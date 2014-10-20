Best setting For PPSSPP Android – Highest FPS, Tested with God of War and more!
Hello to all readers and of course games lovers. Since ever I grown up, I always used to be big fan of action adventure video games and my most favourite series is God of War. I’ve completed both the PlayStation 2 parts and already completed its PSP based version, God of War: Chains of Olympus on my Moto G Android phone and now somewhere in middle of Ghost of Sparta.
However, at initial, it was bit difficult to play it on my mobile because of low FPS and graphic glitches. After being familiar with PPSSPP emulator, I tried multiple settings and tested over many games such DBZ series, GOW, some racing games, Final Fantasy, etc., and finally came up with settings which actually work not only to increase FPS but it does good graphic work as well.
Just tuning the few options in PPSSPP, you’d be able to get the maximum performance to play games more smoothly and less lags, however, the performance of PPSSPP is entirely depends upon the power of device, Motorola G is good enough to play most of the games and over the PPSSPP, it is giving awesome performance.
[Update 12-04-2016]: We have posted a new post containing best settings for latest version: 1.2.1, it works very best for high-end devices. Please visit our new →PPSSPP Emulator setup guide. If you’re having less powerful device then keep on reading!
Below is the best setting for PPSSPP, I’ve figured out with so many attempts, testing, and experiments to achieve high FPS as possible, I hope it will work for you as well.
- Get to setting page, as shown below.2. Firstly we’ll set the Graphics option, follow the below images and check the followings:
- Now lets tune the Audio setting for best Audio, or simply you can ‘disable them for best performance‘.4. System settings for highest FPS, don’t make any other changes, it may effect performance greatly. Just check the followings:
5. Click on Developer tools, and check the followings:
All done! You’ve tuned your PPSSPP Emulator for best performance.
However, you may own change settings to tune it more better as performance device to device may different for different setting. I hope this settings helps you for better game play of the PPSSPP emulator on your Android device. You’re most welcome to share your best setting as well, your comments and suggestions are greatly appreciated.
Could u help me while playing in android psspp background music was coming to slow n it’s uncleared I can’t enjoy playing with music can u help about setting ppsspp gold.
Ya me too
Hi there, sound is still not improved, it would be good to keep it off, it will improve performance.
i have ppsspp v1.9.9 in stage 8 god of war was fully blind in particular area icant go through that stage help me what to do
sorry version is 0.99.1
Use “Buffer Rendering” for those places.
The Game couldn’t start.. white screen after Starting game.. Lol
Device:- Moto-G3-TE
Hi Dev,
It shouldn’t go like that! Instead of “non-buffer rendering” select “buffer rendering”. I hope it would help you!
Also soon I’ll be updating post with new settings for v2.
Bomberman and Tehra The Dark Warrior are games works great on ppsspp gold version for android.
After these settings god of war in my unite running so smooth thnx bro
bt sound is breaking
Didn’t work for me, i have a note 3 and have the gold version. The settings on this is very different in the gold version.
Hello Bruhnana, I’m also using its gold version and with same setting it working good!, if you can share pics to us it would be good, so I can suggest some changes to setting for you!
bro i try your settimg with my yureka 2 gb ram phone its so slow on my divice
Nice work Chief…. it works well for me but the Sound is not good…… for God of War: chain of olympus
thanks dude but its not working well in ufc undisputed 2010 can you help me?
Hi do you have recommended settings for PPSSPP 1.0.1? Could not still play it due to error emulator for android stopped working.
Hi Ryan! Try to un-install and install it again, if it still show error, you need change the OS.
Theese settings r for which version of ppsspp 1.0.1.0 , 0.9.9 or any other?
These setting were tested and worked for 0.9.9 version! We’ll be very soon presenting the new settings!
Hi there, please check our new post http://goo.gl/1kq9L0
We have posted new tested and best working settings for PPSSPP Emulator!
Don’t forget to share your experience!
