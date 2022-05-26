A Guide to Playing Bingo on Your Android

When you think of bingo, it might not be the most glamorous image that comes to mind. The stereotypical bingo player might be a little bit older. The game might not be as upbeat and it’s probably being played in a community center or hall.

But thanks to sites such as www.888ladies.com the world of bingo has been opened up. The days of dusty bingo halls are over, and you can now enjoy gaming from anywhere you like.

Bingo has moved from only being played by your elderly neighbors to being played by anyone anywhere! By moving bingo online, the game has been opened up to a whole new world of different players. And why wouldn’t it be – bingo provides endless entertainment, and you don’t even need to learn any skills to play it.

The rise in online and mobile gaming

Gambling used to be something you could only do in person at a casino. You had to travel there, and you might have even had to wear a suit. There was no spontaneity about it and when you have to plan everything, it can take some of the fun out of the event.

But now that you can play all your favorite games online, the fun can continue wherever you are! There’s now the option to play from the comfort of your own home when you play games online. No need to find a babysitter or grab your glad rags from the back of the wardrobe. You can have the same great gaming experience but from your laptop or even your phone.

Playing bingo games on your Android device

The best thing about swapping from real life bingo to online bingo is that the game doesn’t change too drastically. Of course, you don’t have someone stood at the front with a microphone reading out the numbers. But the playing the game itself is the same and you have the same great choice of games to choose from.

– 90-Ball Bingo

Playing a game of 90-ball bingo is easy – all you have to do is cross off any of the 90 balls in play that you have on your card to be in with a chance of winning.

– Bingo Pot

When you play a bingo pot game, the money that each player puts into play is up for grabs at the end. This way you have the chance to win back your money as well as all of your competitors!

– Drawn Balls

Playing with bingo with drawn balls is the closest you’ll get to the bingo hall experience online. This is the classic game of bingo where each player gets given a card at random and you have to match up the numbers that are called out with the one on your card.

But how does playing bingo on your Android device work? We’ll take you through the steps you need to follow in order to play bingo online.

Find an app you want to download – there are plenty of apps out there (and we’ll be taking you though some of the best later on) so pick the one that sounds like it might be up your street and download it.

Make a deposit – occasionally, you might get a couple of free goes when you first join a site or an app. But generally, you’re going to need to put down a deposit in order to play any games. It’s a similar process to buying anything online, just choose how much you’d like to deposit and get ready to play! You might be asked to verify the amount of money, but this should be either through your mobile banking app or online banking.

Choose a game – there always a wide variety of games to play so select whichever one you think sounds the most fun! If you’re completely new to the world of online gaming, it might be best to choose a beginner level game to get your bearings.

Get ready to play – now you’re ready to go! All you need to do now is enjoy your game.

Withdraw winnings – once you’re done playing, you can withdraw any winnings you’ve accumulated. Or you can always leave them in your pot so you’re ready to go the next time!

Benefits of playing bingo on your phone

Convenience – We rarely go anywhere without our phones, so you essentially have your own bingo hall in your pocket! Whether you’re waiting for a train, waiting at the doctors or simply need a distraction at work – you’ve always got the option to bust your boredom with a game.

Notifications – when you’re playing bingo on an app, one of the biggest benefits is getting push notifications. These notifications will tell you when there’s a special offer on, if your favorite live game is starting or if you’ve got some pennies left in the bank to play with. This way, you never miss out on the fun! The only thing to remember is to make sure you have your notifications enabled first. You can find this in your phone settings and notification options.

Play with friends – the one downside to playing online rather than in a bingo hall is that you don’t get to share the experience with friends. But apps like Bingo at Home have come up with a solution to that issue and allow you to play with your pals as well!

There are so many benefits to playing bingo online so why not sign up today? Using sites such as 888ladies there’s no end to the bingo fun you can have!