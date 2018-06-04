Spread the love







Asus ROG Phone – The Gaming Phone with Actual Gaming Features

The Gaming Phone for GAMERS! Are you a gamers? let’s share this article with your crazy gamers friends! Good News to all Gamers! Asus ROG Phone now is official available

ROG’s first gaming phone promises fast performance. Slick graphics and nifty features build for gamers.

ASUS is also launching the ROG Delta gaming headset. It pushes audio through USB C and features RGB lighting with AuraSync. With the USB C port you can use this with your PC and phone. ROG Phone has a speed binned Snapdragon 845 professor that achieves a clock speed of 2.96GHz! It also features multi-gigabit 60Hz WiFi and Gigabit+ LTE. ROG Phone features advanced cooling with a 3D vapour chamber and if that’s not enough, ROG Phone buyers will also receive a Aeroactive Cooler. This snaps onto the phone and cools the device!

ROG Phone has an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a stunning 1ms response time. ROG Phone has a side mounted USB C port so cables don’t get in your way. If you plug in the Aeroactive cooler, you get USB C pass through AND a 3.5mm headphone jack. Take that Razer Phone. ASUS also developed a bunch of accessories for the ROG Phone including a desktop dock, a game pad that can sync with your TV, and a dual screen controller that’s kinda like a Nintendo 3DS.

Hardware

2.9GHZ Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

4000mAH battery

Dual Front Stereo Speakers

12MP+8MP Dual Rear Cameras

8MP Selfie Camera

Two Charging Ports on the base and side

Display

6 inch Amoled Display

2160 x 1080 Resolution

90Hz Refresh Rate

HDR Support

Air Triggers

Sensors on the side of the phone that act like virtual shoulder buttons.

Program the airtriggers to control actions in-game — like braking in a racing game.

No need to touch the screen mid-game



Accessories :

Aeroactive Cooler

Clip-on 6000mAH battery accessory with in-built fan

Twinview Dock

Clamshell dock with a built-in screen for dual screen gameplay

Mobile Desktop Dock

Take your game from mobile to big screen

Gamevice Controller

Clips on to give you full console controls

ROG Phone Processor Exclusive 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform GPU Qualcomm Adreno 630 Display 6.0“ 18:9 (2160×1080) AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate with 1ms pixel response time

108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut and 10000:1 contrast ratio

10-point multi-touch (supports Glove Touch)

Discrete image processing chip supports HDR Memory LPDDR4X 8GB RAM Storage UFS 2.1, 128GB / 512GB Sensors Accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, Hall sensor, ambient-light sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, 2 x ultrasonic AirTriggers Wireless 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi Direct and WiGig 802.11ad wireless display support

Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC GPS Supports GPS, aGPS, Glonass, BeiDou Side I/O Custom USB-C supports USB 3.1 Gen 1, DP 1.4, fast charging (15W)

ASUS HyperCharge direct charging Bottom I/O USB-C supports USB 2.0, fast charging (20W), Direct Charge

3.5mm headphone jack Cameras Main: 12MP + 8MP (120° wide-angle)

Front: 8MP Audio Dual front-facing stereo speakers with smart amplifier

24-bit/192KHz Hi-Res Audio

DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround-sound

Qualcomm aptX High-definition Bluetooth® wireless audio Battery 4,000mAh Dimensions 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.6mm Weight 200g