THANKS A LOT IT REALLY worked VERY WELL THAN BEFORE I DID THE SETTINGS IN CHAINS OF OLYMPUS I AM ONCE AGAIN VERY HAPPY BUT I DONT NO WHY THE VIDEO IS NOT WORKING WHILE THE VIDEO COMES THE SCREEN GOES BLACK I CAN JUST ONLY HEAR THE VOICES DO U HAVE ANY SOLUTION FOR THIS IF YES PLZ TELL ME THANKS
Change non buffered to buffered when video come after vid end set it back off
Help me!!! Im using a exact version of using it “2.3.6” android reccomend me a better setting pls can i use this?
after these settings i am not able to play vice city stories !!!
pls help!!
Let us know, which PPSSPP version you are using!
Thanks works like charm…if u still have lag issue, change frameskipping to 5
First of all thns for ur setting although the performance of gow ghost of sparta on my xperia t2 ultra using ppsspp gold is good bt it has some graphics issues and as u mentioned u r a fan of dbz/gt so i am asking u if u can give me link to site which offer dbz episode dubbed in hindi official voice
Hello Ale, well there are some issue with graphics with these settings. Further, yon watch DBZ online, Just Google it!
Plz help me to find or send me god of war cso file and other games too. Thank you plzz
Hello Ajay, you can visit http://www.emuparadise.me/ to get Roms for PSP!
Do you have ppsspp gold version 1.2.2.0 I don’t know how to fix the setting on my god of war ghost of sparta
after able to setting i’m not playing god of war please help me!
which version you are using?
my ppsspp always get stuck whenever i am playing my PES 2014. my ppsspp version is v1.0.1. pls help
we have the same version bruh. my problem is, the power of lag of my samsung galaxy y gt-s6310
please! need help, im using ppsspp v 1.0.1 (latest) I cant find any smooth setting for my samsung gt-s6310, everytime I play naruto ultimate ninja heroes nor fullmetal alchemist brotherhood, the sound is statically ugh! and too lag to play. Please please, please.
mention me Senpai!
+2348027215729…THats my number text me on Whatsapp and I would help you with your problem
Yes I have the same problem as con dutch..staticy sound and screen is flashing black and the game is still really laggy is my s3 just not enough
Omg… This is awesome… I have been trying for days and I haven’t gotten the best till now.. I still need help to hear my sounds well.. But thanks
I am playing GOW Ghost Of Sparta
I switched of buffered rendering but some of the graphics are missing like i can’t see thera but when i change it to buffered rendering i can see it and the same with the brightness can you just please give me any idea i am using the same version of ppsspp emulater and my phone is lava iris 504Q+ with a quad core processer but it still lags
Please help me
Can this setting can work for svr2010 plzz help me bro
shivam, you can try as they seems to be working good with most of the game!, it they don’t work with it, let us!
Hi I am using ppsspp version 1.0.1 ur setting didn’t worked on my s4 kindly plzzz tell me the perfect setting because after applying ur setting game is getting stuck nd running very slow
i use psp v1.01. my phone quadcore 1.2G, ram 1gig.
standard setting will give me 5-16fps..
I tried your setting and it gave me about 30fps. thank you so much!
thank you so much for sharing your comment, I’m glad that it worked for you as well!
The game smoothly but the picture is dark
hey bro its not working on my ppsspp gold 1.0.1 for GOW ghost of sparta,the game screen is blinking black, either sound is working good
plzz help me
which handset you are using? It certainly depends upon hardware too!
Hii iam using asus zenfone 5 2gb and another problem is the GOW ghost of sparta in that Tempal of athena (level 9) that he is not climbing a roap on ppsspp gold 1.0.1version .after that i was using now psp 0.9.9 version and its work in that level but its again stuck at ‘mount of aroana’,so plzzz help me why this is happening
Hi Yashodhan, I had the same problem while I was playing it on my handset. Try jumping from very right of the lower wall and then jump to upper wall. for demo, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5rifzcCAEA
Images is not opening /showing can u share setting again, or any video. Plz
problem fixed!
