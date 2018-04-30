Just like other Android smartphones, the Huawei P20 does come with different boot options. The Recovery Mode is one of them and has a major importance of being carried since the Android OS has evolved. For being able to know how to customize and maintain the Huawei P20, you must be aware of such modes and how to use them. In this tutorial, we will learn how to enter into recovery mode on Huawei P20 and become familiar with the environment. For ordinary folks, this smartphone is good enough, but for Advanced users, they might look further to extend its capabilities and usability.

The recovery mode is one of the essential tools that is widely used for maintenance purpose. It has several functionalities that make easier to repair and optimize the Android phones. Through recovery mode, users can flash updates, custom firmware, and other mods. For maintenance purpose, it has extensive features like factory reset, wipes cache memory, backup-restore, and a few more. That makes this mode so useful and important to users. In this tutorial, we mention different methods that one can use to boot into the recovery mode on the Huawei P20 smartphone.

Like any other smartphone, in order to perform some tweaks, the Huawei P20 needs to run in certain modes. Since you’re having an Android software consumed smartphone, then you must make yourself of several modes and utilities. The recovery mode can be accessed easily. There are several ways through you can boot into this mode anytime you want. And you can master them quickly. The most common and easiest is through physical buttons. By just performing a combination of buttons together can take you this recovery menu. However, it doesn’t work if any of the device’s buttons has malfunctioned. Still, you can get into this mode other methods.

Of course, we will detail these methods, from the simple one to the tough one. In order to step into the recovery mode on Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones, you’ll need to follow one of these methods. Since this mode comes inbuilt within the Android phones, accessing it would not impact the warranty on your phone. And there is no harm either. However, you shouldn’t use any its feature unknowingly. It can wipe out your at an instant and you could lose your precious data. So, don’t use it until you become familiar with its functionality. Once get familiar with, the recovery mode will act as one of the best performance maintenance tools (Also see: how to speed up Huawei Honor smartphones). Certainly, you can do a low with this mode.

Without lecturing more about this mode and functionality, let’s learn how to get into and use it for good. As we have mentioned above, there are several ways to enter into this mode. We will go one by one, and attain knowledge of each. Following are different methods to enter Huawei P20/P20 Pro Recovery mode.

Enter Recovery Mode on Huawei P20 / P20 Pro

1. Through Physical buttons

This method is the most popular one, and it works almost all the time until Power and Volume buttons are working. This is the easiest way to enter recovery mode on Huawei P20 / P20 Pro smartphones.

It just includes a simple pattern, a key combination to follow. Follow the below instructions to apply this method and bring this mode froth:

Turn off your phone using the Power Button. Once it is completely turned OFF, press and hold Volume Up and Power buttons simultaneously for a few seconds. Release both the buttons once Huawei Logo gets displayed on the screen. Now, you’ll enter into the recovery mode. Use the Volume Up and Down buttons for navigation purpose and the Power button to select an option. To exit the menu, tap on Reboot system now.

On Huawei smartphones, the recovery mode looks like below:

Basically, its stock recovery comes inbuilt with Huawei smartphones. So, it has very limited features, even it doesn’t have an option to update the firmware file. To extend the functionality, you can flash a custom recovery like TWRP.

Recovery menu

Reboot system now – Every time you enter into the recovery mode, you’ll need to exit as well. Tap on this button to exit the recovery menu anytime you want.

– Every time you enter into the recovery mode, you’ll need to exit as well. Tap on this button to exit the recovery menu anytime you want. Wipe data/factory reset – If you ever wish to factory reset your Huawei P20 or P20 Pro, then you can use this option. Basically, it wipes out the internal memory completely.

– If you ever wish to factory reset your Huawei P20 or P20 Pro, then you can use this option. Basically, it wipes out the internal memory completely. Wipe cache partition – Every time we open or close an application, a certain amount of cache memory is used by apps. And even if they are closed, still some amount of data kept stored in this memory. If you ever wish to delete this memory at once that contain cache data for all apps, you can use this option. It helps to fix performance issues on slow phones and removes many minor issues.

We hope that by now you must have enough knowledge to use this mode wisely. That is one way to access this mode. We have two more methods to discuss.

2. Through ADB Commands

This method is usually used by the Android developers. It requires some preparation before it can work. You’ll have to arrange a developer environment. Though it sounds tough, and yes it is. But to make things simpler, we have created a smaller version of Android development tools (ADB tools).

That you can use right away to boot into recovery and perform many other actions. To get started, download the minimal ADB tool from →here, and extract it on your PC to obtain Run Me.bat file.

Remember, in order work with ADB tool, you must install the USB Drivers your phone on your computer. Otherwise, it won’t detect your phone. And nothing happens then.

Now, tap on Run Me.bat file to open the ADB tool, it looks like: Now using a USB cable connect your phone. Execute this command: adb reboot recovery Now, your phone will boot into the recovery mode.

That’s it. This can be tough if one doesn’t use this minimal version of ADB tool. Mostly, it is used by developers, and it looks so.

3. Through Root Applications

There are many extra privileges that root users gain. And this is one of them. There are tons of useful root applications that dramatically improve the productivity of Android phones.

If you have a root access on your Huawei P20 / P20 Pro smartphone, then it becomes seamlessly easier to switch between different modes. One can enter into the recovery mode with just a tap.

We recommend you to use — Quick Reboot [ROOT] application to make this task easier. This application extends the functionality of reboot menu.

This application is completely free on Google Playstore. Just download it and start using this application.

We hope these are enough methods to enter into the recovery mode on Huawei P20 / P20 Pro smartphones. If you know even a better way, do let us know through the comment section. We’ll be happy to improve this list for better one.