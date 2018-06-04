Spread the love
Asus ROG Phone – The Gaming Phone with Actual Gaming Features

The Gaming Phone for GAMERS! Are you a gamers? let’s share this article with your crazy gamers friends! Good News to all Gamers! Asus ROG Phone now is official available 

ROG’s first gaming phone promises fast performance. Slick graphics and nifty features build for gamers. 

ASUS is also launching the ROG Delta gaming headset. It pushes audio through USB C and features RGB lighting with AuraSync. With the USB C port you can use this with your PC and phone. ROG Phone has a speed binned Snapdragon 845 professor that achieves a clock speed of 2.96GHz! It also features multi-gigabit 60Hz WiFi and Gigabit+ LTE. ROG Phone features advanced cooling with a 3D vapour chamber and if that’s not enough, ROG Phone buyers will also receive a Aeroactive Cooler. This snaps onto the phone and cools the device! 

ROG Phone has an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a stunning 1ms response time. ROG Phone has a side mounted USB C port so cables don’t get in your way. If you plug in the Aeroactive cooler, you get USB C pass through AND a 3.5mm headphone jack. Take that Razer Phone. ASUS also developed a bunch of accessories for the ROG Phone including a desktop dock, a game pad that can sync with your TV, and a dual screen controller that’s kinda like a Nintendo 3DS.

Please feel free to share this video , Video Link – https://androidcure.com/video/rog.mp4

 

Hardware

  • 2.9GHZ Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor
  • 4000mAH battery
  • Dual Front Stereo Speakers
  • 12MP+8MP Dual Rear Cameras
  • 8MP Selfie Camera
  • Two Charging Ports on the base and side

Display

  • 6 inch Amoled Display
  • 2160 x 1080 Resolution
  • 90Hz Refresh Rate
  • HDR Support

 

Air Triggers

  • Sensors on the side of the phone that act like virtual shoulder buttons.
  • Program the airtriggers to control actions in-game — like braking in a racing game.
  • No need to touch the screen mid-game

Accessories :

Aeroactive Cooler

  • Clip-on 6000mAH battery accessory with in-built fan

Twinview Dock

  • Clamshell dock with a built-in screen for dual screen gameplay

Mobile Desktop Dock

  • Take your game from mobile to big screen

Gamevice Controller

  • Clips on to give you full console controls
ROG Phone
Processor Exclusive 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform
GPU Qualcomm Adreno 630
Display 6.0“ 18:9 (2160×1080) AMOLED
90Hz refresh rate with 1ms pixel response time
108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut and 10000:1 contrast ratio
10-point multi-touch (supports Glove Touch)
Discrete image processing chip supports HDR
Memory LPDDR4X 8GB RAM
Storage UFS 2.1, 128GB / 512GB
Sensors Accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, Hall sensor, ambient-light sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, 2 x ultrasonic AirTriggers
Wireless 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad 2×2 MIMO
Wi-Fi Direct and WiGig 802.11ad wireless display support
Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC
GPS Supports GPS, aGPS, Glonass, BeiDou
Side I/O Custom USB-C supports USB 3.1 Gen 1, DP 1.4, fast charging (15W)
ASUS HyperCharge direct charging
Bottom I/O USB-C supports USB 2.0, fast charging (20W), Direct Charge
3.5mm headphone jack
Cameras Main: 12MP + 8MP (120° wide-angle)
Front: 8MP
Audio Dual front-facing stereo speakers with smart amplifier
24-bit/192KHz Hi-Res Audio
DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround-sound
Qualcomm aptX High-definition Bluetooth® wireless audio
Battery 4,000mAh
Dimensions 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.6mm
Weight 200g
