Review of the Sweet Bonanza Dice slot by Pragmatic Play

This slot was an impressive addition to the lineup of slot machines in many gambling establishments’ lobbies after its launch in 2023. Sweet Bonanza Dice stands out with its excellent gameplay and visual effects, offering players the opportunity to try it out in free mode or play for real money. The game’s key features include a 96.49% return to player percentage, medium volatility, and a maximum prize of up to x21100. These parameters provide a successful combination of high payouts and the frequency of winning combinations.

The machine is perfect for fans of classic games with unique elements, offering exciting moments when spinning the reels. Visually, the slot is designed in rich tones and features a cascading mechanic with candy-shaped symbols. The game is played on 6 reels and 5 rows, with wins formed by creating clusters. In Sweet Bonanza Dice, players can expect free spins, multipliers, and a bonus bet that increases the chances of triggering free spins..

Simulator interface Sweet Bonanza Dice

The Sweet Bonanza Dice machine boasts a range of features and settings designed to enhance the gaming experience. The main screen includes various buttons and indicators. At the bottom, you’ll find information about credits and the current bet, as well as options to adjust its size. The control panel includes buttons for:

Autoplay: initiates automatic spin mode, allowing you to select the number of spins.

Quick Spin: activates fast gameplay, making the reels spin faster.

Intro Screen: toggles the introductory screen on or off.

Ambient Sound: turns the background music on or off.

Sound Effects: toggles the sound effects on or off.

Game History: opens a page with session history.

Information Screen: provides access to informational pages with rules and game features.

Bet Menu: displays the current bet multiplier and total bet in the game.

Bet Adjustment (+ and -): changes the size of the current betting and opens the bet menu to select the bet denomination.

Start Button: initiates the spinning of the reels with the current bet.

Turbo Spin: activates turbo spin mode to speed up the gameplay.

The simulator’s user interface is intuitive and functional, providing gamblers with all the necessary tools to control the entertainment and adapt it to their preferences.

Symbols and their cost in the machine

Sweet Bonanza Dice features a variety of symbols, each with a unique value. Below is a list of the icons and their corresponding payouts based on the cluster size when betting $1:

❤️ Symbol of the heart 12+ — 50.00 10-11 — 25.00 8-9 — 10.00 🌙 Symbol of the moon 12+ — 25.00 10-11 — 10.00 8-9 — 2.50 ⭐ Symbol of the star 12+ — 15.00 10-11 — 5.00 8-9 — 2.00 🔹 Romb’s symbol 12+ — 12.00 10-11 — 2.00 8-9 — 1.50 🍎 The symbol of an apple 12+ — 10.00 10-11 — 1.50 8-9 — 1.00 🍌 The symbol of the banana 12+ — 8.00 10-11 — 1.20 8-9 — 0.80 🍐 The symbol of a pear 12+ — 5.00 10-11 — 1.00 8-9 — 0.50 🍇 The symbol of grapes 12+ — 4.00 10-11 — 0.90 8-9 — 0.40 🍓 The symbol of raspberries 12+ — 2.00 10-11 — 0.75 8-9 — 0.25

In addition to these main symbols, the slot also features a special Scatter symbol (Colorful Cannon) that brings the following rewards:

6 icons: 100.00;

5 images: 5.00;

4 signs: 3.00.

Scatter pays out regardless of its position and can appear on all reels.

Special capabilities of Sweet Bonanza Dice

In the simulator, bonus features add an additional dimension to the gameplay. The “Free Spins” feature in Sweet Bonanza Dice is activated when 4 or more Scatter symbols appear on the reels. Once activated, ten free spins are awarded, and if three or more Scatters appear during this round, the player receives an additional five free spins.

A special multiplier symbol appears only during the free spins round and remains on the screen until the end of a consecutive series of spins known as “cascades.” Each time a multiplier appears, it assigns a random value ranging from x2 to x100. At the end of the cascade, all multiplier values are summed up, and the total winnings are multiplied by the final value.

In addition to this, users are provided with the option to choose an Ante bet, which changes the game’s behavior. Choosing a 20x multiplier allows you to purchase a round of free spins for a cost equal to 100x the total bet. On the other hand, a 25x bet multiplier doubles the chances of naturally triggering free spins by making Scatter symbols more common on the reels, but the buy bonus feature is disabled in this case.

The game also features the “Tumble” function, where after each spin, winning combinations are paid out and then disappear, allowing the remaining symbols to fall into their place from the top of the screen. This option continues until no new paying combinations appear, with no restrictions on the number of possible cascades.

Basic rules and characteristics of the apparatus

Sweet Bonanza Dice features medium volatility, which means regular payouts with a varying range of prizes, ranging from low to very high. The rules note that icons can pay out anywhere on the screen, and all winnings are multiplied by the base bet. Prizes in the slot are expressed in coins, allowing participants to easily track their progress. In the case of a win with multiple symbols at once, they are all summed up and added to the total bankroll.

Game control is done using the spacebar and Enter keys on the keyboard, which start and stop the reels’ rotation. The slot boasts a maximum return to player (RTP) percentage of 96.6% and a minimum RTP of 96.49%, which represents the theoretical return rate of bets. The game offers a betting range from a minimum of 0.20 to a maximum of 125.00.

Sweet Bonanza Dice Demovers

The demo version of Sweet Bonanza Dice allows players to familiarize themselves with the features and mechanics of the slot without the need to invest real money. This mode is perfect for beginners looking to understand the rules and intricacies of the game, as well as for experienced users aiming to develop strategies or simply enjoy the gameplay without financial risks.

In the trial machine, users can explore all the bonus features, such as cascading spins, free spins, and multipliers, which are key elements of the full version. It also provides the opportunity to see how different bet levels work and how they can affect the outcomes of spins.

The test version also grants full access to the paytable, where players can learn about the value of each symbol and potential winning combinations. Players can place bets with virtual coins, allowing them to get an idea of possible winnings and the features of the slot machine without any financial commitments. This mode is an excellent way to enjoy the captivating and colorful simulator, assess its visual appeal, and experience the full thrill of gambling.