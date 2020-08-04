One of the major benefits that come with filing for a DBA is that the process is kept clear and short. It is far simpler than registering for an LLC or corporation. TRUiC offers advice on how to keep the filing process quick and painless.

Before reading more, it's important to understand the basics of DBAs.

Filing for your DBA does not need to be complicated. There are two available routes for you to take to get your DBA. If you do not have enough time on your hands to deal with organising your DBA, there are professional services out there that will do it for you. However, if you would like to spare yourself their fee, you can file for your DBA yourself. This is an easy and achievable option as well.

Remember it is important to refer to what your state requires to ensure you are filing the DBA properly and legally.

To give you an idea of what your state will require you to do to file your DBA, here are the steps that are required generally:

Complete name searches:

Naming guides can assist you with creating the perfect DBA for your business’s brand. You need to confirm with your county’s records that your name has not already been registered. Remember that if your name is taken already, you will have to register a different one. It does not necessarily have to stray too far from the original as your DBA can be an acronym, shortened version of the current name or something brand new.

Tip: Before confirming your DBA, check to see if the domain using your DBA is still available. Even if you do not have a website yet, this could help avoid a potential major setback for your business.

Register your DBA

Registration of your DBA is generally done in the main county where you operate your business. For example, if you have offices in a county, you must register your DBA in that specific one. You will be required to connect with the correct county clerk for your county to receive the correct regulations and requirements.

A registration fee is required, but this will not break the bank as they usually cost between $10-$100. However, you could also be required to register your DBA with the secretary of state. Remember, the rules and regulations with which you need to successfully comply are state-specific.

Publish a statement confirming your DBA

This may or may not be required of you. However, it is possible that you will be required to publish a statement in one of your county’s newspapers notifying the public of your confirmed DBA. Usually you are given 30 days from registering your trade name (DBA) to publish this notice. You may even be required to publish the statement as much as once every week for four weeks.

Do not worry, newspapers most often enough will have a template ready for you to create your notice properly and comply with all the legal requirements.

Using a service to file your DBA

Hiring a professional to sort this process out for you is not overly expensive. Usually, they will charge a fee or between $50-$150 to complete it for you.

Using a professional service does come with certain advantages:

They take charge of filing your DBA for you which leaves you with more free time to run your business.

Professional services assist with publishing your registered DBA in the local newspaper (if necessary).

Your professional will help keep you up to date with DBA renewals.