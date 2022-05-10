Why The Growth in The Online Mobile Casino Market?

The mobile phone gaming and online casino games market has simply exploded and there are now more games played on mobile than anywhere else. This has seen the dramatic rise in online casinos that are now made first for mobile. This article looks at why this is the case and how mobile gaming is now the norm and will be so for the foreseeable future. It is also noted herein that the main form of phone is the android phone, with over 5 billion hours spent gaming on Android phones every week. Hence it is worth knowing some of the reasons for this and how you too can partake in this trend.

The rise of mobile for online gaming

In 2021 there were more apps and games developed for the android phone than at any other time in their history. In fact, mobile games of all genres now account for over 52% of the overall gaming market and this number is growing all the time, while PC and console gaming is dropping all the time. One of the main aspects or places that this change was seen was in the mobile online casino market. The thinking was that the demand would drop after the pandemic and people were able to integrate, socialize and go out. This demand has not dropped off and there are still as many people or more that play these games online. The online mobile casino market is proving to have longevity and all growth is expected to continue indefinitely.

The mobile casino is now the norm

In the past, the online casino was developed to be played on PC, console and then as an afterthought on the mobile phone. This has seen a dramatic change and it is likely (if not definite) that all of the big online casinos have a version that is made and developed for mobile. In fact, the top-rated sites listed by best online casino Australia all have a mobile version and it is this mobile site that arguably puts them into the top level of demand.

The main reasons for the shift to gaming and gambling on mobile

Arguably the main reason for these shifts in hardware used to game and interact online is convenience. Based on the fact that most people now want to be able to access their media and entertainment whenever they want to and wherever they are. Having the casino at the tips of your fingers allows you to play at your convenience. It is this convenience that has driven a large number of modern tech improvements and developments and is not expected to slow in this regard.

The online mobile casino is now the main way that people access the impressive range of online casinos that now proliferate across the internet. If this is something that you want to do, then you will need to ensure that you have the right (android) phone, with the right storage, memory and battery life to sustain your time online in any casino around the world.