Plz upload the settings for ppsspp ver 1.0.1 …. ghost of sparta isnt working with this setting
This isn’t working…..
Using v1.0.1 with game one piece romance dawn
The game gets soooooo slow plus freezy
That game runs a bit good for buffered rendering so kindly paste pics of a very awesome setting to run it smoothly
Which emulator is best and give me also download link plz
v.98 seems to working good. Search on google for it!
f1 2009 is still lag how to fix it?
what are the required spec of the phone?
(my cellphone is cherry mobile life)
by the way i am a reporter
Hey do you know from where we can download free rom of god of war ghost of sparta
Hello Lyndon, you can google it!
My gta liberty city story dint work it just 40-50
Please does it only work for God of war or general bcus am not using the Gold version but my games are slow..please help mhe
Actually I tested these settings to play GOW and DBZ games and they worked well. And they seems to be good other games too!
Wow!!! Thanks for these setting they are working like charm! Now i’m getting more than 30 FPS on most of the games, god of war working smooth on my handset!
Thanks a lot for this settings. I’m running ppsspp on my pc and earlier I was getting around 5 to 6 fps. But after applying these settings, I’m getting over 55 to 60 FPS.
Thanks once again.
Thanks for sharing your comment! I’m glad to know that it works for you too!
I have install god of war game from embrodise.mobi and I extract the file as i got the info from u tube but I am not getting the rar file and isos so please help me out
Add frames 2 skip
Hi aarun, skipping frames work on some devices!
Hi bro, does the gray boxes go as well?, i´m using Gold (moto g) Is working really Great ! ! !.
tremendous..tank alot,but there is no display of sound.
Hi,didnt working in my oppo r831k…the god of war is lag…sky is black,while attack is lag
How to get these ppsspp games without using a computer???
You can download them from internet using your mobile browser too!
use UC Browser fast download
Website??
please help me for the asus zenphone laser to play burnout dominator at hiest resolution with no lags
Game is not running in intex Aqua trend
Plss help
Sir , can u please help me with the settings of my ppsspp , im using the basic version of ppsspp 1.1.1.0 & my phone is zenfone 5 . I want to play GTA VICE CITY stories , i have tried many settings i have read in the internet , and the fps worked , it runs smoothly. But the problem is , the character whom i play the role in VICE CITY does not show , the cars , the people , even some buildings ! Please help me with my settings , i want to play that game in my phone so bad :(
Hi there, you could try little variation in settings and see if it works. Under graphics settings -> Hack settings -> uncheck all except: Time hack and there will be another box with mentioned “PowerVr”.
Hey Can I use this emulator in Micromax canvas Nitro A310
I have 2Gb Ram And GPU mali-450MP4
Hi Krishna, yes you can use it on your device!
I want many type help In pssp game emulter ..so plz add in whts aap … solve my prov lem. .. 8269443140
still lag i’m playing nba live 06 ppsspp gold help
On my phone intex aqua power plus the setting for God of war ghost of spata wasn’t made by me please help me to set the graphics with soundsound please…
Hi there,
Under hack settings: just check “Time Hack” and “Disable alpha test (PowerVR Speedup, artifacts)”. See if it works!
Plz help me…
The setting working great but at some part when i play god of war ghost of spart at some places my screen become dark and i cant see the way also ….. plz help me
Hello there,
In that case where you see dark areas, you could use “Buffer rendering” under mode. Try this I hope it would help you!
Hi Deepak,
I have just bought a IPEGA Controller and own a moto g device. Will the controller make my phone lag? Are there any additional setting if we have a controller?
Hi there! IPEGA Controller is awesome accessory for an Android device! No it won’t cause any lag issue! To use it with PPSSPP, you’ll only have to use control mappings!
My use is a 1.2.1 pls give me some setting
Hi there, I’ll post those settings soon!
Not working guys in lenovo tab 2 a7 any suggestions plzzz help
Please can it work on pes 2014
Try them!
