5 Best Android Alarm Apps [2020]

Surely more than once you have had to meet strict schedules, either due to a work responsibility, or some appointment or event that you did not want to be late. Punctuality is one of the most important things and they say a lot about ourselves, and although we try every day, as we are human beings, many times we spend our rest hours and this misfortune called late happening. Thus, we bring this list of the best alarm apps for Android smartphones, so you don’t miss your important work next time.

That is why our team has been in charge of gathering in this list what we believe are the best alarm clock applications for your cell phone, we have chosen variety and quality for you, with the aim that you choose the one that best suits your interests :

1. Alarmy

If you need to set an alarm to go to the bathroom at dawn, to eat something or you simply have a task for which you must wake up at a certain time, Alarmy will help you not to continue sleeping for a long time and you can carry out that task! is that in order to turn off this alarm you must go to a specific place in your home and take a photo. It is among the top 100 alarms in many countries such as Germany, Korea, and France, among others.

This photography mode will help us avoid the frustration that it gives us when we have to get up, and with a simple touch, we postpone our alarm so that it sounds again half an hour later, leaving what we had to do pending or wasting that half-hour of the day. In addition to this, you will have other modes that allow you to turn it off by solving a math problem, or by shaking your cell phone.

If your idea is to never wake up later and be able to be punctual from now on, Alarmy is undoubtedly the application you need. Register a place in your home, where to take the photo and start using this handy tool.

You can download this app here.

2. Timely

Timely is one of the cutest alarm clocks available for Android! The experience you will have using this app will be very good without any doubt, you can use a cloud to back up your alarms to easily use them on any device you synchronize.

You can set the time you want your alarm to be set by simply sliding a bar on your notification screen, a setting that will only take you 5 minutes to configure, in addition, you can enjoy a very acceptable quality of sounds, made with great care by people who have dedicated their time to polish the app in this regard so that you enjoy the tool to the fullest.

You will have customization options that allow you to choose between different available themes to give the software a fresher look whenever you want. You will also have a tool that will allow you to design a new appearance so that the interface looks as you want it, respecting your tastes. You will be able to enjoy a stopwatch and timer, if you need to do something in record time or set a countdown.

You can download this app here.

3. Free alarm clock

AMDroid, a really practical and very easy-to-use alarm clock app, totally free, with a lot of useful functions. The app will learn from your routine and you can make your mornings better. You can set alarms with a countdown, and even some that only sound once if what you want is to wake up to fulfill a commitment that is not part of your routine.

The software allows you to select a song in mp3 format with which you can wake up, with a progressive volume option that will make the sound increase little by little from the moment the alarm starts to sound. You can also take advantage of the function that allows you to restrict the alarm clocks according to the location where you are, so that they only go off when you are sleeping in your own home.

The application is free, and if you are having a hard time getting up and you want to configure your alarms in a new and fun way, this tool will give you everything you need to do it, you just have to go to the Play Store to install it on your mobile device.

You can download this app here.

4. Alarm clock for me

An alarm clock that will play the melodies you like the most at the beginning of your day so that you can start in the best way and with the best of moods, you can enjoy magnificent themes and it will help you with your routines, an essential tool for those moments where you need to measure time.

You will also have the possibility of enjoying a function that gives you the weather data of the day so that you can choose the perfect wardrobe to start your day. In addition, it has a widget that puts at our mercy a fantastic night mode so that we can observe the time at night while your smartphone is charging.

There are options for progressive volume increase and vibration, added functionality in order to make the user wake up smoother and the sound of the alarms do not disturb or be too surprising to be scared.

You can download this app here.

5. Alarm Clock Xtreme Free

With this versatile alarm clock, you can begin to open your eyes in the morning in a very peaceful way, to the rhythm of the sounds that best suit your tastes without having the fear of unintentionally deactivating the alarm. This software will get you out of bed, without having to snooze repeatedly. In the same way, you can take advantage of the option that allows you to configure the duration of the time intervals of this alarm clock if you want to postpone it, and what is the maximum number of times you can do it.

What you can do is deactivate it in simple steps if the situation is that you wake up before the time you have previously programmed, you will also have express functions that will allow you to easily and quickly configure alarms that you are not going to use in a way daily.

You can download this app here.

That’s all about the best alarm applications that you can use on your Android-powered smartphones. Although, all smartphones come with a stock alarm application, but that lacks many features. Therefore, you would need an app with extensive features. For that, you can choose between the applications we listed above.