OnePlus One to Android 8.0 Oreo, then this Rom would be the ideal one to go with. Since it is based on pure stock firmware, you get untouched Android experience.

To enhance the performance, it has been tweaked as well. That means, you get performance along all the features, and apps. Though, it is not official yet, you might experience some minor bugs, or might not. Since, this would be receiving updates in future, existing issues might get rectified. Here are some screen shots of this Rom on OnePlus One:

Before you go further, and install this Rom, we highly recommend you to read below prerequisites. And make sure to prepare your phone accordingly.

Prerequisites

The Rom that we mention in this tutorial means only to OnePlus One. You should not install this Rom on any other phone. It can harm your phone. Since the installation process requires a factory reset/wipe out, and deletes everything that you’ve installed, and downloaded. Backup all that important stuff before you proceed further. Under the recovery mode, we recommend you to create a Nandroid Backup. Basically, it will create a backup of your current firmware. In regards of the future, it should come helpful. Charge your phone to a good extent. It should stay on until we flash the custom Rom on it.

Downloads

Download the AOSP Oreo ROM for OnePlus One from →here. Make sure to download the latest build from the list. Once you download the Rom file, put it under your phone, and remember the name, and location of the file.

How to install Android 8.0 Oreo Rom on OnePlus One

Turn off your phone completely. Once it off completely, boot into recovery mode: Press and hold the Power + Volume Down buttons together till it boots into recovery mode. This mode helps to flash custom ROMs, recovery, and third-party mods. For clean installation, under recovery mode, make sure to perform the following actions: For CWM or stock recovery: select ‘wipe data/ factory reset’and perform it. For TWRP: select ‘wipe’ option and perform it. Make sure to un-check – Internal Memory while performing: Now, to flash the custom Rom, follow the below steps: For CWM: select ‘install zip from SD card’, then ‘choose zip from SD card’. For TWRP: select ‘install’ option. The process may take some time to complete the process. Once it gets completed, go back to the recovery menu, and tap on reboot.

Then, your phone will reboot, and take you to home screen very soon. There, enter your Google account details to get started with the new interface.

That completes the update process. You have successfully updated your OnePlus One to latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. Now, enjoy the goodness of Android Oreo on your phone.

The developer releases updates for this Rom as well. That means, if you get to know about any issue within it, that might get rectified in future updates. We hope that this tutorial helps to OnePlus One users. Please share our thoughts, and experiences with this Rom in the comment section.