Man, you really helped a lot! My Yu-Gi-OH Tag Force Arc V was so slow, i made everything like you said and TCHARAM, 25/30 FPS! Well, i just can’t see some important features due to non-renderization :/ Thank You!
Hi there, thanks for your comment!
pls I need setting for version 1.2.1 for pes 2014,2015 and 2016
Hi there, I’ve already started writing that guide and I’ll let you know you soon!
Hi there, see that we have posted new settings! Post updated with link!
Does it only work on god of war???
Hi there, it works for most of the games!
Does it work smoothly in 512mb ram phone?
No, you would see lags on such memory! But you can try at least!
How to get biohazard 4 and pain.. .Plz plz bro help me
You could follow our new tutorial: http://ow.ly/4mSTHh
But brightness problem… And doesn’t matter.. I got gionee m5..but brightness ?…bro you can help me.. .Plz now plz… .
I have samsung galaxy grand 2 with ram 1.5gb please tell me the best setting
the set up was great, however it crashes everytime i play ufc undisputed 2010..my version is ppsspp v 1.2.2 and my phone is low end zte v829…is there any specific version for a specific phone or is it because the game has a glitch?..i really hate to see failure whenever i play…pllssss help me..
Hi william thank for your comment!
You could try one thing. Instead of Non-buffer mode, try if buffer mode works or not!
hi, my phone has 512 MB RAM and single core 1ghz processor with Android KitKat. can you tell me the best settings for ppsspp gold ver 1.2.2 to run smackdown vs raw 2006?
Hello. Please help me. My god of war game turns whitescreen after choosing the game difficulty. I already follow your settings. Help me please
Could you share the error snapshot or where did you see that problem in the game, on which level or stage!
How to setting for call of duty roads to victory???I’m using ppsspp v1.2.2
I’m using ppsspp version 1.2.2 and have install god of war ( chains of olympus & ghost of sparta, prince of persia – revelation, hellboy). May you give me the settings?.thanks
i am using ppsspp gold version when i run the game using these settings the game screen fluctuates what should i do i am using redmi note 3 2 GB version
Hi there, Mi Note 3 is quite powerful device and for that, you could follow below settings:
http://androidcure.com/getting-started-ppsspp-emulator-android/
Cheers!
and one question , why everytime i play my screen getting dark ? for the first time it ok , but when i play it once again its darker , as there is a screen that covered the game during play , my device oppo r7s
IM using the lates ppsspp gold right now do you know what is the setting of it? any recommendations? pls healp
Yes we do! Checkout our this latest guide on PPSSPP settings: http://bit.do/ppssppsettings
In my micromax canvas android one
god of war ghost of Sparta is running very slow and no music is clear
…plse tell me how fix it
Hey can u help me with the blurr graphic of assassin creed blood line game in my psp emu
Hi jack!
If you’ve a powerful handset such as OnePlus 2/3 or Samsung S6 or something like that, try to raise the “Rendering resolution” and check “Disable slower effect(speedup)” box under Performance options.
Does these settings work for ppsspp gold version 1.3.0.1? Thanks😅
Yes, they do work!
But the character runs very slow…… I also tried frame skipping…… it worked but still getting lagging sensation!!
Need best settings for God of War ghosts of sparta PPSSPP gold version (1.2.2.0)……. Plz help!!
wow this was too old
now its 1.3.1.0 which totaly different from this
Yes, I’ll be updating this post soon. And for now, you could follow this guide: http://bit.do/newppssppsettings
i used this settings on ppsspp v0.9.9 on karbonn A6 and played gta leberty city but its still laging very slow gameplay…what to do?
deepak plzz reply…
Hi, does this settings support ppsspp gold v1.2.2?
Should be!
This setting doesn’t good working on ppsspp gold
After able these settings I am not able to play the game clearly…!!
Please.. reply what can I do…. ????
why isn’t work in my phone , btw my phone is samsung galaxy a7
these settings for a release?
Please give a setting for audio isdue.
Still it needs to be sorted. Even on my OnePlus 3, audio problem persist.