OnePlus 10 Is Coming Out Sooner Than We Thought

The OnePlus 10 has already passed its registration and shone a light on some of its specs. It will be out very soon, but in the meantime, we’ll take a look at what to expect from it and see exactly when the anniversary flagship will go on sale.

There are many fans of the brand among our readers, including at least one who comments on every article about OnePlus devices. Indeed, the brand’s smartphones are good, although not without some shortcomings.

With each generation, the manufacturer tries to make sure there are as few as possible, but it doesn’t always succeed. The next generation of the OnePlus flagship is due to arrive very soon, and it’s set to be the tenth. And it’s drawing even more attention to it. We now know almost exactly what this smartphone will be, as it has passed the necessary certifications.

The new OnePlus 10

The base version of the OnePlus 10 has gone through the TENAA certification website, hinting at its imminent launch. The Chinese giant is preparing to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro next month. Pre-orders for the phone will start being taken after its official announcement.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been the subject of a lot of leaks and speculation. Last month, 91mobiles posted the full specifications of the device. The publication gave us our first look at the upcoming phone.

What’s known about the new OnePlus

However, there were few details about the base model OnePlus 10. Earlier, it was reported that the phone could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, just like the Pro version. Now the OnePlus 10 has been spotted on TENAA. The appearance of the phone on the Chinese regulator’s website is a sign that it won’t be long to wait.

A screenshot of the OnePlus 10 phone from the TENAA list provided by 91mobiles shows the model number NE2210. The data for certification usually appears before the official announcement, although it doesn’t tell the whole story.

However, it’s worth mentioning here that the NE2210 model number has not been officially confirmed as belonging to the base version of the OnePlus 10. However, TENAA data does confirm that it will be a 5G-enabled device. Unfortunately, no real-time images or specs of the OnePlus 10 are included at the time of writing. However, it should happen in the very near future.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. In addition, the screen will get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The 32MP front camera will be located in the hole. As for the main camera, the OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly have 48MP, 50MP and 8MP modules.

With performance, traditionally for OnePlus, things will be more than decent. The novelty will get the latest and current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. What’s more, the phone will come with a maximum of 12GB of RAM and the permanent memory will go up to 512GB. This falls short of the 1TB that the iPhone and some other phones already have, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 will soon have, but that will also be enough capacity for just about everything.

The phone will run Android 12 with a ColorOS 12 skin. The battery will get a 5,000mAh capacity with 50W wireless fast charging capability. The wired one will be even more powerful and will reach a figure of 80W. It’s not the highest on the market, but it’s also available to a handful of devices.

When will the OnePlus 10 Pro be released?

The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone will reportedly launch in January 2022. More details about the base OnePlus 10 are likely to appear online in the coming days. The phone is likely to go through other certification sites and shine a light on its key specs.

Earlier, a company executive had made it clear that the new product is expected to arrive early next year. That is, the manufacturer doesn’t want to wait for the traditional March-April launch and will release the novelty earlier to better compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Admittedly, such a launch may only take place for China, while the rest of the world will see the novelty on the usual dates. We’ll see what happens next. Are you waiting for the new OnePlus? Are you ready to buy it?