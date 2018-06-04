Asus ROG Phone – The Gaming Phone with Actual Gaming Features
Asus ROG Phone – The Gaming Phone with Actual Gaming Features
The Gaming Phone for GAMERS! Are you a gamers? let’s share this article with your crazy gamers friends! Good News to all Gamers! Asus ROG Phone now is official available
ROG’s first gaming phone promises fast performance. Slick graphics and nifty features build for gamers.
ASUS is also launching the ROG Delta gaming headset. It pushes audio through USB C and features RGB lighting with AuraSync. With the USB C port you can use this with your PC and phone. ROG Phone has a speed binned Snapdragon 845 professor that achieves a clock speed of 2.96GHz! It also features multi-gigabit 60Hz WiFi and Gigabit+ LTE. ROG Phone features advanced cooling with a 3D vapour chamber and if that’s not enough, ROG Phone buyers will also receive a Aeroactive Cooler. This snaps onto the phone and cools the device!
ROG Phone has an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a stunning 1ms response time. ROG Phone has a side mounted USB C port so cables don’t get in your way. If you plug in the Aeroactive cooler, you get USB C pass through AND a 3.5mm headphone jack. Take that Razer Phone. ASUS also developed a bunch of accessories for the ROG Phone including a desktop dock, a game pad that can sync with your TV, and a dual screen controller that’s kinda like a Nintendo 3DS.
Hardware
- 2.9GHZ Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor
- 4000mAH battery
- Dual Front Stereo Speakers
- 12MP+8MP Dual Rear Cameras
- 8MP Selfie Camera
- Two Charging Ports on the base and side
Display
- 6 inch Amoled Display
- 2160 x 1080 Resolution
- 90Hz Refresh Rate
- HDR Support
Air Triggers
- Sensors on the side of the phone that act like virtual shoulder buttons.
- Program the airtriggers to control actions in-game — like braking in a racing game.
- No need to touch the screen mid-game
Accessories :
Aeroactive Cooler
- Clip-on 6000mAH battery accessory with in-built fan
Twinview Dock
- Clamshell dock with a built-in screen for dual screen gameplay
Mobile Desktop Dock
- Take your game from mobile to big screen
Gamevice Controller
- Clips on to give you full console controls
|ROG Phone
|Processor
|Exclusive 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno 630
|Display
|6.0“ 18:9 (2160×1080) AMOLED
90Hz refresh rate with 1ms pixel response time
108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut and 10000:1 contrast ratio
10-point multi-touch (supports Glove Touch)
Discrete image processing chip supports HDR
|Memory
|LPDDR4X 8GB RAM
|Storage
|UFS 2.1, 128GB / 512GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, Hall sensor, ambient-light sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, 2 x ultrasonic AirTriggers
|Wireless
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad 2×2 MIMO
Wi-Fi Direct and WiGig 802.11ad wireless display support
Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC
|GPS
|Supports GPS, aGPS, Glonass, BeiDou
|Side I/O
|Custom USB-C supports USB 3.1 Gen 1, DP 1.4, fast charging (15W)
ASUS HyperCharge direct charging
|Bottom I/O
|USB-C supports USB 2.0, fast charging (20W), Direct Charge
3.5mm headphone jack
|Cameras
|Main: 12MP + 8MP (120° wide-angle)
Front: 8MP
|Audio
|Dual front-facing stereo speakers with smart amplifier
24-bit/192KHz Hi-Res Audio
DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround-sound
Qualcomm aptX High-definition Bluetooth® wireless audio
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Dimensions
|158.8 x 76.2 x 8.6mm
|Weight
|200g
