Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Device Could Now Do

As technology improves and developers get more ambitious, we’re able to do more things with our smartphones. This means that keeping up with the latest advances can be difficult, with the following some of the functions you might have missed until now.

Play Live Casino Games

Being able to play games on your Android isn’t exactly new, but the variety of games on offer is increasing all the time. We can now choose from around half a million gaming apps, with every type of game you can imagine included on the list. Even then, there is more diversity in the market than you might think.

For example, you might not be aware that you can play casino games with live human dealers at sites such as https://casino.betfair.com/ which are specifically optimized to run on Android mobile devices. Various versions of traditional table games such as roulette and blackjack are offered, with the action taking place in a casino setting that’s live-streamed to your device. These games also cover a variety of themes, meaning that you’ll find a lot of ways of playing.

Check Maps While Using Android Auto

This is an issue that many people have reported in the past, as they were unable to open Google Maps while running Android Auto. It’s been an issue because the maps on Android Auto aren’t as comprehensive as those you’ll find on your smartphone with Google Maps, which also has more support options for you to use.

Thankfully, it’s been reported by https:/androidcentral.com that this restriction has now been lifted. Google originally restricted the use of Maps with Android Auto because of safety reasons, but with a growing group of users saying that they now use it in this way, it seems that Google has decided to give us access to Maps again while driving.

Interact with Widgets When the Phone is Locked

With so many productivity and organization apps to choose from, you might also have missed some of the latest tips that make life that bit easier for you. One example comes from the Lockscreen Widgets and Drawer app mentioned here by https://computerworld.com as being useful for locked devices.

This simple but effective app is used to allow you to choose which apps you want to be able to interact with while the smartphone is locked. This can be useful in a number of situations, such as when you’re traveling and just want a preview of what’s ahead. You can configure the widgets in whatever way suits you, but this way of accessing them opens up a few security issues to be aware of, as anyone else who has your phone could also access the widgets without unlocking it.

These are just a few examples of how you may have missed some of the most interesting advances for Android devices that are worth knowing about. No matter what you use your smartphone for, staying up to date with the latest news is going to help you make the most of it.