In the terms of popularity, the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime has surpassed most of the siblings. Out of the box, this smart phone boats quite decent specification. However, seems Samsung has neglected this smartphone from being updated to the Oreo operating system. Alternatively, our recommendation would be a custom Rom. In this respect, we have this tutorial that will help you to unbrick or revive our dead Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime using the stock firmware. You might have just ended-up bricking your phone post installing a custom Rom, or doing something extra-ordinary.

These days, it is very easy to have bricked our smart phone like Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime. Till the problem is related to the software — the Android OS, it can be cured. If that doesn’t your case, then you must take your smart phone to the service center. Probably, people brick their phone while they perform unofficial things like updating a custom firmware, recovery, mods, or using third-party applications. Yes, you might get bricked your phone post installing an application from non-Google Playstore source. To help you out, we have different methods to repair your handset.

Since, you’re having an Android based smart phone, you must be aware yourself with certain tools, and actions. That will help you to keep your phone running smooth, and recover every time you face an issue. If you want to unbrick your Galaxy J5 Prime, then keep reading this tutorial learn this action. Importantly, it doesn’t require so much effort. Before you directly restore the stock firmware, we have some recommendations. If you’re facing some minor issues like performance related, stability, related to user-interface, etc., we suggest you to try resetting your phone. Or, you can clear the cache partition on your phone.

These two can sort out many problems without wiping, or reinstalling the firmware on your phone completely. If that doesn’t work, you can proceed to downgrading the device to its native operating system. A factory reset, and clear cache partitions, both options come inbuilt. You can use them anytime you want. Performing a factory reset calibrates the device’s performance, and restores the default settings, and applications. Before doing so, we recommend you to create backup of your phone. All the troubleshooting methods that we discuss in the guide will erase the internal memory of your phone.

For Samsung’s users, it is seamlessly easy to back up their phone. There is an application called Smart Switch, developed, and distributed by Samsung officially. Use this application to back up/sync your phones’ data. Now, lets begin with different methods.

1. Perform a factory reset

This option comes inbuilt within the Android Operating system. Widely used to calibrate the performance, and remove bugs/issues from the device.

Basically, a factory reset turns everything to its default settings. All custom, and third-party apps will be removed, and default apps will be installed. The custom settings will be replaced with default settings.

It turns your phone into a factory-fresh piece. It deletes all the files stored in the internal memory of the phone. So, before you perform this action, make sure that you back up your Android phone.

—How to

Tap on Settings icon. Then, scroll to locate ‘Backup and reset’ — tap on it. Scroll down, and tap on “factory data reset”. Follow the on-screen instruction to perform this reset.

Once it is completed, your phone will boot up, and bring you to the fresh home – screen. Performing a factory reset helps to manage phone from many minor, and major issues.

If you find that factory reset doesn’t work for you. Then, clearing cache on Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime might help you.

2. Clear Cache memory

The cache memory causes issues related to the performance of the device. If you’ve been using your phone for a long, you might be seeing a huge dip in performance. It happens mostly because of loaded apps, and associated cache memory.

Each time we open, run, and close an application, it accumulates some files/data in the cache memory. It keeps on growing, and eventually, cause performance related issues.

For smooth, and bug less experience, it has been recommended that users should clear the cache memory once in one, or two months.

That calibrates the performance, removes unknown errors, and of course, you get some free space. Here is how you can perform this action Galaxy J5 Prime, and see if it brings your phone back to working condition.

—How to

Turn off your phone. Now boot into the recovery mode – press and hold Volume Up, Home, and Power buttons together until it boots into the recovery mode. Under this menu, look for “wipe cache partition” — tap on this entity. Follow the further instructions, and perform this action. Exit the this menu — tap on reboot system now.

These are steps you should take to clear cache on a Galaxy J5 Prime smartphone. There is one thing you should know about this process.

Clearing the cache memory won’t delete the apps, games, and other files stored on the internal memory. It wipes out the device’s cache partition, and doesn’t impact other aspects of the device.

3. Unbrick Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime with stock firmware

This method requires some prerequisites to be followed. If you find that nothing seems to work for you, then you should try re-installing the stock firmware on Galaxy J5 Prime.

The stock firmware comes very helpful to revive the bricked phone. Basically, we’ll flash the stock firmware on your phone, and it should work like it was before.

Flashing the stock firmware on Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime will wipe out your phone completely. If you were using the custom firmware/recovery, it will be replaced with the stock ones. It wipes out the internal memory completely.

And all these processes are irreversible. Once you perform them, you can’t undo them. If your Galaxy J5 Prime has bricked completely, flashing the stock firmware should help to unbrick it. Read below perquisites, and prepare for the flashing process:

You need a Windows-based Desktop/Laptop with an internet connection to download files.

Download, and install the USB Drivers of your phone on your computer from →here. That will ensure a proper connection established between your phone, and PC.

Download the Odin flashing tool from →here. This tool has been built specifically for Samsung devices, and helps to update firmware, and other options are there. Extract the content of this .Zip file.

Download the latest stock firmware on Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime from →here. Extract the content of this file on your computer to obtain .md5 file (firmware file). Download the firmware file based on the region, and model number.

Now, you’re ready to unbrick your phone using the stock firmware. We assume that you’ve managed to prepare the above things.

How to flash stock firmware on Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Run the Odin program from the extracted folder — tap on Odin.exe file. The program looks like below: Now, turn off your phone using the power button. Boot into the Download Mode – press and hold Volume Down, Home, and Power buttons together. You’ll soon enter into the Download mode. Though a USB cable, connect your phone to PC. The ID:Com section will turn to blue once your phone is connected properly. If that doesn’t happen, make sure that you’ve installed USB Drivers of your phone. Also, restart your computer. Now on Odin tool, tap on AP button, and locate the firmware file (tar.md5 file). Do not make any change to Odin program. Tap on the ‘Start’ button to start the process. Once you finish with the process, take off your phone.

Now, your phone should boot up to the home screen soon. For the first time, it will take some longer time to start.

So, that is how you can unbrick your Galaxy J5 Prime using the stock firmware. Make sure that follow the steps exactly as we mention in this tutorial. We hope that this tutorial would help Galaxy J5 Prime users.

That ends our tutorial here. These are the troubleshooting methods you can try to repair your phone. Don’t forget to share your views, and thoughts about this tutorial in the comment section.